Microsoft’s Surface Laptop is $575 off at Best Buy for a limited time

source Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Laptop is easily one of the best Windows laptops available, thanks to its sleek build and powerful specs.

For a limited time, the laptop is on sale at Best Buy for $575 off.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, and you want a Windows PC, then Microsoft’s Surface Laptop is a great buy – especially now that it’s $575 off at Best Buy.

The laptop is nice and sleek, plus it has a soft-touch finish around the keyboard, making for a more comfortable typing experience. It’s important to note that this is the first-generation Surface Laptop, not the newer second-generation device, but for most people, that shouldn’t matter in light of the huge discount.

There are two Microsoft Surface Laptop models on sale at Best Buy. The first version has an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM – it’s on sale for $724, which is $575 less than the original price of $1,299.

Best Buy has also discounted a higher-end model, which still has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but swaps out the Intel Core i5 processor for a more powerful Intel Core i7 chip, making it a better option for those of you who need a powerful, reliable day-to-day laptop. This model is on sale for $1,024, which is $575 off the original price of $1,599.

No matter which one you choose, you’re getting a great deal on a laptop that’s still quite powerful.