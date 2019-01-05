The 11 coolest cars we can’t wait to see at CES

caption Bosch will bring a concept for an autonomous shuttle to CES. source Bosch

The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) runs from January 8-11 in Las Vegas.

The event has become an increasingly important venue for automakers to show off their ideas for the future of transportation.

This year, automakers like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Honda are bringing concept and upcoming production vehicles to the event.

These are the 11 vehicles we’re most excited to see at CES.

Audi E-Tron

Audi will bring its upcoming E-Tron electric SUV to CES.

Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle

Honda will show off an autonomous, multi-purpose vehicle.

Hyundai Elevate

Hyundai will unveil its Elevate concept vehicle, which will have wheels attached to legs the automaker says will allow the vehicle to drive, walk, or climb depending on the environment.

Bosch autonomous concept shuttle

Bosch will bring a concept for an autonomous shuttle.

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new version of its CLA-Class coupe.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz will also show its upcoming EQC electric SUV in the US for the first time.

Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic

The Vision Urbanetic, an autonomous concept vehicle, will also make its US debut.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ Silver Arrow

The electric Vision EQ Silver Arrow electric vehicle concept will also be on display.

Byton M-Byte

Byton will bring its upcoming M-Byte electric SUV.

Nissan Leaf E-Plus

The German publication Electrive reports that Nissan will unveil the Leaf E-Plus, which will have a larger battery than the current Leaf, at CES. The 2018 Nissan Leaf is shown above.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Harley-Davidson will bring its upcoming electric motorcycle, the LiveWire.