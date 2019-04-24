Best Buy is discounting MacBook Pro laptops by as much as $400 — here are the best ones to buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Apple

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro laptops feature a classic design and are packed with great specs – some configurations even have AMD graphics cards.

For a limited time, Best Buy is discounting some of its MacBook Pro models by up to $400.

Not all MacBook laptops have been discounted, but if you were planning on getting a relatively high-end MacBook anyway, now is a great time to buy.

If you’re an Apple fan and in the market for a new laptop, now may well be the time to buy. Best Buy has announced its 4 Day Sale, which includes some pretty impressive deals on MacBook Pro laptops. In fact, depending on the MacBook Pro model you get, you could save up to a whopping $400.

Models range in price from the less expensive 13-inch models to the high-powered and top-tier 15-inch models. All the MacBook Pros on sale are the most recent versions, and some even come with discrete graphics cards, which is great news for those who want a little more video power.

First up is the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid-state storage. The laptop comes in either Space Gray or Silver and includes Apple’s Touch Bar, which means you can control settings from each app by touching the little touch-sensitive bar.

If you’re looking for a laptop with a little more storage, you can get 512GB of solid-state storage instead of 256GB. You’ll have to pay more, but the extra space is perfect for storing all the photos, videos, and music files you may have.

Perhaps you’re more interested in the larger, 15-inch MacBook Pro model, and thankfully the 15-inch laptops are on sale, too. The first discounted 15-inch model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, along with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus it offers an AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphics card, which is perfect for things like video editing and even some gaming.

In case you want to step up the graphics performance and storage a little, there’s another option that might be better for your needs. The higher-end 15-inch MacBook Pro comes with a 512GB solid-state drive and an AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics card, which should offer even more graphics performance than the previous model.

Here are all the MacBook Pro models that are available on sale:

