Best Buy’s new venture into connected workout equipment is showing that the future of fitness is inextricably linked to technology

source Best Buy

The Connected Fitness collection at Best Buy highlights top-performing products from successful brands that prove the future of fitness is tech-oriented.

The four brands are Hydrow (rowing), NordicTrack (running and more), Flywheel (cycling), and Hyperice (recovery).

You can try their products in select Best Buy stores before buying them online. Make sure to take advantage of Best Buy’s Geek Squad service, which will deliver, set up, and install your fitness equipment for you.

Enjoy additional savings at Best Buy with a little help from Business Insider Coupons, where you can find coupons and promo codes for your favorite online stores.

When you want a new phone, tablet, TV, camera, or video game console – basically, the usual suspects when you think about tech – Best Buy is an obvious retailer to visit to find top brands, great deals, and helpful tech support.

Now, it also wants to be your go-to store for the things that aren’t as often immediately associated with tech. As part of its strategy to grow its health, fitness, and beauty offerings, Best Buy is introducing a Connected Fitness collection.

The collection, currently comprising products from four brands, aligns well with Best Buy’s existing offering of activity trackers and GPS watches. If you like using tech to help you make the most of your workout, Connected Fitness is where you can find the fitness equipment and recovery tools to maximize results.

The four brands are Hydrow, NordicTrack, Flywheel, and Hyperice. Each is known in the fitness world for creating top-performing equipment and accessories – and now it’s easy to experience them at Best Buy and buy them for your own home gym.

Unlike non-tech-oriented fitness equipment, these products can provide personalized workout recommendations that continually adapt and grow with you along your fitness journey. They also put you in front of world class trainers and connect you to online communities full of people with similar fitness goals.

You’ll be able to try their products out at select Best Buy stores before you buy online. A bonus of ordering from Best Buy is the convenient Geek Squad service. It’ll deliver, set up, and install your fitness equipment so you can waste no time jumping into your workout.

You can learn more about each of the Connected Fitness brands below, then shop the best products to elevate your fitness regimen.

Hydrow

source Hydrow/Facebook

Row along with the U.S. National Rowing Team or slow it down with a more relaxing routine, complete with the sounds of running water and chirping birds, along a scenic location with a Hydrow rowing machine. It’s being called the Peloton of rowing machines because of how close it comes to replicating the experience of rowing on real water, and how similar the built-in trainer function is.

You can adjust the resistance to feel like you’re rowing on a single scull, in an eight-person boat, or a traditional rowing machine, and the machine itself is ultra quiet. You can access all the on-demand and live classes on the 22-inch HD touchscreen monitor.

What to buy:

NordicTrack

source Best Buy

Though it’s perhaps best known for its ski machines, NordicTrack has expanded over the years to make fitness equipment like treadmills, bikes, and adjustable weights.

The treadmills are now the most popular products because of their long-lasting construction and features, including over 40 included workout apps, a workout fan to keep you cool, an aux music port, and heart rate monitoring. If all you do at your local gym is use the treadmill anyway, it could be more economical, not to mention more convenient, to invest in a permanent machine for your home.

What to buy:

Flywheel

source Best Buy

If you have cycling- and studio fitness-obsessed friends, you’ve heard about Flywheel, the cycling experience led by instructors who will push you to your edge. Thanks to the Flywheel Home Bike, it doesn’t matter if you live near a studio because you can take the classes in the comfort of your own home.

The thousands of live and on-demand classes range anywhere from five to 60 minutes, and you’ll be able to keep track of your personal stats and performance compared to the rest of the class the whole time. The bike has a flexible frame and ergonomic handles to ensure a comfortable ride all the way through. It even includes off-bike workouts to strengthen your body and make your next ride better.

What to buy:

Hyperice

source Best Buy

Once you’ve completed your workout, you can’t forget about recovery. Hyperice makes massagers and vibrating foam rollers to promote faster muscle recovery and aid with rehabilitation. Its products have been used by professional athletes in various sports, most notably basketball.

The bestselling Hypervolt has been described as a “mini jackhammer” that loosens up muscles and reduces soreness. Luckily, unlike a jackhammer, it’s surprisingly quiet. As a cordless and compact device, it’s a convenient tool that you’ll quickly consider an essential accessory to pack in your gym bag.

What to buy: