The 20 best cars that cost less than $65,000

The market research company JD Power on Wednesday released its lists of the best vehicles from model year 2018 that cost less than $65,000. The company produced four lists ranking the top five vehicles in four different price segments: $15,000-$19,999, $20,000-$32,999, $33,000-$44,999, and $45,000-$65,000.
While SUVs and light trucks have come to dominate the American auto market, sedans took 18 of the 20 spots on the lists, which measured how satisfied owners were with their vehicles on a 100-point scale. (JD Power said it used data from over 3.2 million “verified ownership experiences” to create the lists.)
“While consumer interest continues to shift towards crossovers, many cars are still proving extremely satisfying to own,” Dave Sargent, JD Power’s vice president of global automotive said in a release accompanying the lists. “The very best cars often score better for quality and appeal than crossovers at the same price point.”
Toyota had five vehicles on the lists, more than any other automaker, and two more than Kia and General Motors, which tied for second. Vehicles from Audi, BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan also made the lists.
These are the best vehicles from model year 2018 that cost less than $65,000.
$15,000-$19,999: 5. Chevrolet Sonic
- Chevrolet
Ownership satisfaction score: 75
4. Kia Forte
- Kia Forte
Ownership satisfaction score: 76
3. Hyundai Elantra
- Hyundai
Ownership satisfaction score: 77
2. Kia Rio
- Kia
Ownership satisfaction score: 79
1. Kia Soul
- Kia
Ownership satisfaction score: 79
$20,000-$32,999: 5. Chevrolet Cruze
- Chevrolet
Ownership satisfaction score: 82
4. Chevrolet Impala
- Chevrolet
Ownership satisfaction score: 83
3. Nissan Altima
- Nissan
Ownership satisfaction score: 83
2. Toyota Corolla
- Toyota
Ownership satisfaction score: 83
1. MINI Countryman
- BMW
Ownership satisfaction score: 83
$33,000-$44,999: 5. Audi A5 Coupe
- Audi
Ownership satisfaction score: 86
4. Lexus IS
- Lexus
Ownership satisfaction score: 87
3. Lexus ES
- Lexus
Ownership satisfaction score: 87
2. Lincoln MKC
- Lincoln
Ownership satisfaction score: 87
1. Infiniti Q60
- Infiniti
Ownership satisfaction score: 87
$45,000-$65,000: 5. Mercedes-Benz GLC
- Mercedes-Benz
Ownership satisfaction score: 89
4. Genesis G80
- Genesis
Ownership satisfaction score: 90
3. Lexus GS
- Lexus
Ownership satisfaction score: 90
2. Lexus RX
- Lexus
Ownership satisfaction score: 91
1. Lincoln Continental
- Lincoln
Ownership satisfaction score: 92