20 photos that will make you wish you lived in California

caption Surfers line up in California’s Huntington Beach. source Chris Carlson, ApImages

California is home to a variety of views from big cities to forests to shorelines.

California’s coastline is incredibly photogenic.

Photos of San Francisco‘s Golden Gate Bridge and cable cars will have you wanting to move there.

From the winery-dotted Napa Valley and winding roads of the Pacific Coast Highway to the natural beauty of Yosemite and star-studded streets of Los Angeles, the options for experiencing the magic of the Golden State are endless.

No matter what part of the state you choose to visit, your eyes are in for a treat.

Don’t believe us? Take a quick photo road trip with us to see why California is the place to be.

There’s a little bit of something for everyone in California.

caption Downtown Los Angeles, California. source Carl Larson Photography

The Los Angeles skyline comes complete with great city and mountain views.

Surfers can find some great waves at beaches in Big Sur.

caption Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park in Big Sur, California. source Chase Dekker Wild-Life Images

McWay Cove is a hidden paradise located in Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park in Big Sur.

Hikers can get lost amongst the giant trees of the Redwood Forest.

caption Humboldt Redwoods State Park in Humboldt, California. source Noppawat Tom Charoensinphon

Redwoods are often more than 200 feet tall.

City dwellers can explore the streets of big cities like Los Angeles.

caption Los Angeles, California. source Ilja Mask / EyeEm

Los Angeles is known for its abundance of palm trees, excellent shopping, and celebrity sightings.

Dreamers can stroll through a real-life fairytale in Carmel-by-the-Sea.

caption Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. source jejim/Shutterstock

Carmel-by-the-Sea was once voted one of the most romantic getaways on earth.

And nature enthusiasts can spot some incredible views at Yosemite.

caption Yosemite National Park, California. source Photograph by Tony Van Le

Yosemite is the third-oldest national park in the United States.

Even better — Yosemite looks just as stunning in winter as it does during the summer.

caption Yosemite National Park, California, in winter. source Don Smith/GettyImages

Other than a few roads, most of the park remains accessible year-round.

In fact, California has some of the country’s best national parks. Take Joshua Tree for example:

caption Rock formations at Joshua Tree National Park, California. source Carlo Van Stek / EyeEm

Joshua Tree National Park covers over 1,200 square miles.

As intimidating as Death Valley National Park sounds, the desert views are incredible.

caption Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park, California. source Robert Alexander / Contributor

Death Valley holds the record for the hottest recorded temperature on Earth.

Even when it seems busy everywhere, there’s always peace and quiet to find.

caption Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, California. source Gary Weathers

The Santa Monica Pier and beach is picturesque and calming but has something for the whole family to enjoy.

The beaches around the Golden Gate Bridge make a great escape from the bustling city nearby.

caption Golden Gate Bridge from Marshall Beach, San Francisco, California. source Can Balcioglu/GettyImages

Despite being called golden, the bridge’s color is technically “international orange.”

But don’t miss out on San Francisco’s famous hills and streetcars.

caption Russian Hill in San Francisco, California. source RICOWde/GettyImages

It is also famously one of the world’s most expensive cities to live in.

You can get some amazing views while coasting along the Pacific Coast Highway.

caption Pacific Coast Highway, Los Angeles, California. source Cavan Images/GettyImages

Winding along California’s coast, it is often considered a bucket-list road trip.

Imagine taking a calming stroll through one of Napa Valley’s vineyards.

caption Vineyard in Napa Valley, California. source LockieCurrie/GettyImages

With 400 wineries in the valley, we recommend picking a destination before you go.

Sonoma Valley also has great vineyard views, if you’re nearby.

caption Vineyard in Sonoma County, California. source Akira Yuan / EyeEm

It was once named the best small town to visit in America.

Places like Lake Tahoe are so relaxing they seem unreal.

caption Secret Harbor Cove Lake in Tahoe, California. source stevedunleavy.com/GettyImages

The luxury estates for sale in the area are impressive, as well.

Sailboats cruising around Morro Bay will put you at ease.

caption Morro Rock in Morro Bay, California. source Jauder Ho / jauderho.com/GettyImages

Morro Rock itself is an underrated natural landmark you shouldn’t miss.

And don’t forget to visit some of California’s hidden gems like Catalina Island.

caption Catalina Island, California. source David Marano Photography/GettyImages

Just off the coast of long beach, you can reach the island by ferry.

They certainly don’t call it the Golden State for nothing.

caption Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica, California. source Westend61/GettyImages

It was named for the 19th-century gold rush, but the sunshine is golden, too.

California is definitely worth the trip.

caption Highway 1 in Big Sur, California. source Art Wager/GettyImages

No matter where you go in California, you’re in for a beautiful ride.