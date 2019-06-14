Best Buy is having a 3-day sale on TVs of all sizes and price points — here are the best deals

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Best Buy has announced a big three-day TV sale, during which you can save over $1,000 on a great TV.

A range of models are on sale, including affordable options that cost under $200, and some high-end TVs that are far cheaper than they would be otherwise.

If you’re interested in the sale, it’s worth acting quick – the deals end on Sunday June 16 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

If you’re in the market for a new TV, now is probably the time to buy. Best Buy has announced a massive three-day TV sale, offering discounts on some of its most popular and best-selling TVs. However, since it’s a three-day sale, you’ll have to act quick – the sale ends on Sunday June 16 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

There are a number of TVs on sale, ranging from the affordable and smaller TVs to the expensive TVs with enormous displays. Below are the best deals you’ll find at Best Buy right now.

Sony TV deals

A number of Sony TVs are on sale for the event, and they have a lot to offer. All of the TVs have a 4K resolution, even the slightly cheaper models. The three TVs range in display size, including two 55-inch TVs, and one 65-inch TV. They all support HDR; however, the most expensive of the bunch has an OLED display, which essentially means that it’ll offer much deeper black-levels and more vivid colors. With that TV, you’ll save a whopping $1,500, which is pretty huge for a TV of that quality.

LG TV deals

LG has a few sweet TV deals in the sale too – and they’re also for pretty high-quality TVs. The first deal is worth going for if you’re looking for a great TV on a budget. It offers a 4K display with HDR support in a 50-inch screen – and for only $279.99. The second deal is for those who want something a little bigger. It’s for a 75-inch TV, which also supports 4K and HDR – and for this deal you’ll save a good $250.

TCL TV deals

If you’re really on a budget, then it’s absolutely worth considering these TVs from TCL. For starters, there’s a 40-inch TV that has a 1,080p resolution and Roku TV built right into it, and it comes at a very affordable $179.99 – which is $20 off its normal price of $199.99. There’s also a deal for the massive TCL 75S425, which has a 75-inch display and supports 4K and HDR.