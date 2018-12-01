The 24 hottest cars at the LA Auto Show

The Los Angeles Auto Show begins on Friday and runs through December 9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Major automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, as well as startups like Rivian and Byton, will show off production and concept vehicles.

This year’s lineup includes vehicles that represent the auto industry’s present and future, from gas-powered SUVs and pickup trucks like the 2020 Lincoln Aviator and 2020 Jeep Gladiator to electric vehicles like the BMW Vision iNext and Rivian 1T.

The LA Auto Show marks the beginning of a six-month period in which automakers will show consumers what they can expect to see in showrooms over the next few years.

Major automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, as well as startups like Rivian and Byton, will show off production and concept vehicles. This year’s lineup includes vehicles that represent the auto industry’s present and future, from gas-powered SUVs and pickup trucks like the 2020 Lincoln Aviator and 2020 Jeep Gladiator to electric vehicles like the BMW Vision iNext and Rivian 1T. Some vehicles will be available before the end of 2018, while others won’t be ready until 2021.

The LA Auto Show marks the beginning of a six-month period in which automakers will show consumers what they can expect to see in showrooms over the next few years. Following the LA Auto Show will be the Consumer Electronics Show and Detroit Auto Show in January, the Chicago Auto Show in February, and the New York International Auto Show in April.

These are the 24 hottest vehicles you can see at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

2020 Hyundai Palisade

When you’ll be able to drive it: Summer 2019

2019 Mazda3

source Mike Blake/Reuters

When you’ll be able to drive it: Early 2019

2020 Porsche 911

When you’ll be able to drive it: Summer 2019

2019 Honda Passport

source Honda

When you’ll be able to drive it: Early 2019

2020 Jeep Gladiator

source Mike Blake/Reuters

When you’ll be able to drive it: Second quarter of 2019

BMW X7 SUV

source BMW

When you’ll be able to drive it: March 2019

BMW Vision iNext

When you’ll be able to drive it: 2021

Porsche Macan

source Porsche

When you’ll be able to drive it: Summer 2019

2020 Lincoln Aviator

When you’ll be able to drive it: Summer 2019

Source: Detroit Free Press

2020 Kia Soul EV

source Mike Blake/Reuters

When you’ll be able to drive it: 2019

Source: Digital Trends

2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

When you’ll be able to drive it: Spring 2019

2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e

source Toyota

When you’ll be able to drive it: No official release date yet, likely 2019

2019 Lexus LX Inspiration

source Lexus

When you’ll be able to drive it: Late 2018

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

source Subaru

When you’ll be able to drive it: Late 2018

2019 Nissan Maxima

source Kyle Grillot/Reuters

When you’ll be able to drive it: December 2018

Byton K-Byte

source Byton

When you’ll be able to drive it: 2021

Byton M-Byte

source Mike Blake/Reuters

When you’ll be able to drive it: 2019

Audi E-Tron GT

source Mike Blake/Reuters

When you’ll be able to drive it: Early 2021

Rivian R1S

source Rivian

When you’ll be able to drive it: 2020 or 2021

Rivian R1T

source Mike Blake/Reuters

When you’ll be able to drive it: 2020 or 2021

2019 Nissan Murano

When you’ll be able to drive it: December 2018

2019 Ford Ranger

source Ford

When you’ll be able to drive it: Early 2019

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Cargo

source Kyle Grillot/Reuters

When you’ll be able to drive it: As early as 2022 in Europe

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro

When you’ll be able to drive it: 2019

Source: Edmunds