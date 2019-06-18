Best Buy is now selling high-tech running machines, Flywheel bikes, and Hydrow rowing machines

caption Hydrow’s high-tech rowing machine. source Courtesy of Hydrow

Best Buy is bringing high-tech home fitness to its stores.

As of Tuesday, the electronics retailer will be selling NordicTrack running machines, Flywheel bikes, and Hydrow running machines online. The products will be available to buy in 100 Best Buy stores by year-end.

The equipment is currently available to test in six of its stores in California, Delaware, and New Hampshire.

“We know there’s a growing intersection between fitness and technology, and no one knows tech like we do,” Jason Bonfig, chief merchandising officer at Best Buy, said in a statement to the press. “We’ve promised our customers we’ll help enrich their lives, including their health and wellness, by using technology. This is a great example of how we’re living up to that commitment.”

Home fitness has exploded in popularity in recent years after a series of high-tech fitness companies have swooped in to create more advanced ways to replicate a boutique class-style workout from home.

According to insights firm Alpha, the home fitness equipment market is currently worth $14 billion and is gaining more traction among traditional gym-goers. Of the people it surveyed, 54% said they would be interested in buying an at-home fitness system, Fast Company reported earlier this year.

By comparison, the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) estimated that 60.9 million Americans have a gym membership, which generates $30 billion in revenue annually.