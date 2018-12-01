21 cars that never disappoint and are worth splurging on

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Why go for a sensible choice when you can splurge on something expensive or impractical?

After all, you only live once!

We’ve gathered 21 of our favorite frivolous car choices.

With the holiday season upon us, now is the time to go car shopping. Deals will be abundant as the year comes to a close and dealers look to move old inventory to make room for the new model year.

(Actually, any time is a good time to go car shopping, but the pot is often sweetened after Thanksgiving in the US.)

Now is also the time to think about splurging on something special. Sure, you can do the responsible thing and live within your means, or opt for versatile basic transportation. But that’s, well, kind of boring.

It’s a big, bright world of cars out there, and every once in a while, spending the college fund might be justified. Kidding! Not justified!

But if you have the dough, or the stupendous credit score, and just want to fulfill a childhood fantasy, why not? You only live once, and you owe it to yourself to experience an exciting set of wheels.

Here are 21 of our favorite cars to splurge on:

Photos by Hollis Johnson, unless otherwise indicated.

Ferrari 488 Spyder

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Not the 488 GTB, the latest of Ferrari’s mid-engine sports cars and a brilliant machine. Rather, the drop-top version, the 488 Spyder, for a cool $393,000.

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

source Hollis Johnson

At $120,000, it’s far from a bargain. But the level of performance on offer for the top trim level at this stratum of 911-ness is stunning. To do better you have to jump up to the Turbo or GT3.

Aston Martin DB11 Volante

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

For $273,244, you can pretend you’re James Bond, or at least an madly suave human enjoying top-down motoring is epic British style.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

source Hollis Johnson

At $644,000, the plush Phantom is still the most expensive vehicle we’ve ever tested. If you want the limo or limos, this is your ticket. Just make sure you hire a chauffeur.

Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang

source Ford

Starting at about $60,000, the Shelby GT350 offers an insane level of trackworthy performance for the price.

Chevy Corvette ZR1

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Terrifying, yes. But the 755-horsepower mge-Vette is one of the best ways to spend $137,000 – and it’s likely the end of the line for front-engine Corvettes, as the next iteration is expected to be a mid-engine machine.

BMW 7-Series

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

At well north of $100,000 – $130,000 when given the M-Sport treatment – the 7-Series is BMW’s flagship, containing an epic amount of performance, luxury, and technology.

Range Rover Evoque Convertible

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The well-optioned version of this offbeat ride that we tested came in at about $64,000. You won’t find a weirder way to part with your dollars, although you do get the combo of drop-top motoring and offroad capability.

McLaren 720S

source Hollis Johnson

Magnificent in every way, primed for race-track shredding, the 720S will set you back $300,000, upswinging doors included.

Tesla Model X P100D

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

If you want the Tesla with the mostest, this P100D trim level of the Model X SUV has every bell and whistle anyone could want, on an all-electric vehicle that stickers at around $150,000.

Porsche Panamera

source Hollis Johnson

You have options when it comes to one of the finest four-doors ever built by human hands. Such is the choice of spending between $85,000 and $180,000 for the privilege of Porsche ownership.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

source Hollis Johnson

For $77,000, you can savor the Italian alternative to sport sedans from BMW and Mercedes.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

source Matthew DeBord/BI

At nearly $50,000, the best minivan on the market is also the only hybrid for sale.

Ford Raptor

source Matthew DeBord/BI

If you like your pickups wild and crazy, the $62,000 Raptor is the venerable F-150 turned up to 11. Or 12. Or 112.

Audi RS3

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

We checked out a $67,000 version of this Audi and concluded that it’s just about the best small luxury performance car money can buy.

Jeep Wrangler

source Matthew DeBord/BI

For $36,000, Jeeps delivers a proper off-roader that downright crude by today’s standards. But that kind of the point.

Porsche Macan Turbo

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Think this SUV is overpriced at $96,000? Well, it is overpriced. But the performance that the high price tag delivers is staggering.

Alfa Romero 4C

source Hollis Johnson

The $74,000 sticker might seem high, until you consider that this mid-engine missile is essentially a Ferrari roadster.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

source Matthew DeBord/BI

For $31,000, you can obtain the latest and greatest version of the legendary Japanese roadster – and never stop smiling.

Mercedes-Benz G Wagon

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Mercedes-Benz Gelandewagen is $137,000 of uncompromising, military inspired offroad competence. Sure, the Hollywood celebs love it. But you use it to escape the zombie apocalypse.

Lamborghini Huracán Performante

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

At $320,000, this is the Lambo you take to the track. Although if you like to watch teenagers stop in their tracks when you drive by, you can take it out on the normal roads, as well.