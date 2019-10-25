source PetSafe/Business Insider

If you want to regulate your cat’s meals, an automatic cat feeder is the way to go.

Some automatic cat feeders are simple and easy to use, while others are more complex with a companion app and many special features.

Of all the automatic feeders out there, the PetSafe Healthy Pet Simply Feed is our top pick with its simple design, good portion control, and easy-to-use controls.

A cat is a fairly low-maintenance pet, but you still have to make sure that your cat gets the right nutrition each day. Working a full-time job or traveling for work can interrupt your cat’s feeding schedule. If you are looking for a way to control how much your cat eats and when mealtimes happen – even when you are not at home – you might want to consider an automatic cat feeder.

Automatic cat feeders come in a wide range of shapes and sizes. Some of them are simple and easy to use, while others are more complex with a companion app and many special features. Because there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to make a choice. Lucky for you, we’ve done the work to read the reviews to bring you our top picks for the best automatic cat feeders in five categories.

Here are the best cat feeders you can buy:

The best cat feeder overall

source PetSafe

The PetSafe Healthy Pet Simply Feed gives you the option to program up to 12 meals per day and portions ranging from 2 tablespoons to 4 cups.

If you shop around for automatic cat feeders, you’ll find ones with all kinds of different features. When it comes to a reliable everyday feeder, however, you need something that is programmable, easy to use, and durable. Extra features may only increase the price without necessarily boosting usability. Our top pick is the PetSafe Healthy Pet Simply Feed because it doesn’t overcomplicate matters and it gets the job done.

The PetSafe Healthy Pet Simply Feed is one of the most customizable models on the market with the option to program up to 12 meals per day ranging in size from 2 tablespoons to 4 cups. The storage reservoir holds up to 5 cups of food, and the unit has a slow-feed option to prevent your cat from eating too quickly.

This device has a clean, minimalist design with an easy-to-read LCD screen. It runs on four D alkaline batteries, but there is an optional AC power adapter you can use instead. It also offers an immediate feed mode and a pause feed mode.

Heavy and Safe Wise both recommend this automatic cat feeder, and it has a solid 4.1-star rating on Amazon. Buyers love the large 24-cup capacity and 12 programmable meals per day, though there are some comments about the lack of smartphone integration and the large feeding bowl.

Pros: Program up to 12 meals per day, meal size 2 tablespoons to 4 cups, LCD screen with simple navigation, sleek minimal design, holds up to 24 cups of food, slow-feed mode, cat-proof

Cons: No smartphone integration, feeding bowl may be too large for kittens, AC adapter is not included with the unit, works best with certain types of kibble

The best automatic cat feeder for multiple cats

source Super Feeder

The Super Feeder Automatic Cat Feeder lets you customize meal size and frequency, plus you can increase the storage capacity or divide the food into multiple meals.

Many automatic cat feeders let you customize multiple meal times as well as the meal size, but only for one cat. If you are looking for a cat feeder that makes it easy to feed multiple cats, we recommend the Super Feeder. It’s an excellent solution for multi-cat households and for cat owners who travel a lot.

The Super Feeder is one of the most reliable automatic cat feeders, and it offers the option to feed more than one cat. This device is easy to customize and simple to use, plus it can be controlled with Alexa, Google, and other systems. The reservoir holds up to 5 cups of food, though there is an add-on to increase storage capacity, and it can feed up to 48 times per day with meal sizes ranging from a few pieces of kibble to a few cups of kibble.

Reviews from Women’s Guide and Cats Are On Top are positive, and the Super Feeder has more than 190 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4-star rating. Buyers love the convenience of dispensing food into separate bowls, though there are some comments about the assembly instructions being tricky to follow.

Pros: Program up to 48 feedings per day, customizable meal sizes, holds up to 5 cups, add-on to increase storage capacity, add-on to feed multiple cats, Wi-fi and Google capable, highly durable and reliable

Cons: Assembly instructions may be tricky to follow, more expensive than many models, doesn’t allow for a backup power supply

The best microchip cat feeder

source SureFeed

The SureFlap Microchip Pet Feeder makes it easy to ensure that your pets get the right food in the right amount, each and every day.

Do you have trouble keeping your dog out of the cat’s food bowl? Or maybe you have multiple cats, all with different diets. The best way to ensure that your cat gets the right food – and only the right food – is to use a microchip cat feeder. These cat feeders are still relatively new, so there aren’t a lot of options, but our top pick is the SureFlap Microchip Pet Feeder.

The SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder features a unique design that physically prevents pets from accessing the food unless they carry the right microchip. This device stores information for up to 32 microchips and it remembers their identity even if the batteries are removed.

Suitable for both dry food and wet food, the bowl has a 400ml capacity, and the sealed bowl keeps the food fresh and free from pests. Best of all, the device is easy to program, and it comes with a three-year warranty.

Crittersica and Kitty Catter both reviewed it favorably, and the SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder has more than 950 reviews on Amazon as well as a 4.5-star review. Buyers love how easy the device is to use, though there are some comments that the bowl is fairly small for larger cats or multi-cat households.

Pros: Stores up to 32 pet identities, prevents pets from eating the wrong food, works for both dry and wet food, 400ml capacity, 6-month battery life, low battery indicator, 3-year warranty, color options for bowls and mats, sealed bowl keeps food fresh

Cons: Not recommended for storing wet food over 24 hours, one has one bowl, no programmable timer, no AC adapter for backup power, food bowl is somewhat small

The best gravity cat feeder

source Bergan

Simple to use and easy to fill, the Bergan Petite Gourmet Feeder is an affordable, low-tech cat feeder that holds up to 6 pounds of food.

If you like the idea of an automatic feeder for your cat, but you don’t want to spend a small fortune on a programmable device, a gravity feeder might be a good option. A gravity feeder is a low-tech option that consists of a food reservoir attached to a bowl. As your cat eats the food in the bowl, gravity pulls more food down from the reservoir to refill it. This type of feeder is great for growing kittens and multi-cat households, but it isn’t programmable, and you cannot control portion size. Our top pick for the best gravity cat feeder is the Bergan Petite Gourmet Feeder.

The Bergan Petite Gourmet Feeder features a simple but functional design. Just fill the reservoir with kibble and place it in the bowl so gravity will refill the bowl as your cat empties it. This feeder offers a 6-pound storage capacity and a wide opening for easy cleaning and filling. It also has a lip to reduce the risk of spillage, plus the base is designed to prevent your cat from tipping it over. You’ll also be glad to know that it is constructed from BPA-free plastic and made in the USA.

This gravity feeder is included in the top 10 best automatic cat feeders from Crittersitca and Cats Are On Top also praises the feeder’s simple design.

On Amazon, buyers love the simple, easy to use design though there are some comments about the feeder occasionally clogging or overflowing.

Pros: Very affordable, 6-pound storage capacity, made from BPA-free plastic, made in the USA, lip reduces risk for spillage, wide opening for easy filling and cleaning, stable base prevents tipping

Cons: Food may occasionally become lodged between the reservoir and bowl, feeder may overflow if too much food falls at once, reservoir can be tricky to clean

