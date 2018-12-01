The 24 hottest cars at the LA Auto Show

- The Los Angeles Auto Show begins on Friday and runs through December 9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
The Los Angeles Auto Show begins on Friday and runs through December 9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Major automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, as well as startups like Rivian and Byton, will show off production and concept vehicles. This year’s lineup includes vehicles that represent the auto industry’s present and future, from gas-powered SUVs and pickup trucks like the 2020 Lincoln Aviator and 2020 Jeep Gladiator to electric vehicles like the BMW Vision iNext and Rivian 1T. Some vehicles will be available before the end of 2018, while others won’t be ready until 2021.
The LA Auto Show marks the beginning of a six-month period in which automakers will show consumers what they can expect to see in showrooms over the next few years. Following the LA Auto Show will be the Consumer Electronics Show and Detroit Auto Show in January, the Chicago Auto Show in February, and the New York International Auto Show in April.
These are the 24 hottest vehicles you can see at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.
2020 Hyundai Palisade
When you’ll be able to drive it: Summer 2019
2019 Mazda3
- source
- Mike Blake/Reuters
When you’ll be able to drive it: Early 2019
2020 Porsche 911
When you’ll be able to drive it: Summer 2019
2019 Honda Passport
- source
- Honda
When you’ll be able to drive it: Early 2019
2020 Jeep Gladiator
- source
- Mike Blake/Reuters
When you’ll be able to drive it: Second quarter of 2019
BMW X7 SUV
- source
- BMW
When you’ll be able to drive it: March 2019
BMW Vision iNext
When you’ll be able to drive it: 2021
Porsche Macan
- source
- Porsche
When you’ll be able to drive it: Summer 2019
2020 Lincoln Aviator
When you’ll be able to drive it: Summer 2019
Source: Detroit Free Press
2020 Kia Soul EV
- source
- Mike Blake/Reuters
When you’ll be able to drive it: 2019
Source: Digital Trends
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
When you’ll be able to drive it: Spring 2019
2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e
- source
- Toyota
When you’ll be able to drive it: No official release date yet, likely 2019
2019 Lexus LX Inspiration
- source
- Lexus
When you’ll be able to drive it: Late 2018
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
- source
- Subaru
When you’ll be able to drive it: Late 2018
2019 Nissan Maxima
- source
- Kyle Grillot/Reuters
When you’ll be able to drive it: December 2018
Byton K-Byte
- source
- Byton
When you’ll be able to drive it: 2021
Byton M-Byte
- source
- Mike Blake/Reuters
When you’ll be able to drive it: 2019
Audi E-Tron GT
- source
- Mike Blake/Reuters
When you’ll be able to drive it: Early 2021
Rivian R1S
- source
- Rivian
When you’ll be able to drive it: 2020 or 2021
Rivian R1T
- source
- Mike Blake/Reuters
When you’ll be able to drive it: 2020 or 2021
2019 Nissan Murano
When you’ll be able to drive it: December 2018
2019 Ford Ranger
- source
- Ford
When you’ll be able to drive it: Early 2019
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Cargo
- source
- Kyle Grillot/Reuters
When you’ll be able to drive it: As early as 2022 in Europe
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
When you’ll be able to drive it: 2019
Source: Edmunds