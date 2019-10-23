Cat trees come in all shapes and sizes, which makes it difficult to choose one. That’s why we did the research to find the best ones you can buy.

Our top pick is the Go Pet Club 72-Inch Cat Tree because it’s stable and offers lots of spots for cats to scratch, climb, and lounge.

Exercise and entertainment are just as important for your cat as for any other pet. Unfortunately, taking your cat for a walk may not be the most practical solution for meeting his exercise requirements.

The best way to ensure that your cat gets some exercise and entertainment without scratching your furniture to bits is to buy him a cat tree. Cat trees come in many different designs with multiple levels to climb, not to mention add-ons like scratching posts, hideaways, hanging toys, and more.

We’ve researched dozens of cat trees to find the best ones you can buy to meet just about any need. Whether you live in a big house with multiple cats or a small apartment with limited space, we have a cat tree for you in this guide.

Here are the best cat trees and towers you can buy:

Updated on 10/23/2019 by Lisa Sabatini: Updated prices, formatting, text, and related guides. We are currently testing new products, so we’ll update this guide soon.

The best cat tree overall

source Go Pet Club

The Go Pet Club 72-Inch Cat Tree has everything a cat could want, including a scratching surface, hidey holes, and places to lounge.

Cat trees come in all shapes and sizes. To some degree, the best cat tree is a matter of preference for your cats. For the purpose of this guide, however, we’ve done our best to choose a cat tree that offers multiple layers, plenty of scratching surfaces, hideaways and perches, and hanging toys. We also took into consideration the quality of construction and materials before choosing the Go Pet Club 72-Inch Cat Tree.

With plenty of ramps, hideaways, perches, and more, the Go Pet Club 72-Inch Cat Tree is an excellent choice for cats of all sizes, not to mention multi-cat households. This cat tree is constructed from sturdy plywood and soft faux fur, not to mention plenty of sisal rope-wrapped surfaces for scratching.

Your cat will find plenty of places to lounge on this cat tree or, if he prefers, places to hide away. Though you’ll need a considerable amount of space to accommodate this cat tree, it is one of the best you can buy.

Reviewers and pet bloggers at Your Pet Land, Thoroughly Reviewed, and Petazi all recommend this cat tree. Cat owners who buy the cat tree are just as happy with it.

On Amazon, the Go Pet Club 72-Inch Cat Tree has more than 6,600 reviews and a 4.6-star average rating. Cat owners love how sturdy the cat tree is as well as its variety of surfaces, though there are some comments that the faux fur is a little thin and may fray with repeated scratching.

Pros: Generous 72-inch height, 10 posts with 15 layers, plenty of rope surfaces for scratching, sturdy plywood construction, soft faux fur for comfort, numerous perches and hideaways, easy to assemble, sturdy enough for multiple cats, large stable base, available in beige or blue

Cons: May be too large for some spaces, may have a slight odor for a few days after removing from the box, fabric surfaces may fray with frequent scratching

The best budget cat tree

source Armarkat

The Armarkat Cat Condo is a great choice for cat owners on a budget because it comes in many sizes with scratching surfaces, perches, and hideaways.

If you want to provide your cat with a comfy place to sleep as well as some entertainment but you aren’t ready to spend a small fortune, you’ll be glad to know that there are several affordable cat trees that are well made. Our top pick for the best budget cat tree is the Armarkat 52-inch Cat Condo, though it is also available in other sizes.

The Armarkat 52-inch Cat Condo features a wide base for stability, and a sturdy pressed wood construction. With three levels and plenty of sisal rope-wrapped surfaces for scratching, your cat will never be bored. When he’s ready to take a nap, he can choose from two perches or a comfy hideaway. All surfaces are covered with soft faux fur, and the entire unit is quick and easy to assemble.

With more than 500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.2-star review, the Armarkat 52-Inch Cat Condo is a solid choice. One reviewer, Kimberly M., said, “The carpet covering is really soft and not cheap looking at all. My cats love to scratch on it and it has held up really well.” Some reviewers noted that the tree is not completely stable, but according to Kimberly M., “[i]t is a teensy bit wobbly but when they jump up on it and play it stays firmly in place. […] It certainly is sturdy enough for my two adult cats to both be on it and it doesn’t tip or sway at all.”

Pros: Durable pressed wood construction, light faux fur covering, multiple posts and layers, includes perches and hideaways, sisal rope-wrapped surfaces for scratching, wide base for stability, neutral color blends with home decor, easy to assemble

Cons: Faux fur material may fray with repeated scratching, upper perches may wobble if screws aren’t tight enough

The best designer cat tree

source Vesper

With six configurations to choose from, Vesper Cat Furniture offers a modern cat tree that’s as sturdy and fun for cats as it is stylish for their owners.

If you are concerned about a cat tree distracting from your home décor scheme, you might want to consider a designer cat tree. They might be a little more expensive, but you’ll find that the quality of the materials and the construction is higher. Many also have a more modern design. Our top pick for the best designer cat tree is Vesper Cat Furniture.

Constructed from high-quality MDF in six unique configurations, Vesper Cat Furniture has something for everyone. Each unit features a different design with multiple levels, scratching posts, and sleeping surfaces. Though they look sleek and modern, these cat trees are designed for stability, and your cat is sure to love them as much as you do.

Reviewers and pet bloggers from Heavy, The Happy Cat Site, and Petazi like the sturdy construction and modern style. Buyers also love it, and more than 800 of them have posted reviews on Amazon, giving the cat tree an average 4.3-star rating.

Cat owners who bought it love the sleek, modern design as well as the stability, though there are some comments that the materials are prone to chipping and they can be tricky to assemble.

Pros: Constructed from high-quality MDF materials, sturdy designs for stability, removable cushion and scratching surfaces, rounded corners for safety, memory foam sleeping surfaces, multiple design options

Cons: Wood materials are prone to chipping, may have an unpleasant odor at first, can be tricky to assemble and may not come with the right screws

The best cat tree for big cats

source Amazon

Made from high-quality materials with sturdy construction, the New Cat Condos Premier Triple Cat Perch is a great option for larger cats.

Cats love to climb and they enjoy perching on high to observe the world down below. Unfortunately, tall cat trees are not always a good choice for very large cats because the added weight can cause the cat tree to tip over. If you have larger cats in your home and still want them to have a cat tree to enjoy, we recommend the New Cat Condos Premier Triple Cat Perch.

With three levels, this cat tree is tall enough to allow your cat to stretch while also offering comfortable places to lay. The New Cat Condos Premier Triple Cat Perch is a very simple design, but it offers stability and comfort for larger cats. This cat tree has a three-tiered configuration with sisal rope-wrapped supports and a layer of strong carpet.

Whether your cat wants to scratch, climb, or lounge, this cat tree is the perfect solution. Best of all, it comes fully assembled and ready to use right out of the box.

A reviewer from Geek Wrapped says the New Cat Condos Premier Triple Cat Perch is ideal for kittens, senior cats, and large cats. It is also an excellent space-saving solution for smaller homes, which is something that The Wirecutter highlights in its review of the best cat trees for apartments. The reviewers also note that it lasts longer than other cat trees with frequent scratching.

With more than 300 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.3-star rating, the New Cat Condos Premier Triple Cat Perch is a top pick among cat owners. Buyers love the stability it offers for larger cats as well as the simple design, though there are some comments that it doesn’t offer enough entertainment options.

Pros: Simple but functional design, very stable for larger cats, three lounging surfaces, two scratching posts, great for kittens and older cats, works well for multi-cat homes, doesn’t take up much space

Cons: Somewhat simplistic compared to other models, carpet may fray with repeated scratching

The best cat tree for apartments

source Trixie Pet Products

Whether you have limited space at home or you need a portable cat tree, the Trixie Pet Products Miguel Fold Cat Tower fits the bill perfectly.

If you live in an apartment, extra space may be at a premium. While your cat might love a giant cat tree with six levels and twelve scratching posts, it may not be in the cards. Small scratching posts do exist, but many of them are very simple and, to be honest, a little boring. For a smaller cat tree that will still keep your cat entertained, our top pick is the Trixie Pet Products Miguel Fold Cat Tower.

The Trixie Pet Products Miguel Fold Cat Tower is uniquely designed for small spaces, and it even folds up for easy storage and transport. It consists of a clever X-shaped design with a hammock on top and a hideaway on the bottom while the sides feature a scratch pad and hanging ball toys. The entire cat tree is covered in a soft faux fur that comes in two different color schemes. Whether you have a kitten or a small adult cat, this cat tree is a great option.

Heavy describes the Trixie Pet Products Miguel Fold Cat Tower as an ingenious solution for smaller spaces, noting that it is fairly low to the ground and it can be folded up and stored in a closet if necessary. Kitty Catter also says that it works well for travel as well as homes with limited space.

The Trixie Pet Products Miguel Fold Cat Tower has more than 600 reviews and a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. Buyers love the compact design and variety of features, though there are some comments that it may be too small for larger cats.

Pros: Uniquely designed for smaller spaces, can be folded for storage, offers a variety of entertainment options, two places to lounge, hideaway comes with a removable cushion, affordable

Cons: May be too small for larger cats, hammock may stretch with frequent use, faux fur surface may collect hair easily, doesn’t provide much height for cats that like to climb

