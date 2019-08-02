The 14 best cars and SUVs for teens

- source
- US News and World Report released on Tuesday its list of the best new cars and SUVs for teens.
- The vehicles range in price from under $20,000 to $40,000.
- They were chosen based on their safety technology, predicted reliability, crash performance, and reviews from automotive critics.
When your teenager gets his or her first car, safety is a top priority. And as automakers introduce technology that helps avoid or lessen the impact of accidents, there are more ways than ever to keep a driver safe.
These are 14 great cars and SUVs for teens, according to US News and World Report.
Best car under $20,000: 2019 Hyundai Accent
US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.2
US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.1
Best car between $20,000-$25,000: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta
US News and World Report’s safety rating: 8.9
US News and World Report’s overall rating: 7.7
Best SUV between $20,000-$25,000: 2019 Honda HR-V
US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.0
US News and World Report’s overall rating: 7.4
Best car between $25,000-$30,000: 2019 Kia Forte
US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.5
US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.4
Best SUV between $25,000-$30,000: 2020 Kia Soul
US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.5
US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.4
Best car between $30,000-$35,000: 2019 Toyota Camry
US News and World Report’s safety rating: 10.0
US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.6
Best SUV between $30,000-$35,000: 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
US News and World Report’s safety rating: TBD
US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.1
Best car between $35,000-$40,000: 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
US News and World Report’s safety rating: 10
US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.7
Best SUV between $35,000-$40,000: 2019 Toyota RAV4
US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.4
US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.3
Best used large car: 2016 Buick LaCrosse
US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.8
US News and World Report’s overall rating: 9.0
Best used midsize car: 2016 Toyota Camry/Camry Hybrid
US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.3
US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.9
Best used midsize SUV: 2015 Chevrolet Traverse
US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.8
US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.9
Best used small car: 2016 Toyota Prius
US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.3
US News and World Report’s overall rating: 9.0
Best used small SUV: 2016 Hyundai Tucson
US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.8
US News and World Report’s overall rating: 9.0