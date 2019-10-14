Best Buy is discounting some of the best laptops from Lenovo, Dell, and Acer today only

source Dell

The deals expire today, October 14, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. CT, so if you see something you like, you’ll want to act fast.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, today is your lucky day. Best Buy has announced a series of deals on some great laptops – and there should be something there for everyone.

Most notable is an impressive deal on the Lenovo Yoga 730, however, there’s also a great deal on a powerful Dell Inspiron laptop and an Acer Nitro gaming laptop.

Here’s everything you need to know about Best Buy’s laptop deals.

Lenovo has been making some excellent 2-in-1 laptops over the past few years, and the Yoga 730 is no exception to that rule. The device offers a sleek and stylish design, with a thin enough build to slide into any backpack or bag, plus with its 2-in-1 design, you’ll be able to use its touchscreen just like you would a tablet. There are plenty of ports around the edges, including two Thunderbolt 3 ports. It’s also relatively powerful. Under the hood, you’ll get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, which should be more than enough for most users.

If you need something a little more powerful, then this Dell Inspiron laptop is the way to go. It’s still relatively sleek, coming in at 0.62 inches thick, and it has even more ports – including two USB ports, a USB-C port, an HDMI port, and more.

The best thing about this laptop, however, is how powerful it is. The device has an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and a hefty 512GB of storage.

If you’re a gamer, then there’s a laptop for you too. The Acer Nitro 5 may not be as slim as the other laptops on sale, but the trade-off is that graphics performance that you’ll need for your games. The laptop has an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM. It also offers an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, along with two hard drives – including a 128GB solid-state drive and a 1TB hard drive. That’s good news for those who want a little extra storage for their games.