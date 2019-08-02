The 14 best cars and SUVs for teens

caption The 2020 Kia Soul. source Kia

US News and World Report released on Tuesday its list of the best new cars and SUVs for teens.

The vehicles range in price from under $20,000 to $40,000.

They were chosen based on their safety technology, predicted reliability, crash performance, and reviews from automotive critics.

When your teenager gets his or her first car, safety is a top priority. And as automakers introduce technology that helps avoid or lessen the impact of accidents, there are more ways than ever to keep a driver safe.

US News and World Report released on Tuesday its list of the best new cars and SUVs for teens that cost between $20,000 to $40,000, focusing on criteria like safety technology, predicted reliability, crash performance, and reviews from automotive critics. The publication also included its picks for the best used cars and SUVs.

These are 14 great cars and SUVs for teens, according to US News and World Report.

Best car under $20,000: 2019 Hyundai Accent

caption 2019 Hyundai Accent. source Hyundai

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.2

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.1

Best car between $20,000-$25,000: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

caption 2019 Volkswagen Jetta. source Volkswagen

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 8.9

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 7.7

Best SUV between $20,000-$25,000: 2019 Honda HR-V

caption 2019 Honda HR-V. source Honda

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.0

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 7.4

Best car between $25,000-$30,000: 2019 Kia Forte

caption 2019 Kia Forte. source Kia

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.5

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.4

Best SUV between $25,000-$30,000: 2020 Kia Soul

caption 2020 Kia Soul. source Kia

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.5

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.4

Best car between $30,000-$35,000: 2019 Toyota Camry

caption 2019 Toyota Camry. source Toyota

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 10.0

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.6

Best SUV between $30,000-$35,000: 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

caption 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. source Hyundai

US News and World Report’s safety rating: TBD

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.1

Best car between $35,000-$40,000: 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid

caption 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid. source Toyota

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 10

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.7

Best SUV between $35,000-$40,000: 2019 Toyota RAV4

caption 2019 Toyota RAV4. source Toyota

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.4

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.3

Best used large car: 2016 Buick LaCrosse

caption 2016 Buick LaCrosse. source Buick

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.8

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 9.0

Best used midsize car: 2016 Toyota Camry/Camry Hybrid

caption 2016 Toyota Camry. source Toyota

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.3

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.9

Best used midsize SUV: 2015 Chevrolet Traverse

caption 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. source Chevrolet

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.8

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.9

Best used small car: 2016 Toyota Prius

caption 2016 Toyota Prius. source Toyota

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.3

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 9.0

Best used small SUV: 2016 Hyundai Tucson

caption 2016 Hyundai Tucson. source Hyundai

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.8

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 9.0