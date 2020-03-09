A bored cat is a mischievous one, but a good selection of toys that stimulate your cat’s desire to hunt will keep kitty entertained and physically fit.

The Bergan Turbo Scratcher is a combination scratcher and ball track that lets your cat bat and play while giving them a productive spot to claw at.

Cats are notorious for turning up their noses at expensive toys, preferring to play with things like bottle caps and cardboard boxes instead. If you’re going to spend money on a cat toy, you want to know that it is something worth buying. Though each cat has his own unique preference for toys, the fact is that some toys are simply more appealing to cats than others.

The Humane Society emphasizes how important it is to get your cat running around and playing. The organization also has some great tips on homemade cat toys and a few no-nos for new cat owners. When buying cat toys, be sure to check that there aren’t sharp bits or small pieces that could come off and endanger your cat.

You’ll also want to have a number of toys and keep them in rotation so that when your cat tires of one toy, they have another to play with afterward. Each toy has a different purpose and engages different instincts, too, so it’s often good to buy various types of cat toys that encourage chasing, punching, jumping, searching, and other cat behaviors. Playing with your cat not only keeps them healthy and happy; it also forges a stronger bond between the two of you.

Shopping for the perfect cat toy can be a challenge because the options are endless. You’ll be glad to know that we’ve done the legwork for you. We’ve scoured the reviews of the top cat toys on the market and have determined our top picks for interactive cat toys, catnip toys, mouse toys, and laser toys so you don’t have to.

Here are the best cat toys:

The best cat toy overall

The Bergan Turbo Scratcher activates your cat’s instincts for play, keeping him entertained for hours on end while helping to decrease unwanted scratching and clawing.

Surprisingly simple in design, the Bergan Turbo Scratcher is our top choice for cat toys because it fulfills the role of an interactive toy and a scratch pad, all in one. This toy features a round plastic channel with a ball that your cat can nudge, nose, and chase, plus a textured scratch pad in the center that activates his instincts for scratching. The scratch pad is double-sided so you can flip it over for a brand-new scratching surface and you can replace the entire thing when it wears out.

The best interactive cat toy

The Cat Dancer Wand Toy will whip, wiggle, and whirl its way into your cat’s heart.

Approved for cats of all ages, the Cat Dancer Wand Toy is a simple but highly entertaining interactive cat toy. This toy consists of a lightweight but durable polycarbonate wand attached to a length of colorful fleece fabric. Simply pick up the wand, give it a good flick, and your cat will be hooked.

The Cat Dancer Wand Toy is the perfect choice if you want to spend a little quality time with your cat. Not only will she keep you entertained as she chases the fabric around, but she’ll get some extra exercise while doing it. No more chasing after your cat’s favorite toys or digging them out from under the refrigerator – with this toy you can relax in your favorite chair and keep your cat actively engaged with minimal effort on your part.

The best catnip toy

Packed with 100 percent organic catnip, your cat won’t be able to resist the Yeowww! Banana Catnip Toy.

Cats and catnip are a match made in heaven, and every cat needs a good catnip toy. Our top pick is the Yeowww! Banana Catnip Toy. Loaded to the max with 100 percent organic catnip and made with an elongated banana shape your cat will love to cuddle, claw, and kick, this catnip toy is irresistible. Best of all, it comes in a two-pack so your cat never has to do without.

The best mouse toy

Engage your cat’s instincts for play with the twelve fuzzy little mice included in the Hartz Just for Cats Kitty Frenzy Cat Toy.

There is something about a mouse toy that cats simply can’t resist and the Hartz Just for Cats Kitty Frenzy Cat Toy is our top pick. Sold in a 12-pack, these fuzzy mouse toys come in an assortment of colors and they are filled with catnip.

The Hartz Just for Cats Kitty Frenzy Cat Toy will bring out the predator in your cat, engaging his natural instincts for prowling and pouncing, keeping him entertained all day long. Watch as your cat carries his favorite mouse everywhere he goes, batting it under furniture and hoarding it like a prize. If you really want to see what your cat has in him, toss one of these mice across the room and watch your cat chase after it.

The best laser cat toy

Even the laziest cat won’t be able to resist chasing the PetSafe Bolt Laser Cat Toy red laser dot as it bounces around your living room.

Nothing is more entertaining than watching your cat chase a laser dot. The PetSafe Bolt Laser Toy is our top choice in laser cat toys because it is versatile and simple to use. Hold the Bolt in your hand and set it to manual mode or place it on the ground and let the built-in Automatic Mode generate random laser patterns to keep your cat entertained without you.

While a simple laser pointer might do the trick for some cats, the PetSafe Bolt Laser Toy takes interactive playtime to the next level. Watch your cat chase, pounce, and bat at the laser as it moves across the floor. You know that your cat will never catch the spot, but your cat will never get tired of trying.

