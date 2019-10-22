source PetSafe/Business Insider

Most cats won’t let you get a harness anywhere near them, but some do like a stroll in the park. For those special cats, you need a cat harness and leash.

There are several types of cat harnesses available, from basic to vest-style. Choosing the right one depends on your cat’s size and specific needs.

After much testing, our top pick is the Kitty Holster Cat Harness because it’s comfortable, easy to adjust, and affordable. We also recommend the Flexi Vario Cord Leash.

Though you might think the idea of walking your cat is silly, cats need exercise too. Not only can walking your cat give them some extra exercise, it can also give them a chance to explore the world beyond your living room.

When it comes to shopping for a cat harness, you will find that there are several different kinds ranging from simple nylon harnesses to designer vest-style harnesses. Choosing the right one can be difficult.

If you’re thinking about getting your cat a harness, we’ve done the research and testing for you. Read on in the slides below to find the best harness for your cat.

Here are the best cat harnesses and leash you can buy:

The best cat harness overall

Made for both comfort and security, the Kitty Holster Cat Harness stays secure and keeps your cat comfy.

The ideal cat harness offers both durability and comfort, not to mention excellent adjustability for a snug and secure fit. Though a traditional nylon harness might get the job done, we found that vest-style harnesses were better for larger cats and for escape artist cats.

Vest-style harnesses offer a larger surface area for an added degree of security with wider straps to minimize pinch points and maximize comfort for your cat. Our top pick for the best vest-style cat harness is the Kitty Holster Cat Harness.

Made from 100% breathable cotton with an undyed lining, the Kitty Holster Cat Harness is optimized for comfort and durability, but it is still easy to use and machine washable. This vest-style harness comes in four sizes, so you can find the ideal fit for your cat. You also have several color options to choose from.

The harness has a D-ring so you can attach a leash directly to it. As an all-purpose harness, the Kitty Holster Cat Harness is perfect for everything from trips to the vet to long walks outdoors.

Kitty Catter gives the Kitty Holster Cat Harness an A+ and 5-star review for its comfort and durability. Cat Overdose also comments on the security of the harness as well as its simple yet functional design. In testing, we found that the vest-style design of the harness was more comfortable for our cat than other harnesses for cats with long hair and even small cats were unable to escape it.

Not only does the Kitty Holster Cat Harness have more than 1,500 reviews on Amazon, it also carries a solid 4.2-star rating. Cat owners love that this harness comes in so many colors and sizes, not to mention the security of the fit. There are, however, some comments about the limited adjustability so be sure to measure your cat to purchase the right size.

Pros: High-quality fabric for durability, undyed lining to reduce irritation, secure hook and loop closures, four sizes for optimal fit, many color choices, D-ring to attach leash, wide straps reduce risk for escape, works for all weather conditions, machine washable

Cons: Some cats dislike the sound of Velcro, limited adjustability, material may attract cat hair

The best budget cat harness

source PUPTECK

The PupTeck Adjustable Cat Harness offers durability and security without breaking the bank.

Generally speaking, cat harnesses tend to be more affordable than dog harnesses because they are limited to smaller sizes. Even so, if you only need a cat harness for occasional trips to the vet or for indoor training, you may not want to spend a lot. Just because you have a limited budget, however, doesn’t mean that you should sacrifice quality. Our top pick for the best budget cat harness is the PupTeck Adjustable Cat Harness.

If you’re looking for an affordable cat harness that still offers durability and easy operation, we recommend the PupTeck Adjustable Cat Harness. Made from durable but lightweight nylon materials, this harness features an H-style design that is easy to put on and take off.

With snap-lock buckles for security, you can adjust both the neck and back strap to ensure a snug fit for cats weighing up to 12 pounds. This harness comes in several different sizes and comes with a 47-inch lead.

Cats Are On Top says the harness does well in distributing pressure evenly along the cat’s back. The reviewer also notes that the H-style design may make it more difficult to wriggle out of, though some cats will always find a way. The Happy Cat Site also recommends this harness for indoor use, particularly for smaller cats. We agree with this assessment.

Although we like the PupTeck Adjustable Cat Harness for its quality and affordability, because it only comes in one size with limited adjustability, it may not be the best choice for cats over 12 pounds.

With nearly 700 reviews on Amazon and a 4.2-star rating, the PupTeck Adjustable Cat Harness is a popular choice. Cat owners love the quality construction and low price tag, though there are some comments about smaller cats slipping out of the harness. We recommend this harness for use indoors and in low-risk situations.

Pros: Made from durable nylon, H-style design to distribute pressure, metal D-ring leash attachment, neck and back adjustable, snap-lock buckles are easy but secure, comes in many color options

Cons: Some cats may be able to slip out, not recommended for outdoor use, only comes in one size

The best cat harness for indoors

source PetSafe

Made from durable but lightweight nylon with three points of adjustability, the PetSafe Come with Me Kitty Harness is a great cat harness for use indoors.

Some cats simply have no interest in going for a walk, but having a harness handy is still a good idea. Whether you’re working on indoor training or taking your cat to the vet, putting them in a harness gives you an added degree of security as well as peace of mind. If you are looking for a simple, lightweight harness to use indoors and in low-risk situations such as visits to the vet, we recommend the PetSafe Come with Me Kitty Harness.

Made from durable but lightweight nylon, the PetSafe Come with Me Kitty Harness also includes a bungee leash. The harness itself is available in three different sizes with adjustable straps to ensure a snug and secure fit for cats of all sizes.

Along the back, the shoulder straps fit through two D-rings, which allow the harness to tighten slightly with pressure, preventing your cat from slipping out, and giving you a place to hook the leash. The bungee leash provides a little bit of “give” for when your cat reaches the end of the leash.

In testing the PetSafe Come with Me Kitty Harness, we found that the straps were very easy to adjust for fit and both the harness and leash were very lightweight. A review from The Happy Cat Site comments that this harness works well for larger cats due to its adjustability and that it may be a good choice for cats that pull on the leash. Cat Overdose comments on the benefits of the bungee leash, though the reviewer does comment that it may be a little short for very tall cat owners.

With more than 2,600 reviews on Amazon, the PetSafe Come with Me Kitty Harness has a 4-star rating. Cat owners love that this harness offers three points of adjustment around the neck, chest, and back, though there are some comments that some cats may learn how to back out of the harness.

Pros: Made from durable nylon materials, lightweight design, adjustable straps for secure fit, takes pressure off cat’s neck, three different sizes, multiple color options, comes with bungee leash

Cons: May not prevent escape as well as others, best for indoor use or low-risk situations, all sizes use the same 3/8-inch width nylon, bungee leash may be a little short for very tall people

The best cat harness for large cats

source Best Pet Supplies, Inc.

With a vest-like design for comfort and security, the Best Pet Supplies Voyager All-Weather Harness is our top pick for larger cats.

When a large cat pulls on the leash, there is a higher risk for damage to the neck and throat – having a high-quality harness designed for larger cats can solve this problem. We chose the Best Pet Supplies Voyager All-Weather Harness as our top pick for large cats for several reasons.

Not only does the vest-like design offer enhanced comfort and security, but the step-in design is easy to remove, and it comes in five sizes so you can make sure it fits your cat perfectly. Though it is available in five different sizes, we found the Best Pet Supplies Voyager All-Weather Harness to be particularly good for larger cats.

With the step-in design, this harness is easy to put on and take off, plus the breathable mesh fabric is comfortable in all seasons. Strong Velcro closures and wide side strips ensure maximum security and a heavy-duty metal D-ring is available for leash attachment. Simply put, this harness is built to last.

In testing the Best Pet Supplies Voyager All-Weather Harness, we found that the harness distributed weight evenly to prevent excess pressure on the cat’s neck and that the vest-like design didn’t rub as much as nylon harnesses.

The Bengal Cat Club comments on this harness’ comfort and security in both warm and cold weather. Fluffy Kitty also gives this harness a positive review, noting that it is highly affordable for the degree of quality it offers.

Not only does the Best Pet Supplies Voyager All-Weather Harness have more than 6,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, but it also carries an Amazon’s Choice award. Buyers love the simple design and the snug fit, though there are some comments about the limited adjustability.

Pros: Durable and breathable mesh fabric, vest-like design for security, easy step-in design, strong Velcro closures, heavy-duty metal D-rings, comfortable in warm and cold weather, five sizes and many colors to choose from, great for walking, highly affordable

Cons: Vest-like design offers limited adjustability, sizing may be tricky

The best cat leash

source Flexi

For improved control over your cat that won’t weigh you down, we recommend the Flexi Vario Cord Leash.

If you’re going to be walking your cat outside, you’ll need a leash as well as a harness. While a traditional nylon leash might be the right weight and length for a cat, it offers limited control. Cats don’t learn discipline as well as dogs do, so you can’t expect your cat to become fully leash trained.

A lightweight retractable leash is a good option because it allows you better control over your cat, so you can keep them out of trouble. Our top pick for the best cat leash is the Flexi Vario Cord Leash.

The Flexi Vario Cord Leash features a compact handle with an ergonomic grip for comfort as well as an intuitive one-handed braking system. This leash has a quick, reliable response as well as a permanent braking feature. The cord itself is 10 feet long and rated for pets up to 18 pounds, though there are larger versions of the leash as well. Overall, it is a functional, versatile, and affordable leash perfect for walking your cat outdoors.

In testing the Flexi Vario Cord Leash, we found it to be lightweight and easy to use. The one-handed braking system worked very well when needed, and the whole thing fits well in a standard coat pocket.

A review from CatSnipCademy comments that the harness has a comfortable handle and that the leash itself is sturdy but super light. A more detailed review from Pete the Vet found the leash to be a great option for smaller pets. He also comments on the optional add-ons such as the nylon cord attachment and a stick-on LED light.

With more than 450 reviews and a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, the Flexi Vario Cord Leash is a very popular choice. Buyers love the ergonomic handle and reliable braking system, though there are some comments that the leash broke when used for larger dogs. We only recommend using this leash for cats and small dogs.

Pros: Lightweight handle, ergonomic grip for comfort, intuitive braking system, permanent braking feature, sturdy 10-foot cord, fits in a pocket, fast and reliable response, rated for cats up to 18 pounds

Cons: Leash may break with pressure from larger pets (dogs), cord may cause damage if you grab and pull it directly, handle may be a little small for very large hands, smallest size not for cats over 18 pounds

