C tables are the polished, grown-up versions of fold-out snack tables. It smartly designed to provide a surface for eating or working, without taking up too much floor space.

The Alcott Hill Gammons End Table from Wayfair is our top pick thanks to its sleek, classic design and built-in magazine rack.

Anyone who’s eaten dinner while watching Netflix knows the benefit of a couch-side surface to put food on. However, coffee tables are bulky and fold-out snack tables, while functional and space saving, tend to be less than stylish. Enter, the C table.

The name comes from the unique three-sided shape (it’s also called a C-side table). Because it’s “missing” one side, it can hover over the arm of a sofa or chair, as the base slides beneath the seat (provided there’s some clearing between the chair and the floor). Not all C tables are equally attractive, but they tend to be more stylish than their fold-out counterparts and provide the perfect small-space solution for snacking or working in the living room.

C tables are getting trendy, particularly with people living in small apartments, although it’s not a totally new concept. Major retailers like Amazon, CB2, and Wayfair all carry takes on this style of table, many of which are incredibly affordable. Here are the best C tables favored by reviewers and consumers.

The best C tables you can buy:

The best C table overall

Why you’ll love it: The Alcott Hill Gammons End Table features clean, geometric lines, a neutral wood finish, and a built-in storage rack for your reading material.

The Alcott Hill Gammons End Table from Wayfair solves several couch-side lounging issues. It gives you a place to eat or work and an area to store your reading material. The natural wood look is more traditional, but it can work with many interior design schemes. A built-in magazine rack provides a clever storage solution for tiny living rooms with minimal surface space.

Constructed of rubberwood, it has a polished, neutral brown finish. Despite the material, you can easily slide it right up toward where you’re sitting. The surface is large enough to accommodate a laptop or a standard-sized dinner plate.

This table is a big hit with Wayfair shoppers, with a 4.4-star customer rating based on more than 4,000 reviews.

“I got two of these to use as side tables in a tiny condo and I love them! They are very small so you will not store full-size magazines or catalogs in the side pocket but they are great for holding your reading glasses and other small items you want to keep handy,” wrote one shopper.

Pros: Affordable, comes with storage pocket, comes in five neutral shades

Cons: Magazine rack is a bit narrow, assembly required

The best acrylic C table

Why you’ll love it: CB2’s Peekaboo Acrylic C Table is a conversation piece that adds a quick dose of cool to any decorating scheme.

I’ve become somewhat obsessed with acrylic design elements ever since my mom picked up the coffee table version of the Peekaboo Acrylic C Table from CB2. There’s something about adding a transparent piece of furniture that makes a space look infinitely cooler. In the Peekaboo series, there’s also a C table for small-space dwellers.

This table would elevate anybody’s first apartment from the hand-me-down look to something sophisticated. It’s 100% clear, save for the metal fixtures that hold the wheels (also acrylic) in place. Those wheels ensure the table is mobile, making it the perfect multi-use piece for any room.

Product photos show the table being used as a makeshift bar cart, with bottles stashed on the elongated base. Or, you can keep that area clear and slide it right under the couch for a snug dining surface.

This is a popular recommendation among design experts, with mentions in Apartment Therapy and Best Products. CB2 customers rate it 4.8 out of 5 stars, based on 274 reviews.

Pros: Cool design, mobile, no assembly

Cons: Expensive

The best minimalist C table

Why you’ll love it: The Project 62 Glasgow C Table is a minimalist’s dream come true.

If you’re leading a minimalist lifestyle, the Project 62 Glasgow C Table just might be a perfect fit. While the CB2 Peekaboo Acrylic C Table is also understated, that’s more of an art piece. Plus, you can’t beat this table’s price.

This C table is made of steel and features geometric design elements that harken back to the modernist era of the 1960s (hence the name, Project 62). It comes in two colors, white and black, and measures 16 inches wide, 16 inches deep, and 26 inches tall. The base has no surface so it can’t be used as a shelf, but if storage isn’t a requirement, this is a perfect pick.

Reviewers on Target’s website give the Glasgow C Table a nearly perfect 5 out of 5 stars based on 132 responses. “A perfect C-table at a great price!” wrote one shopper. “I’ve been looking for one for a while now, they’re usually $100 to 200, and didn’t want one that had to be screwed together … This item comes to your door fully assembled, welded together, and ready to go. It has a good heft to it, it’s not heavy though, so it feels like good quality.”

Pros: Preassembled, affordable, simple design

Cons: No bottom shelf

The best stackable C table

Why you’ll love it: The Carolina Chair and Table Madison Nesting Table is a set of three tables that give you plenty of surface area when needed.

If your primary motivation for buying a C table is to create more surfaces for entertaining, a set of nesting tables could be a great addition to your furniture collection. The Carolina Chair and Table Madison Nesting Table is a highly-rated and attractive option.

It comes with three tables in large (18 inches wide, 12 inches deep, and 23.5 inches tall), medium (15.5 inches wide, 11 inches deep, and 22 inches tall), and small (13.5 inches wide, 10 inches deep, and 19.5 inches tall). They stack together for storage and are easily separated to provide additional table tops. The legs are metal with solid wood table tops.

This is an Amazon’s Choice item with 4.6 stars based on 80 reviews. “I love these tables. The quality is excellent. I feel the price is reflected in the quality of these tables. No assembly is required. They’re sturdy and well put together. They all can be scooted under the couch so the table hangs over the cushion even the smallest one,” wrote one shopper.

Pros: Comes with three tables, contemporary metal and wood design, stack together for storage, preassembled

Cons: Pricey, bottom can’t be used as a shelf

The best wood C table

Why you’ll love it: The Wrought Studio Thaxted End Table adds a rustic touch to your home decor, balanced by modern metallic details.

If wood is your thing, the Wrought Studio Thaxted End Table from Wayfair is a great option. It combines a shiny, geometric metallic base with a manufactured wood countertop for a cool old-meets-new effect.

This stylish table slides underneath your couch like the other models on this list, but it doesn’t have wheels or feet on the bottom, so it isn’t meant to be moved around much – especially if you’re worried about scratching hardwood floors. At 25 inches high x 18 inches deep x 10 inches wide, it’s a bit smaller than some of the other picks on this list.

It’s a customer favorite, with 520 reviews giving it an average 4-star rating on Wayfair’s website. “Cute little sturdy end table. The piece of wood on top is nice heavy. It is very compact small! Just what I needed!” wrote one shopper.

You can choose between natural and dark taupe wood, both with a metallic silver base.

Pros: Contemporary design, fits in small spaces

Cons: No storage, assembly required, no wheels