The best cat collars

Cats can wear collars, too, and if you have an outdoor cat, it’s good to have a collar with ID tags.

There are many types of cat collars to choose from, including GPS cat collars, reflective cat collars, breakaway collars, and flea collars.

The Rogz Catz Breakaway Cat Collar is the best one you can buy with its long-lasting durability, adjustable design, and important safety features like its reflective surface and a breakaway safety buckle.

If you have an indoor cat, you may not have ever considered getting your cat a collar. Cats can be tricky, however, and there is always the possibility that yours could get out of the house. If you have an outdoor cat, buying a collar is even more important for your cat’s safety. Putting a collar on your cat means that he can also wear ID tags with your contact information, just in case he gets lost.

Contrary to popular belief, cat collars are not dangerous. According to a study by the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association cited by the ASPCA, cat collars often benefit cats who wander too far from home, get caught in bad situations, or just appear to be lost. Cats who wear ID tags are more likely to be found and returned home than those who get lost without collars on. It’s also a good idea to microchip your cat so you can prove that he or she is indeed yours if your cat gets mistaken for a stray or stolen.

The US Humane Society and American Humane Society both have great tips on things to look for in a cat collar. The biggest takeaways are that it should fit well, not be too tight, and include an ID tag with your information.

There are a wide variety of different cat collars out there, many of which you may not have ever heard about. There are GPS cat collars, for example, that can help you keep tabs on your outdoor cat. Reflective cat collars keep your cat visible at night and breakaway collars come with a safety feature that breaks open with enough force so your cat won’t strangle if the collar gets caught on something. There are even collars to protect your cat against fleas.

Because there are so many cat collars on the market, it can be difficult to make the right choice. You’ll be glad to know, then, that we’ve done most of the legwork. We have read the reviews and done the research to come up with our top six picks for the best cat collars you can buy.

Here are the best cat collars you can buy:

The best cat collar overall

source Rogz/Business Insider

The Rogz Catz Breakaway Cat Collar is our top pick for cat collars with its durable scratchproof webbing, reflective glow-in-the-dark design, and many safety features.

The perfect collar for cats would be affordable, durable, and comfortable to wear – it would also offer some important safety features like reflective materials and a breakaway safety clasp. The Rogz Catz Breakaway Cat Collar check all the boxes. Not only is this collar practical and loaded with safety features, but it is also cute and comfortable for your cat.

Made from durable but lightweight materials including scratchproof webbing, the Rogz Catz Breakaway Cat Collar has a highly reflective surface that also glows in the dark for nighttime visibility. It features a breakaway safety buckle that you can adjust for weights between 6.6 and 11 pounds.

The Rogz Catz Breakaway Cat Collar comes in three fun colors and patterns, so your cat will look adorable with it on. It is also adjustable to fit cats with a neck circumference between 8 and 12 inches.

In addition to being featured in Thoroughly Reviewed’s list of top ten cat collars, the Rogz Catz Breakaway Cat Collar is also a top choice for Cat Safety Collars. The former speaks to the super-reflective surface that also glows in the dark, while the latter focuses on the adjustable breakaway capability. Customers on Amazon enjoy the adjustability of the collar as well as the fashionable design, though some users had trouble with the collar getting damaged when their cat scratched it too much.

Overall, it’s a bargain at less than $15 that will keep your cat safe when he or she is wandering around outdoors.

Pros: Made from durable but lightweight materials, breakaway safety buckle with adjustable weight, adjustable for necks 8 to 12 inches, comes in three color patterns, reflective and glow-in-the-dark for nighttime visibility, comes with a removable bell, comfortable to wear

Cons: May fray with heavy scratching or chewing, may not fit very small cats, adjustable breakaway buckle can be tricky to handle

The best customizable cat collar

source GoTags/Business Insider

With your contact information laser engraved right on the collar, the GoTags Custom Embroidered Cat Collar is an affordable and practical choice for your cat.

If you have an indoor cat, there really isn’t much sense in buying him an expensive collar that offers all the fancy bells and whistles. All you really need is a collar that offers moderate durability, comfortable wear, and safety features like a breakaway clasp. The GoTags Custom Embroidered Cat Collar fulfills all of these requirements and it includes a unique feature. Rather than only including a D-ring to hang your cat’s ID tag, your cat’s name and your contact information can be laser engraved directly into the collar itself.

The GoTags Custom Embroidered Cat Collar is made from no-snag nylon material for lightweight durability and it is fully adjustable between 8 and 12 inches for maximum comfort. This collar features a breakaway safety release buckle to protect your cat from accidental strangulation. It even comes with a removable bell and a metal ID tag you can have engraved with additional contact information.

This collar has more than 1,700 reviews on Amazon and 4.4-star average rating. Some users suggest that the collar may not be ideal for outdoor cats, but a review from Catalogical agrees that it is an affordable and adjustable collar for indoor cats.

Even Fakespot has a hard time finding anything wrong with the product. It is also worth noting that there is a reflective version of this collar available which may be a better choice for outdoor cats.

Available in five colors, the GoTags Custom Embroidered Cat Collar is a practical and affordable option in everyday cat collars. It may not be as pretty as some cat collars on the market, but it is loaded with safety features and it costs less than $15.

Pros: Made from non-snag nylon material, lightweight and comfortable to wear, adjustable between 8 and 12 inches, custom text up to 25 letters laser engraved, comes with a bell, breakaway safety feature, comes in a reflective version, five color options to choose from

Cons: Custom order process can be a little confusing, one version is not reflective, maximum of 25 characters for custom printing

The best breakaway cat collar

source Blueberry Pet/Business Insider

Stylishly designed and durably constructed, the Blueberry Adjustable Breakaway Cat Collar is an affordable and comfortable choice for your cat with its adjustable breakaway buckle for safety.

Cats are notorious for their curiosity and, for many cats, it can get them in a lot of trouble. A breakaway collar is also known as a safety collar and it features a special clasp that breaks open if enough force is applied. These collars are designed to break if they get caught on something so your cat doesn’t get strangled. Our top pick for breakaway cat collars is the Blueberry Adjustable Breakaway Cat Collar.

Durably constructed from high-density polyester webbing, the Blueberry Adjustable Breakaway Cat Collar is easy to clean and comfortable for everyday wear. The collar features a stylish patterned design with an included bell and it adjusts to lengths between 9 and 13 inches for maximum comfort. This collar also features an adjustable breakaway safety buckle for your cat’s protection.

Awarded second place out of their top ten picks for cat collars, Thoroughly Reviewed notes that the Blueberry Adjustable Breakaway Cat Collar comes with a limited lifetime warranty. This collar also makes the list of favorites for Bestalyze, which reviewed the collar, saying that the adjustability of the collar ensures maximum comfort. It also praised the fun color and pattern options.

The Blueberry collar also has more than 375 reviews on Amazon, more than 75 percent of which are rated 4 stars or higher. Buyers love the stylish and functional design, though some have had trouble with excess material.

In addition to being stylishly designed and durably constructed, the Blueberry Adjustable Breakaway Cat Collar is also very affordable. You can choose from several different designs according to your taste.

Pros: Made from high-density nylon webbing for durability, several stylish patterns to choose from, adjustable breakaway safety buckle, comes with a bell, covered by a limited lifetime warranty, adjustable to lengths between 9 and 13 inches, comes in a set of two

Cons: Some buyers report problems with excess material, material may fray with heavy scratching, breakaway may require more strength than a kitten has

The best flea collar

source Seresto

The Bayer Seresto Cat Flea Collar is a highly effective and hassle-free way to keep your cat flea-free.

Cats and dogs are extremely prone to flea infestation and you know what they say – where there is one flea, there are hundreds more. Fleas reproduce quickly and once you have an infestation, it could take weeks to get rid of it. To protect your cat and your household from such a disaster, we recommend the Bayer Seresto Cat Flea Collar as our top choice in flea collars for cats.

The Bayer Seresto Cat Flea Collar is a safe and mess-free alternative to topical flea and tick preventives, and it is easier to use with fewer side effects than oral medications. This collar features sustained release technology using two active ingredients, imidacloprid and flumethrin, to kill and repel both fleas and ticks for a full eight months. It is lightweight and easy to wear, plus it is odor-free and non-greasy. Your cat won’t even notice that he is wearing it.

With more than 6,200 customer reviews on Amazon, the Bayer Seresto Cat Flea Collar receives excellent ratings from users and independent pet product review sites. Cats Are on Top labels it the best flea collar for cats, speaking to the efficiency and safety of the collar as well as its 8-month window of protection. Happy Pets Now rates this collar among its top picks as well, noting that it protects against fleas as well as ticks and it has a breakaway safety release mechanism.

Though the Bayer Seresto Cat Flea Collar is among the best flea collars for cats, it is also one of the more expensive options, priced around $50 for eight months of protection. It is well worth the price, however, to kill fleas and ticks without the mess of topical preventives or the hassle of oral medications.

Pros: Protects against fleas and ticks, offers 8 months of protection, no side effects or harmful chemicals, fast and efficient in killing pests, no unpleasant odor, lightweight and comfortable to wear, comes with a breakaway safety feature

Cons: Not approved for kittens under 10 weeks, sizing runs a little smaller than other brands, can be tricky to adjust the fit of the collar, more expensive than most options, some cats experience diarrhea during the first few days of wear

The best GPS cat collar

source Whistle/Business Insider

Pinpoint your cat’s location anywhere in the United States and track his daily activity with the Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker.

Outdoor cats tend to come and go as they please, and not always according to a particular schedule. Even if you want to give your cat the freedom to roam outside, you still want to know that he is safe – that is where a GPS cat collar comes in. These collars use GPS software to track your cat so you can know where he is at all times. There are many GPS collars on the market, but our top choice for cats is the Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker.

The third generation of this product offers enhanced coverage and performance over previous versions. Unlike Bluetooth-only pet trackers, the Whistle 3 offers nationwide coverage with a combination of GPS and cellular technology. This tracker even allows you to track your cat’s location over the past 24 hours and it will send you notifications when your cat leaves the safe zone you set up. The Whistle 3 is highly durable and waterproof, plus you can attach it to any collar up to 1 inch wide.

The Whistle GPS Pet Tracker was the top pick in GPS pet collars as rated by The SafeWise Report and it makes the top 10 list according to The Paw Tracker. The former speaks to the convenience and usability of the live-tracking GPS map and the activity monitoring app but also notes the paid service plan requirement. You will have to pay at least $6.95 a month to have access to that GPS signal.

Appcessories labels this GPS tracker one of the more affordable options on the market and speaks to the device’s sleek, aesthetically pleasing design. Amazon users are generally pleased with this third-generation model, though there may still be some kinks to work out.

Pros: Pinpoint your cat’s location anywhere in the US, fast and accurate tracking with GPS and cellular technology, get alerts in app or text, create custom safe zones for your cat, monitor your cat’s activity, track your cat’s movements for 24 hours, durable waterproof design, attaches to existing collar

Cons: Only works in the United States, monthly subscription plan and Wi-Fi network required, may not work as well for cats under 8 pounds, notifications may be delayed

