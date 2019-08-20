The 14 best cars and SUVs for teens

Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
When your teenager gets his or her first car, safety is a top priority. And as automakers introduce technology that helps avoid or lessen the impact of accidents, there are more ways than ever to keep a driver safe.

US News and World Report released on Tuesday its list of the best new cars and SUVs for teens that cost between $20,000 to $40,000, focusing on criteria like safety technology, predicted reliability, crash performance, and reviews from automotive critics. The publication also included its picks for the best used cars and SUVs.

These are 14 great cars and SUVs for teens, according to US News and World Report.

Best car under $20,000: 2019 Hyundai Accent

2019 Hyundai Accent.
Hyundai

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.2

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.1

Best car between $20,000-$25,000: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta.
Volkswagen

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 8.9

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 7.7

Best SUV between $20,000-$25,000: 2019 Honda HR-V

2019 Honda HR-V.
Honda

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.0

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 7.4

Best car between $25,000-$30,000: 2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte.
Kia

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.5

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.4

Best SUV between $25,000-$30,000: 2020 Kia Soul

The 2020 Kia Soul.

2020 Kia Soul.
Kia

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.5

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.4

Best car between $30,000-$35,000: 2019 Toyota Camry

2019 Toyota Camry.
Toyota

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 10.0

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.6

Best SUV between $30,000-$35,000: 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.
Hyundai

US News and World Report’s safety rating: TBD

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.1

Best car between $35,000-$40,000: 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid.
Toyota

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 10

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.7

Best SUV between $35,000-$40,000: 2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4.
Toyota

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.4

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.3

Best used large car: 2016 Buick LaCrosse

2016 Buick LaCrosse.
Buick

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.8

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 9.0

Best used midsize car: 2016 Toyota Camry/Camry Hybrid

2016 Toyota Camry.
Toyota

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.3

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.9

Best used midsize SUV: 2015 Chevrolet Traverse

2015 Chevrolet Traverse.
Chevrolet

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.8

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 8.9

Best used small car: 2016 Toyota Prius

2016 Toyota Prius.
Toyota

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.3

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 9.0

Best used small SUV: 2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson.
Hyundai

US News and World Report’s safety rating: 9.8

US News and World Report’s overall rating: 9.0