The best can openers will last you for years or even decades.

If you need a new one, the Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Can Opener is our pick because it requires no more effort than depressing a lever to open any can.

The exterior of the can and the cutting blade do not make contact with the food, and it leaves smooth edges.

For over half a century, can openers have been an essential part of every kitchen. Yet, from your dollar store find to high-end options at department stores, there are a lot of terrible can openers on the market. Fortunately, with a little bit of research, you can find a device that is durable, sanitary, and simple to use.

Most can openers also function as bottle cap openers, and there are a few models that do even more than that, including opening jars. If you are looking for a device that will serve a variety of purposes, take a closer look at the Kuhn Rikon and P-51 can openers.

As part of our research into can openers, we evaluated the ratings and experiences of experts and users alike. We chose our top picks based on their track record of accurate cutting, reliable performance, and price.

The best can opener overall

When you want to open a can with minimal mess, effort, or chance for contamination, the Hamilton Beach 76606ZA Smooth Touch Can Opener is a smart choice.

When you look at the marketing photos put out by Hamilton Beach of the Smooth Touch Can Opener in action, you may wonder why they are using a can opener for a pop-top can. Most people do not clean the exteriors of their cans. Yet, these areas get quite dirty. When you use the pop top, the outside of the can is likely to make contact with the food, which increases the chance of contamination. The Hamilton Beach can opener is designed to keep your food free of contaminants.

The can opener cuts along the side of the can instead of the top, so the lid won’t fall into the food. The blade of the can opener, which can collect harmful microbes, doesn’t make contact with the food, either.

To operate the Smooth Touch Can Opener, you just depress the large ergonomic lever until your can has made a complete rotation. Then, you remove the top part. The cut leaves smooth edges on both pieces of the can.

Two popular expert review sites rated the Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Can Opener as the best electric can opener on the market. Consumer Search rated this model highly because of its unique side-cutting that leaves smooth edges and the fact that the blade doesn’t come in contact with your food, which is ideal for hygienic reasons.

Heavy also liked that it left smooth edges, works with cans of all sizes, and is user-friendly. However, reviewers found it was hard to use the lid to strain the can’s contents due to the sidecut.

Around 81% of the reviewers on Amazon gave the 76606ZA five stars. Buyers appreciated that the top of the can was cut off on the side as close to the top as possible. With other side-cutters, the cut is too low, and liquid from the can may spill out.

Buyers also liked that the magnet holds the can in place securely for an excellent cut. There were some complaints that the cord is too short, but this is likely because many users didn’t realize that most of the 26-inch cord is stored within the unit itself. You just pull it out.

Pros: Leaves smooth edges, works for cans of all sizes, strong magnet

Cons: Requires electricity, might have trouble with thick-rimmed cans

The best manual can opener

The Made in USA Can Opener has been providing efficient and consistent cutting since 1954.

For decades, the U.S. Swing-A-Way company dominated the can opening industry. Then, in 2008, the company moved production to China. The result was a less expensive but lower quality can opener. The John J. Steuby Company made parts for the Swing-A-Way, and when Swing-A-Way was sold, the company started creating its own can openers: the EZ-Duz-It and Made in USA Can Openers.

The Made in USA Can Opener features a skip-proof feed wheel, is gear driven, and is made from carbon steel. The gears, wheel, and cutter are all zinc plated and heat treated. It works like a traditional manual can opener: Press the cutting blade on the top of the can along the lip, hold the thick handle pads, and turn the crank until you have almost completed a rotation. Use a butter knife to flip the lid up. Empty the contents, then press the lid down into the can.

Though we didn’t find any complaints about this model rusting, we recommend wiping your can opener down with a cloth and hot water or vinegar to clean it. Also, the seller, 4 Peaks Technology LLC, claims it has replaced all the defective openers that have been brought to its attention in the last four years – no matter when they were purchased.

Wirecutter listed the Made in USA Can Opener as the second-best can opener you can buy. The reviewers report that the Made in USA Can Opener is “virtually identical” to the site’s number-one-choice, the EZ-Duz-It can opener.

However, the Made in USA Can Opener has much better user reviews on Amazon (4.6-star average versus 4.2-star average) with many of the low ratings for the EZ-Duz-It coming more recently. The main complaint with the EZ-Duz-It is it starts to rust quickly, even within a week of arrival. These complaints are not common with the Made in USA Can Opener.

Around 87% of the reviewers on Amazon gave the Made in USA Can Opener five stars. Many of them were almost embarrassed by how much they enjoyed this can opener’s performance. Buyers liked that the device is well built in the United States. One user said the opener slices through can lids like warm butter. There were positive reviews from several individuals who used the opener professionally for countless cans throughout the day.

Pros: Consistent performance, long-lasting, efficient

Cons: Leaves sharp edges

The best ergonomic can opener

When you have to open several cans to cook a meal, the OXO SteeL Can Opener cuts so effortlessly than it won’t tire you out.

What sets the OXO SteeL Can Opener apart from the other models on this list is the large, soft turning knob. Other than that, it is mostly made of sleek stainless steel. The blade is sharp and makes cutting easy to manage, and there is also a built-in bottle cap opener.

Many of the staff members over at Wirecutter use OXO can openers for personal use, and they found that the crank is quite comfortable. However, this model is not among its top choices because the handles’ metal coverings slide down, and there were many grooves that collect grit. BuyTheBest10 put the OXO SteeL Can Opener in its top ten back in 2017 because of the OXO’s ergonomic design. TBPR Reviews put it at number two on its list because of the opener’s durable, comfortable construction.

Around 92% of the Amazon reviewers gave the OXO SteeL Can Opener a rating of four stars or higher. There are several users who have commented that they have had this can opener for 6+ years and have not had any problems. There do not appear to be any complaints of rusting. One user noted that after ten weeks, cans did not seem to stay engaged as easily. Another verified purchaser said they regularly put their opener in the dishwasher, but this is not recommended.

Pros: Feels comfortable in your hands, long track record

Cons: Hard to clean, handle may slide

The best versatile can opener

When you want to streamline the number of tools in your kitchen, consider the Kuhn Rikon Auto Safety Master Opener for a variety of tasks.

The Kuhn Rikon Auto Safety Master Opener opens pop-tops, cans, pull tops, jars, and bottles. Like the Hamilton Beach model, this device is a side cutter that does not come in contact with the can’s contents.

You place the tool on top of your can with the two half circles lined up with the can’s rim. You twist the knob, and the opener will grip the lid and cut. You will feel less resistance after a full circle. You should stop at this point and remove the top using the mini-pliers push button. If you try to do more than one revolution, you may get slivers or burrs of metal in your food.

Consumer Reports liked the Kuhn Rikon opener because of its multitasking and ability to produce cuts with smooth edges. However, the opener lost points because it was uncomfortable, bulky, and awkward to operate. Wirecutter expressed similar displeasure in its fairly dismissive review. However, SheKnows rated this model the best value of all of the Kuhn Rikon can openers on the market.

The vast majority of reviewers on Amazon liked the Auto Safety Master Opener with 92% of reviewers giving it a positive rating. Users appreciated how easily it opened cans without leaving any sharp edges. One buyer found it was ideal for individuals with injuries, poor motor control, and for those with weak hands. Reviewers were also impressed with this model’s ability to open jars and bottles, including two-liter pop bottles.

Pros: Performs a variety of tasks, leaves smooth edges, dishwasher safe

Cons: Requires reading the manual, knob is hard to turn

The best can opener for survivalists

If you’re preparing for stuff to hit the fan or just want an easy way to open cans while backpacking, the P-38 Can Opener and P-51 Can Opener are inexpensive and lightweight options.

Though it is not an official US Army-issued item, the P-38 and P-51 can openers have been used by our armed forces since they were first introduced in 1942. Nicknamed the “John Wayne” and manufactured by the US Shelby Co. in the United States, these can openers get their name for how long they are. The P-38 is 38 millimeters long. The P-51 is 51 millimeters (about 2 inches).

These durable slabs of steel fit on a keychain. There are many websites devoted to celebrating this can opener, and the list of uses is virtually endless. US Shelby advertises the P-38’s ability to clean fingernails, clean grooves, open cans, open seams, screw drive, and cut items.

For can opening, you rotate the cutting edge 90 degrees from the stowed position. You then hold the can opener with the blade directed downward and rotate the can with your other hand as you cut the lid off.

The P-38 and P-51 can openers are a little too novel for the expert sites to review. Instead, it is a popular tool among survivalists and veterans. Infinite Power Solutions recommends the P-51 for people looking for a foolproof, robust, indestructible, lightweight, and reliable can opener for emergencies, backpacking, bug out bags, survival situations, hunting, and camping. Best Survivalist Tools rated the P-38 and P-51 as the top survivalist can openers.

Around 93% of the reviewers on Amazon gave these can openers four or five stars. Users said that the P-38 takes about twice as long to open cans as their cranking counterparts. Also, there appears to be a little bit of a learning curve and a need for elbow grease. Yet, users are thrilled with them once they get the hang of these can openers. Many keep their P-38 or P-51 on them at all times and use them as a flat blade screwdriver, to open battery compartments, for cutting string, and for opening packages.

Pros: 75-year track record, compact, inexpensive

Cons: Works slowly, requires a little elbow grease, leave sharp edges