Best Buy is giving away a free Google Home Mini when you buy a discounted Google Home Hub for $99

The Google Home Hub (newly rebranded as the Nest Hub) is a smart display that comes with the Google Assistant for easy smart home control, video playback, and visual answers to your questions.

Usually, the smart display comes in at $149, but Best Buy and Walmart have discounted it to $99 for a limited time.

At Best Buy, you can get the discounted Google Home Hub with a free Google Home Mini smart speaker.

Google Assistant is arguably the smartest voice assistant out there, thanks to Google’s long history of building up its artificial intelligence and search prowess. Google Assistant is available in a range of products, including the Google Home smart speakers, and the Home Hub smart display (now rebranded as Nest Home and Nest Hub, respectively).

For a limited time, the Hub is on sale at Best Buy for a very affordable $99 – plus it comes with a free Google Home Mini smart speaker. The duo makes a great pair for bringing smarts to your home. Walmart has also discounted the Hub to $99, but you won’t get a free Mini with it.

On the Hub’s 7-inch touchscreen, you’ll be able to see information displayed visually, including the weather, upcoming appointments on your calendar, and your commute. You can even watch YouTube videos and play music on the Hub. It’s the perfect companion for anywhere in the home.

The sound quality of the Google Home Hub is pretty good, too, though it’s not quite for audiophiles. You’ll get decent bass response and enough high-end to offer some clarity. You can tweak the frequency response, too, thanks to the built-in EQ.

Usually, the Google Home Hub costs $149 and it doesn’t always come with a free Google Home Mini speaker, so this deal really is a good one. This particular deal is at Best Buy, but you can also get the discounted Google Home Hub from Walmart for $99 (it’s listed with its new Google Nest Hub name) – you won’t get a free Mini, though.