The 20 best cars that cost less than $65,000

caption 2018 Infiniti Q60. source Infiniti

The market research company JD Power on Wednesday released its lists of the best vehicles from model year 2018 that cost less than $65,000.

The company produced four lists ranking the top five vehicles in four different price segments: $15,000-$19,999, $20,000-$32,999, $33,000-$44,999, and $45,000-$65,000.

Sedans took 18 of the 20 spots on the lists, which measured how satisfied owners were with their vehicles on a 100-point scale.

Toyota had five vehicles on the lists, more than any other automaker, and two more than Kia and General Motors, which tied for second.

“While consumer interest continues to shift towards crossovers, many cars are still proving extremely satisfying to own,” Dave Sargent, JD Power’s vice president of global automotive said in a release accompanying the lists. “The very best cars often score better for quality and appeal than crossovers at the same price point.”

These are the best vehicles from model year 2018 that cost less than $65,000.

$15,000-$19,999: 5. Chevrolet Sonic

source Chevrolet

Ownership satisfaction score: 75

4. Kia Forte

source Kia Forte

Ownership satisfaction score: 76

3. Hyundai Elantra

source Hyundai

Ownership satisfaction score: 77

2. Kia Rio

source Kia

Ownership satisfaction score: 79

1. Kia Soul

source Kia

Ownership satisfaction score: 79

$20,000-$32,999: 5. Chevrolet Cruze

source Chevrolet

Ownership satisfaction score: 82

4. Chevrolet Impala

source Chevrolet

Ownership satisfaction score: 83

3. Nissan Altima

source Nissan

Ownership satisfaction score: 83

2. Toyota Corolla

source Toyota

Ownership satisfaction score: 83

1. MINI Countryman

source BMW

Ownership satisfaction score: 83

$33,000-$44,999: 5. Audi A5 Coupe

source Audi

Ownership satisfaction score: 86

4. Lexus IS

source Lexus

Ownership satisfaction score: 87

3. Lexus ES

source Lexus

Ownership satisfaction score: 87

2. Lincoln MKC

source Lincoln

Ownership satisfaction score: 87

1. Infiniti Q60

source Infiniti

Ownership satisfaction score: 87

$45,000-$65,000: 5. Mercedes-Benz GLC

source Mercedes-Benz

Ownership satisfaction score: 89

4. Genesis G80

source Genesis

Ownership satisfaction score: 90

3. Lexus GS

source Lexus

Ownership satisfaction score: 90

2. Lexus RX

source Lexus

Ownership satisfaction score: 91

1. Lincoln Continental

source Lincoln

Ownership satisfaction score: 92