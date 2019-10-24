source Amazon

Cats like to drink fresh running water, so a cat fountain is a great way to encourage them to stay hydrated.

The PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Pet Fountain is the best one you can buy with its free-falling stream, generous basin, integrated filtration system, and adjustable flow control for maximum freshness.

Does your cat hop up onto the counter every time you turn on the faucet? Does he drink from the toilet or dip his paws into the water bowl before drinking? These behaviors may seem strange, but they actually have a logical reason – cats don’t like drinking still or stagnant water. They also tend to have a low thirst drive in general.

Wild cats get most of their water intake from their diet, a diet that consists primarily of moisture-rich meats. This being the case, cats don’t have a strong instinct or desire to drink water. Water is an essential nutrient for cats, however, so it is important to ensure that your cat stays properly hydrated. One of the best ways to increase your cat’s water intake is to provide him with a cat fountain.

A cat fountain is designed to give your cat unlimited access to fresh water. These fountains come in many different forms, so you can choose the model that best suits your cat’s preferences. Some fountains consist simply of a trough that refills as your cat drinks while others produce a free-falling water supply for maximum freshness. We’ve scoured the reviews and have come up with our top 5 picks for cat fountains in a number of different categories.

Here are the best cat fountains you can buy:

The best cat fountain overall

The PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Pet Fountain is our top pick for cat fountains with its a free-falling stream, generous basin, integrated filtration system, and adjustable flow.

The perfect cat fountain should keep your cat’s water supply fresh and clean while encouraging him to drink more water. It should also be affordable, durably constructed, and easy to clean. The PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Pet Fountain checks all the boxes.

This unit is an updated version of the Drinkwell Original, and it features improved pump and motor performance, as well as reduced noise and increased water circulation.

The PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Pet Fountain mimics the effects of a running faucet with its free-falling stream design. An integrated filtration system featuring an activated carbon filter keeps your cat’s water supply fresh, clean, and free from odors to entice him into drinking more water. Made from BPA-free plastic, not only is the design of this fountain functional, but it is aesthetically pleasing and it runs quietly.

Users of the PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Pet Fountain speak to the quality construction and long-lasting durability of the unit as well as its ease of use. Listed among the three best cat fountains of 2019 by Cats Are On Top, this fountain is incredibly reliable. The submersible motor and pre-filter save you from the frustration of clogging by removing dirt and hair from the water column.

Catalogical offers an in-depth review of the product, noting that while it does take a little work to clean the internal parts and the filters need frequent changing, this pet fountain outperforms dozens of other models and is a great choice for cats of all breeds and ages.

The PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Pet Fountain is not only one of the most popular cat fountains on the market, but it is affordably priced and designed for long-lasting performance. It also offers several options for adjustability to suit your cat’s individual preferences.

Pros: Appealing but simple design, free-falling stream, generous 168-ounce water basin, adjustable flow control, submersible pump and pre-filter system, low-voltage 12V system, made from BPA-free plastic

Cons: Filter may need frequent changing, internal parts can be challenging to clean, some assembly required for use and cleaning

The best ceramic cat fountain

With dual free-flowing streams, the ceramic PetSafe Drinkwell Pagoda Fountain keeps your cat’s water fresh while inhibiting the growth of bacteria.

The PetSafe Drinkwell Pagoda Fountain features a hygienic ceramic construction with a modern design that is sure to fit with your home décor. With dual free-flowing streams, up to 70 ounces of water is kept oxygenated through constant motion. The integrated filtration system includes a pump with a replaceable carbon filter that removes bad tastes and odors, keeping your cat’s water fresh and clean.

Although the ceramic construction of the PetSafe Drinkwell Pagoda Fountain makes it a little more fragile than some models, it is top-shelf dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Plus, the ceramic surface won’t scratch or harbor bacteria the way that plastic fountains sometimes can. The streamlined design is also aesthetically pleasing and will fit with your home décor.

With more than 2,100 reviews on Amazon, the PetSafe Drinkwell Pagoda Fountain is a consumer favorite – it also gets rave reviews from pet experts. CatHealth calls it one of the best cat fountains around and highlights the aesthetically pleasing design that’s easy to clean. As one of the top 10 pet fountains reviewed by Heavy, this fountain offers maximum water circulation with its dual free-falling streams, integrated bubbler, and large drinking basin.

If you’re looking for a fountain that will encourage your cat to drink by keeping the water fresh and clean, the PetSafe Drinkwell Pagoda Fountain is a great choice. Just keep in mind that this fountain is more fragile than plastic or stainless steel models and the carbon filter may need to be replaced frequently for optimal performance.

Pros: Dual free-flow streams keep water fresh, hygienic and streamlined ceramic design, 70-ounce water capacity for multiple pets, two drinking areas, top-shelf dishwasher safe, integrated filtration system with replaceable carbon filters

Cons: Ceramic materials are fragile, may become noisy as water is depleted, pump and housing parts are made of plastic, may stain if you use tap water versus filtered water, filter needs to be changed often

The best stainless steel cat fountain

With its elegant design and streamlined performance, the Pioneer Pet Raindrop fountain is a versatile and reliable cat fountain.

Water movement encourages cats to drink more, and the Pioneer Pet Raindrop is designed exactly for that purpose. This pet fountain features a 60-ounce stainless-steel basin with a unique slide design that maximizes water circulation and bubbling while minimizing noise and splash. You’ll also love the aesthetic appeal of this pet fountain. It will go with any style of home décor.

The Pioneer Pet Raindrop Fountain comes with a premium replaceable charcoal filter to keep your cat’s water pure, clean, and free from hair and debris. The pump and filter are enclosed in a plastic housing under the unit for safety and the seven-foot cord detaches for convenience and cleaning. Simply disassemble the unit and place the stainless-steel parts in the dishwasher.

In addition to having more than 4,800 reviews on Amazon, this pet fountain earned a positive rating from Petsho and PetHelpful. Rated among Petsho’s top 10 pet fountains, the Pioneer Pet Raindrop Fountain is safe and easy to use, plus it does a great job of enticing cats to drink. A review from PetHelpful speaks to the versatility of the fountain – your cat can drink from the stream or the basin – and to the convenience of the adjustable flow option.

Stainless-steel pet fountains offer excellent durability, easy cleaning, and aesthetic appeal – these are all qualities that the Pioneer Pet Raindrop has in spades. Affordably priced and protected by a one-year warranty, this pet fountain is sure to please.

Pros: Durable and hygienic stainless steel construction, attractive design, generous 60-ounce basin, slide to promote circulation and minimize splash, dishwasher safe, replaceable charcoal filter, comes with a one-year warranty, detachable 7-foot cord for easy cleaning

Cons: Filter needs to be replaced regularly, requires some disassembly for cleaning, may become noisy as water is depleted, may not be large enough for multi-cat households, pump may burn out with constant use

The best gravity-run cat fountain

For a simple but practical cat water fountain that keeps your cat’s water fresh without any expensive bells and whistles, we recommend the PetSafe Healthy Pet Water Station.

If you want to keep your cat’s water fresh and clean but you don’t want to pay for a high-end model, the PetSafe Healthy Pet Water Station offers the ideal combination of affordability and performance. Constructed from BPA-free plastic with a stainless-steel bowl, this gravity-run cat fountain is simple to use and easy to clean. You can also purchase an optional Healthy Pet Water Filter which will remove odors and sediment for maximum freshness and odor control.

Available in three sizes, the PetSafe Healthy Pet Water Station features a durable reservoir made from BPA-free plastic that locks into place and includes a flow-control system to prevent spills. In fact, an expert review from Cat Food Dispensers Reviews notes that you can turn the entire unit upside down without spilling a drop. The PetSafe Healthy Pet Water Station has more than 3,100 reviews on Amazon and many users are pleased with how easy it is to clean – you don’t have to disassemble any small parts.

Named the best gravity-run cat water fountain by PetHelpful, this fountain is simple but functional. It may not have all the bells and whistles you’ll get with premium models, but it is simple to use and easy to refill without spilling water everywhere. It is also a very durable design, so it won’t break easily if you drop it or your cat knocks it over.

For a simple but functional cat water fountain, the PetSafe Healthy Pet Water Station is an excellent option. Loved for its practical, low-spill design and gravity-run performance, this fountain is also very affordable.

Pros: Simple gravity-run design, reservoir made from BPA-free plastic, removable stainless steel bowl, easy to clean without any small parts, flow-control system to prevent spills, comes in three sizes up to 1 gallon, dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, reservoir locks into the base

Cons: Doesn’t have a free-flowing stream or bubbler, smallest size may be too small for adult cats, filter must be purchased separately, water flow control may get stuck sometimes

The best multi-pet cat fountain

With five flow rings and adjustable flow control, the PetSafe Drinkwell 360 Pet Fountain enables you to customize the fountain to suit your cat’s preferences, and it’s big enough for multiple pets.

If you live in a multi-cat household and you have trouble keeping your water bowls filled, the PetSafe Drinkwell 360 Pet Fountain may be just what you’ve been looking for. With a large 128-ounce capacity and up to 5 adjustable streams, this fountain is the ideal solution.

The PetSafe Drinkwell 360 Pet Fountain features a two-stage filter design to keep your cat’s water fresh, clean, and free from odors. Plus, with adjustable flow control and five flow rings, you can choose how many streams the fountain produces and at what rate they flow. The unique design allows your cat to drink from the basin or directly from the stream, according to his preference.

Included in multiple “Top 10” lists for cat fountains, the PetSafe Drinkwell 360 Pet Fountain also has more than 2,100 reviews on Amazon. KittyLoaf notes that the fountain is sturdy and easy to refill, though it does require some disassembly for cleaning. The fountain may also splash outside the basin if overfilled.

To save yourself the hassle of refilling your cat’s water bowl several times a day, consider the PetSafe Drinkwell 360 Pet Fountain instead. This unit is a little pricier than some but it offers unmatched benefits for versatility and customizability.

Pros: Durable and hygienic stainless steel construction, large 128-ounce capacity, up to 5 changeable streams, included replaceable carbon filter, adjustable flow control, 360-degree design for multi-cat households, top-shelf dishwasher safe, easy to assemble and use

Cons: Some disassembly required for cleaning, carbon filter needs to be replaced often, regular cleaning needed to prevent clogs, may splash if overfilled

