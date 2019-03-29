Best Buy is running a sale on TVs for a limited time, and you can save up to $200 on a 4K TV

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Best Buy

TVs are getting more affordable, but really good ones can still be expensive.

Thankfully, Best Buy is running a sale on several TVs from Insignia, LG, Sony, Samsung, and more so you can save some money on a great TV.

Deals range from $70 off the already inexpensive Insignia 32-inch TV, all the way up to $200 off an LG 70-inch TV.

Are you in the market for a new TV? There are hundreds of TV models available, and they can get pretty expensive. Best Buy is making buying a TV a little less pricey with a series of limited-time deals on different TVs from Insignia, LG, Sony, Samsung, and more.

Deals range from great budget buys to price cuts on higher-end, full-featured smart TVs, so you’re likely to find one that fits your budget.

Starting at the low end, there’s the $99.99 Insignia 32-inch TV, which has a 720p resolution and Amazon’s Fire TV platform built right into it. It may not be a fancy 4K TV, but at less than $100, it’s a bargain for smart TV. Best Buy has also discounted a 70-inch 4K LG smart TV that runs LG’s webOS software. You can get it for $200 less than its original price of $999.99.

You could go for the ultra high end, too, with a discounted Sony TV that has a 65-inch screen, a 4K resolution, HDR, and a sale price of $1,699.99. Safe to say, no matter which TV you end up choosing, you’ll get a modern TV with a lot to offer.

Here are Best Buy’s current TV deals: