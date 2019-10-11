Cashmere sweaters can be very expensive, but if you know where to shop, you can get high-quality sweaters for $100 to $300. These are the best places to shop for cashmere sweaters.

Everlane’s no-frills basics are beautiful in their simplicity, and its affordable cashmere sweaters are no exception. You’ll find basic, go-with-everything styles that are perfect for work or play.

I don’t know about you, but I grew up thinking cashmere sweaters were the height of luxury. I remember a brief phase where my Christmas lists were populated with anything cashmere blend – socks, scarves, mittens. I thought owning something cashmere would make me feel like I’d made it somehow.

But more often than not “real” cashmere automatically equaled expensive.

Fast forward to 2018, when several brands are changing the game, offering up quality cashmere at pretty affordable prices. Luxury cashmere still exists and is sometimes worth it, but many of our favorite cashmere sweater brands truly won’t break the bank. If you’re open to your cashmere blended with other fabrics like cotton, you can spend even less.

Whether your priority is sustainability, affordability, wearability, or all of the above, you’ve got options. The brands on this list have one thing in common: gorgeous cashmere sweaters that will suit you all winter long, whether you’re in the office or on-the-go. Your new and improved sweater wardrobe starts here.

Here are the best cashmere sweaters you can buy:

Best cashmere sweaters overall: Everlane

Best sustainable cashmere sweaters: Naadam

Best plus size cashmere sweaters: Land’s End

Best luxury cashmere sweaters: Cuyana

Best colorful cashmere sweaters: J. Crew

The best cashmere sweaters overall

source Everlane

Everlane offers subtle updates on traditional cashmere sweater styles with a great $100 price tag, thanks to the brand’s transparency model.

We talk about Everlane often around here. The brand’s quality and attention to design is unparalleled, especially for the prices. Thanks to the company’s transparency model, you get designer-level goods at mid-level cost to your wallet.

Everlane is our favorite place to get women’s sweaters in general, and the cashmere range is no exception. Everlane’s Grade-A cashmere from Mongolia runs from $100 to $155. The most popular and versatile style, The Cashmere Crew, is one of the cheapest and best options. It’s also a favorite of newly-minted royal Meghan Markle, per InStyle.

It comes in tons of colors, from basics like charcoal gray and black to fun shades like mauve pink with mustard trimmed sleeves.

Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton calls this sweater “a foundational closet piece.” Shoppers tend to agree. It has a 4.7 rating on the Everlane website, based on 2,300+ reviews. Everlane cashmere has also been featured by InStyle, The Cut, People, Rank & Style, Racked, and Best Products.

Besides The Cashmere Crew, the brand puts its contemporary spin on other classic cashmere sweater styles like the boatneck, raglan, cardigan, and more.

Pros: Affordable Grade-A cashmere, modern takes on classic sweater styles, beautiful color selection

Cons: Limited size range, only available online or Everlane’s New York City, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, and San Francisco showrooms

The best sustainable cashmere sweaters

source Naadam

If sustainability is a top concern, Naadam is about to become your new favorite sweater brand.

“Democratizing cashmere” is the tagline on the Naadam homepage and that’s exactly what the brand sets out to do with its range of sustainable knits. One of Naadam’s most popular items is a $75 crewneck cashmere sweater. Styles such as a long open-front cardigan and a wide-sleeved kimono are priced at $225.

In addition to 100% cashmere, the brand offers blended knits like wool cashmere, silk cashmere, and cotton cashmere.

The sweaters are mostly simple in design, but their means of production is unique. Sourced from Mongolian goats, Naadam’s cashmere is hand-combed and produced in facilities powered by 100% clean energy. The brand also claims to pay herders “50% more than traditional traders.” Cashmere that’s as ethical as it is cozy? Sign us up!

Naadam has been featured by Insider Picks multiple times as well as publications like Racked, Fashionista, and Fortune. If you want guilt-free cashmere and far less cringeworthy prices than comparable quality, check them out.

Pros: Ethically sourced sustainable Mongolian cashmere, wide price range, lots of styles (not just sweaters), 100% cashmere and cashmere blends available

Cons: Only available online

The best plus-size cashmere sweaters

source Land’s End

Land’s End turns its flair for long-lasting classic designs to cashmere sweaters in a wide range of sizes.

Cashmere sweater options in plus sizes are unfortunately few and far between. Land’s End has a variety of classic styles in a slightly superior size range to many cashmere sweater brands on the market.

Don’t get me wrong – We sincerely hope all the brands on this list expand their size offerings. Until that happens, Land’s End has a variety of relatively affordable cashmere sweaters that run up to size 3X. This isn’t the brand for trendy knitwear, but it’s ideal for stocking up on timeless cardigans, pullovers, and turtlenecks.

“Have six of these over years. Wear them all winter,” writes one Land’s End shopper who gives the Cashmere Cardigan Sweater a 5-star rating.

Soft, durable, and lovely – What more could you ask for in a knit? With tons of fun, bright color options, it’s safe to assume you’ll to find a Land’s End cashmere sweater you can live in this winter.

Land’s End cashmere has been recommended by People and InStyle.

Pros: Wider size range than most brands, classic styles, tons of colors

Cons: Not many trendy styles

The best trendy cashmere sweaters

source J. Crew

J.Crew is your one-stop shop for fun cashmere sweaters that go beyond your average camel-colored pullovers.

If you want your cashmere sweater with a side of embellishment and whimsy, hit up your local J. Crew. The ultimate business casual purveyor produces some of the most delightfully tricked-out knits in the business.

Yes, you can take your pick of solid-colored turtle- and crewnecks at J.Crew’s Cashmere Shop, many of which come in under $100.

But if it’s pattern you crave, you’re in the right place. Stripes, stars, hearts, cherries – the brand’s current offerings have it all. Personally, I have my eye on this “Merci Beaucoup” emblazoned pullover and a ruffle-adorned cardigan.

J.Crew cashmere might not be as luxe in quality – as Racked points out, the brand doesn’t reveal the grade – compared to some of the other brands on this list, but it’s soft, fun, and won’t break the bank. The brand’s cashmere knits have been featured by Best Products, Rank & Style, People, and more.

Pros: Trendier options, affordable, tons of styles

Cons: Not transparent about cashmere grade so you don’t quite know what you’re paying for

The best luxurious cashmere

source Cuyana

For premium cashmere that costs less than a full month’s rent, check out Insider Picks-approved brand Cuyana.

You’re going to pay more for really, really premium cashmere, that’s just a fact of life. If you’re ready to invest but don’t want to shell out upwards of $1,000 for a turtleneck, check out Cuyana.

The brand’s Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater is $495 – pricey, but cheaper than some brands offering comparable quality. According to Racked, the founder says it’s “basically a $1,000 sweater” at half the cost, if that makes you feel better about the price tag. The lighter weight Open Cashmere Cardigan is more affordable at $225.

These are currently the only 100% cashmere offerings from the brand, but Cuyana also sells a number of cashmere blend sweaters, like turtlenecks, v-necks, and crewnecks. No matter which you choose, you won’t want to take it off once the temperatures drop below freezing.

We love Cuyana here at Insider Picks and think you really can’t go wrong with its beautiful, simple items that go with everything. The pieces are well-made and utterly wearable.

Pros: Luxe premium cashmere for half the cost of leading brands

Cons: Limited number of 100% cashmere styles available

Check out even more great places to buy cashmere

source Reformation

Contrary to popular belief, you can find great, affordable cashmere sweaters online if you know where to look.

Savvy shoppers can absolutely find great, affordable options under $150 online. Our reporter Mara rounded up six great options based on personal experience and research. A few budget-friendly options come from major retailers, as well as up-and-coming labels challenging the industry with leaner, more efficient production processes.

Here are six great places to buy cashmere for less than $150:

Check out our buying guides for women’s style

source Everlane

Whether you’re battling the office AC or just looking for a cute and cozy top, it’s important to have a good sweater or two (dozen).

No matter where you choose to buy your next sweater, we’re sure that if you’re picking from among our five favorites, you can’t go wrong.

Here are the best places to buy sweaters: