Though your cat does most of their grooming themselves, it’s still a good idea to have a high-quality cat brush on hand.

We did the research and testing to find the best cat brushes and grooming tools you can buy.

The Furminator Deshedding Tool is our top pick because it reaches into your cat’s undercoat to remove hairs before they fall.

The average cat spends anywhere from 15% to 50% of his day grooming himself. While this may seem excessive to you, it is completely normal for your cat and it is very important that he does it. In addition to removing dirt, dust, and dander from his coat, grooming also distributes your cat’s saliva over his fur to create a protective layer that aids in thermoregulation. Grooming also helps to stimulate the production of natural oils in your cat’s skin, which keeps his skin lubricated and his coat healthy.

Even though your cat does most of his grooming himself, you should still brush him at least once a week. Regular brushing helps to prevent mats and tangles, plus it will reduce the amount of fur your cat sheds. The more frequently you brush your cat, the better – especially if your cat has a long or thick coat. There are different types of cat grooming tools for different purposes and for different coat types, so you’ll need to choose the one that best suits your cat.

After reading the reviews and testing some of the top cat grooming tools ourselves, we’ve chosen the FURminator deShedding Tool for cats as our top pick. Below you’ll find our favorite cat grooming tools in four other categories.

Here are the best cat brushes you can buy:

Updated on 10/24/2019

The best cat brush overall

source Amazon

The FURminator Deshedding Tool reaches deep into your cat’s undercoat to capture loose hair before it falls.

Cats are fastidiously clean animals, so they spend a decent portion of their day grooming. While constant grooming helps keep their coat clean and soft, it does come with one negative side effect: hairballs.

While hairballs may be unavoidable, there is a simple way to help reduce their frequency. Brushing your cat with a deshedding tool can help remove loose hairs from your cat’s undercoat so he doesn’t accidentally ingest them during grooming. It also comes with the added benefit of reduced shedding, so less clean-up for you! Our top pick for the best grooming tool for cats is the FURminator Deshedding Tool.

The FURminator Deshedding Tool is the last deshedding tool you’ll ever need to buy. It features a stainless steel dehhedding edge that gets deep into your cat’s undercoat to remove loose hairs, reducing shedding by up to 90%. Not only is it highly effective in removing hair, but it has an eject button that makes the hair fall from the brush into the trash easily.

The brush has an ergonomic handle for comfort and ease of use, plus, it comes in two versions: one for short-hair cats and one for long-hair cats.

We tested the Furminator on our cats, and we were amazed by how effective it is in removing loose hair. In our review, Steven John explained what makes it so great: “Unlike most cat brushes, the FURminator can reach down into the undercoat and remove loose hairs there, thus capturing much more of the hair that was destined for your floor or couch.”

A detailed review from Ask the Cat Doctor confirms that this tool removes a shocking amount of hair – more than double the amount removed by other cat brushes. All About Cats gives the short hair FURminator deShedding Tool its award for the best budget cat brush, commenting that the size is perfect for cats and the self-cleaning mechanism makes it easy to use.

With more than 7,400 reviews on Amazon and a 4.7-star average rating, it is easy to see that the FURminator Deshedding Tool is a popular choice among cat owners. Cat owners love the sturdy construction and the FURejector button, though some people commented that their cats disliked the brush.

Pros: Quality construction, ergonomic handle for comfort, stainless-steel shedding edge, reduces shedding by 90%, self-cleaning FURejector button, for long or short hair

Cons: Some cats disliked the teeth, may irritate cats with sensitive skin, more expensive than other options on the market

The best slicker brush for cats

source Safari

With fine, needle-like pins to get deep into your cat’s undercoat, the Safari Cat Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is a highly effective grooming tool that self-cleans.

A slicker brush has a wide head with very thin teeth so it can remove dirt and dander from your cat’s coat as well as dead or loose hairs. These brushes typically work best for medium- to long-haired cats and, when used regularly, this kind of brush can help to prevent matting. Our top pick for this type pf brush is the Safari Cat Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush.

The Safari Cat Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is designed to remove loose fur and reduce shedding in cats with all coat types. With a rubberized comfort grip handle and a curved head, this slicker brush gets deep into your cat’s undercoat to remove loose hairs before they can be shed. When the tool fills up with fur, simply use the self-cleaning feature to retract the pins and remove the accumulated fur.

In our own testing, we found that it worked well on both short-hair and long-hair cats, though one test cat with very fine fur disliked the needle-like pins against her skin.

Kitty Catter gives the Safari Cat Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush an A+ rating for its self-cleaning feature and the fact that the pins are set in a curved head to reduce pull and maximize hair removal. The Cat Digest likes the comfort grip handle and the fact that it works well on cats with all coat types.

With more than 1,300 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.6-star rating, the Safari Cat Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is a top choice among cat owners. Not only is it affordable, but it is well made and easy to use.

Pros: Quality construction, fine stainless-steel pins, curved head for thorough grooming, easily removes loose hairs, self-cleaning feature, ergonomic handle for comfort, removes mats and small tangles

Cons: Some cats dislike the feeling of pins against their skin, may not work as well on short-haired cats, fine pins may bend easily, some users found it to be too large

The best curry brush for cats

source KONG

The KONG Zoom Groom is a curry comb that massages your cat while it picks up loose hairs, dirt, and dander.

Though it may not look like a traditional cat grooming tool, a curry comb is a great option to have in your arsenal. These tools are typically made from soft rubber with flexible teeth and designed to remove dirt, dander, and loose hairs from your cat’s coat. In addition to removing hair, curry combs give your cat a gentle massage, which helps stimulate the production of natural oils in your cat’s skin that helps keep his coat shiny and smooth. Our top pick for the best curry comb for cats is the KONG Zoom Groom.

The KONG Zoom Groom features a cute cat-shaped design and is made from soft but durable rubber. It fits comfortably in your hand and is loaded up with flexible needles designed to reach deep into your cat’s coat, drawing out loose hairs like a magnet while giving him a gentle massage. The KONG Zoom Groom is a great option for cats who dislike other brushes and it helps stimulate healthy circulation and oil production in your cat’s skin.

In testing this product ourselves, we found that our cats enjoyed the massaging action of the KONG Zoom Groom, though it was a little messy because the rubber teeth don’t collect hair as well as more closely set wire pins.

A review by Cat Overdose comments that the KONG Zoom Groom is the ideal combination of cute and effective. The reviewer praises the comb’s sturdy, durable design as well as its affordable price. A more detailed review from Love Meow notes that the comb untangled hair easily and the teeth were soft enough for use in sensitive areas like a cat’s stomach and face.

With over 1,400 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star average rating, the KONG Zoom Groom is one of the top cat curry combs. Cat owners love the design and the gentle massaging action, though there are many comments that the comb doesn’t trap hair as well as cat brushes with pins or metal teeth.

Pros: Made from durable materials, lightweight and comfortable to use, cute cat-shaped design, flexible rubber teeth, removes loose hair and massages skin, good for sensitive areas, affordable price

Cons: Doesn’t collect hair as well as some brushes, limited efficacy in removing large mats or tangles

The best de-matting comb for cats with long hair

source GoPets

The GoPets Dematting Comb gently works through mats and tangles while also removing loose hair to reduce shedding in cats with all coats.

All cats are prone to mats and tangles, but these problems are more common in cats with medium to long coats. While frequent brushing is important to reduce shedding, some cats need additional attention to work through mats and tangles. A dematting comb is a grooming tool designed just for this purpose. It features curved, widely spaced teeth that gently work through the mat. For professional quality and dual-sided grooming action, the GoPets Dematting Comb is our top pick for long-hair cats.

Made from professional-grade materials with a dual-sided head, the GoPets Dematting Comb is perfect for cats with all coat types and lengths. One side features 12 widely-spaced teeth for working through tough mats and tangles while the other has 23 teeth spaced closely together for general grooming and deshedding. This tool features an ergonomic comfort grip handle and it is guaranteed safe and gentle.

Petsho says that the GoPets Dematting Comb is perfect for pets of all sizes with all coat types. The reviewer notes the ergonomic design and ease of use as well as its ability to gently remove tangles. The Cat Digest notes the convenience of the dual-sided comb with a larger head for use on long-haired cats as well as a smaller head to work through tough mats.

The GoPets Dematting Comb has more than 3,300 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star average rating. Cat owners love the comfort grip handle and the dual-sided comb, though there are some comments that the blunted teeth don’t dig as deep into the undercoat as sharper teeth. In testing the product ourselves, we didn’t find this to be a problem and we can confirm that the dual-sided comb works well for all coat types.

Pros: Professional quality, two-sided for use with all coat types and lengths, ergonomic grip handle for comfort, blunted teeth for gentle grooming, gets deep into the undercoat, works through tangles and mats, helps reduce shedding

Cons: May pull with very matted or tangled hair, fur may stick to the gel grip handle, blunted teeth may not get as deep into the coat as sharper teeth, fairly expensive compared to other models

The best full cat grooming kit

source Catit

The Catit Grooming Kit includes all the tools you need to groom your cat, no matter the type or length of his coat.

Grooming your cat can be messy work, especially if he has a long coat or if it’s been a while since you last brushed him. When you need to do some heavy-duty grooming, it pays to have an assortment of tools on hand to handle hairy messes, tackle tangles, and manage mats.

Why pay extra to purchase your grooming tools separately when you can buy an all-in-one grooming kit tailored to your cat’s coat type? Our top pick for the best cat grooming kit is the Catit Grooming Kit which comes in a shorthair and long-hair version, each complete with five high-quality cat grooming tools.

For an all-in-one cat grooming solution, we recommend the Catit Grooming Kit. Complete with five grooming tools packed in a convenient storage canister, this kit comes with everything you could possibly need. Catit has a kit for long-hair cats and short-hair cats.

In testing the grooming kiton our cats, we found the tools are of excellent quality and the hair collection bin is large enough for a multi-cat household.

A detailed review from Fully Feline confirms that the tools are sturdy and well made. The reviewer says the rubber grips are comfortable and the handles are perfectly sized, even for people with small hands. A review from Sweet Purrfections goes into detail about each of the tools, noting the quality of the design and their ease of use.

Although it only has 30 reviews on Amazon, the Catit Grooming Kit has a 4.8-star average rating and carries an Amazon’s Choice award. Though there are some complaints about the price, cat owners love the quality of the tools.

Pros: Two versions for short and long hair, comes with 5 grooming tools, grooming comb to detangle hair, pin brush to remove dirt and small tangles, slicker brush to remove loose hair, slicker brush to smooth coat, rubber palm brush to massage skin, high-quality nail clippers, ergonomic grips, comes with storage unit that doubles as a hair collection container

Cons: Tools cannot be purchased separately, more expensive than other options

