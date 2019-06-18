Best Buy is now selling high-tech running machines, Flywheel bikes, and Hydrow rowing machines

- source
- Best Buy is bringing high-tech home fitness to its stores.
- As of Tuesday, the electronics retailer will be selling NordicTrack running machines, Flywheel bikes, and Hydrow running machines online. The products will be available to buy in 100 Best Buy stores by year-end.
The equipment is currently available to test in six of its stores in California, Delaware, and New Hampshire.
“We know there’s a growing intersection between fitness and technology, and no one knows tech like we do,” Jason Bonfig, chief merchandising officer at Best Buy, said in a statement to the press. “We’ve promised our customers we’ll help enrich their lives, including their health and wellness, by using technology. This is a great example of how we’re living up to that commitment.”
Home fitness has exploded in popularity in recent years after a series of high-tech fitness companies have swooped in to create more advanced ways to replicate a boutique class-style workout from home.
According to insights firm Alpha, the home fitness equipment market is currently worth $14 billion and is gaining more traction among traditional gym-goers. Of the people it surveyed, 54% said they would be interested in buying an at-home fitness system, Fast Company reported earlier this year.
By comparison, the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) estimated that 60.9 million Americans have a gym membership, which generates $30 billion in revenue annually.