Best Buy is running a sale on TVs for a limited time, and you can save up to $200 on a 4K TV

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- source
- Best Buy
- TVs are getting more affordable, but really good ones can still be expensive.
- Thankfully, Best Buy is running a sale on several TVs from Insignia, LG, Sony, Samsung, and more so you can save some money on a great TV.
- Deals range from $70 off the already inexpensive Insignia 32-inch TV, all the way up to $200 off an LG 70-inch TV.
Are you in the market for a new TV? There are hundreds of TV models available, and they can get pretty expensive. Best Buy is making buying a TV a little less pricey with a series of limited-time deals on different TVs from Insignia, LG, Sony, Samsung, and more.
Deals range from great budget buys to price cuts on higher-end, full-featured smart TVs, so you’re likely to find one that fits your budget.
Starting at the low end, there’s the $99.99 Insignia 32-inch TV, which has a 720p resolution and Amazon’s Fire TV platform built right into it. It may not be a fancy 4K TV, but at less than $100, it’s a bargain for smart TV. Best Buy has also discounted a 70-inch 4K LG smart TV that runs LG’s webOS software. You can get it for $200 less than its original price of $999.99.
You could go for the ultra high end, too, with a discounted Sony TV that has a 65-inch screen, a 4K resolution, HDR, and a sale price of $1,699.99. Safe to say, no matter which TV you end up choosing, you’ll get a modern TV with a lot to offer.
Here are Best Buy’s current TV deals:
- Insignia 32-inch LED TV with 720p resolution and Amazon Fire TV: $99.99 (originally $169.99) [You save $70]
- Toshiba 49-inch LED TV with 1,080p resolution and Amazon Fire TV: $199.99 (originally $329.99) [You save $130]
- LG 50-inch LED TV with 4K resolution and LG webOS: $329.99 (originally $379.99) [You save $50]
- Samsung 55-inch LED TV with 4K: $429.99 (originally $529.99) [You save $100]
- LG 60-inch LED TV with 4K resolution and LG webOS: $499.99 (originally $649.99) [You save $150]
- LG 70-inch LED TV with 4K resolution and LG webOS: $799.99 (originally $999.99) [You save $200]
- Sony 65-inch LED TV with 4K resolution: $1,699.99 (originally $1,799.99) [You save $100]