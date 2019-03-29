Best Buy is running a sale on TVs for a limited time, and you can save up to $200 on a 4K TV

  • TVs are getting more affordable, but really good ones can still be expensive.
  • Thankfully, Best Buy is running a sale on several TVs from Insignia, LG, Sony, Samsung, and more so you can save some money on a great TV.
  • Deals range from $70 off the already inexpensive Insignia 32-inch TV, all the way up to $200 off an LG 70-inch TV.

Are you in the market for a new TV? There are hundreds of TV models available, and they can get pretty expensive. Best Buy is making buying a TV a little less pricey with a series of limited-time deals on different TVs from Insignia, LG, Sony, Samsung, and more.

Deals range from great budget buys to price cuts on higher-end, full-featured smart TVs, so you’re likely to find one that fits your budget.

Starting at the low end, there’s the $99.99 Insignia 32-inch TV, which has a 720p resolution and Amazon’s Fire TV platform built right into it. It may not be a fancy 4K TV, but at less than $100, it’s a bargain for smart TV. Best Buy has also discounted a 70-inch 4K LG smart TV that runs LG’s webOS software. You can get it for $200 less than its original price of $999.99.

You could go for the ultra high end, too, with a discounted Sony TV that has a 65-inch screen, a 4K resolution, HDR, and a sale price of $1,699.99. Safe to say, no matter which TV you end up choosing, you’ll get a modern TV with a lot to offer.

Here are Best Buy’s current TV deals:

