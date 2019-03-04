The best CBD beauty and skin-care products on the market

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Herbivore Botanicals

Some studies say CBD may relieve inflammation, soothe redness, and reduce breakouts when used in skin-care products due to its antibacterial and vitamin-rich nature.

It’s important to note that we do not yet have sufficient high-quality evidence in human studies to pinpoint CBD’s effectiveness, and you should check your local laws before buying anything containing CBD, as regulations around CBD are currently in flux.

We’ve tried several CBD-based beauty products to find the best ones on the market, and Cannuka’s Calming Eye Balm is our top pick.

is our top pick. It uses CBD oil and aims to target the puffiness and inflammation caused by an array of irritants, and many of its reviewers claim it greatly improved the appearance of the skin under their eyes.

Cannabidiol, more commonly called CBD oil, is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis plants that’s associated with many of the general wellness and medicinal qualities of marijuana, but without the high from THC (a psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis sativa).

Now that Congress has passed a bill to legalize the production of hemp, which is high in CBD and almost vacant of THC, we’re likely to start seeing a whole lot more of it in different products. Using CBD oil in beauty and wellness products can’t you high, but it’s coveted for other reasons.

When used in skin-care products, the ingredient’s antibacterial properties may calm inflammation, soothe irritation, reduce breakouts, and moisturize without clogging pores. CBD oil is also rich in vitamins A, C, and E, which stimulate collagen and the cells responsible for keeping skin firm and healthy.

Some studies have found that CBD may lessen pain by reducing inflammation in the body’s endocannabinoid system, which regulates immune system responses in the nervous system. The possibility of a strong anti-inflammatory effect is what skin-care companies are after when creating products to target irritated skin. Some studies have also noted that CBD may relieve joint and muscle pain, and a few companies have created body lotions with CBD that are intended for pain relief.

Navigating the growing market of CBD beauty and skin-care products can be overwhelming, with so many new products and many at high prices. And you should first check your local laws as regulations around CBD and CBD oil are currently in flux around the US.

Luckily for you, we’ve scoured the e-commerce sphere to find the CBD skin-care products with the best results per cost across each skin-care category.

Here is our list of the best CBD beauty products:

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best CBD beauty product overall

source Cannuka

Why you’ll love it: Shoppers love Cannuka’s Calming Eye Balm because they say it quickly reduces under-eye puffiness.

The farmer and dermatology professional duo behind the brand Cannuka blend cannabis oil with a careful selection of natural products to produce skin-care products that target key skin concerns. The brand’s best-selling Calming Eye Balm says it is formulated to rid dark under-eye circles and puffiness.

Online reviewers can’t say enough about the great results of the Calming Eye Balm. Some even equate its effects to the result of a botox treatment. While some studies have shown that CBD may combat inflammation, Cannuka takes its products a step further by mixing the oil with Manuka honey from New Zealand.

Similarly to CBD, Manuka is a naturally-derived ingredient that works quickly to target some of the most frustrating skin-care issues. It comes from the tea tree family and carries antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

In addition, Grapefruit Essential Oil and Vitamin E work to soothe and tighten the skin, reduce oil, and stimulate the regeneration of new skin cells – resulting in the rejuvenating glow reviewers can’t get enough of.

Cannuka’s eye balm has converted quite a few skin-care junkies to the CBD bandwagon. A few shoppers shared that whether their chronic under-eye puffiness stems from allergies or sleep deprivation, the eye balm has kept the puff at bay. It has a 5 out of 5-star average rating on both the brand’s website and Dermstore.

Pros: Natural ingredients, reduces under-eye circles, works quickly

Cons: Sells out quickly, somewhat pricey

The best CBD mascara

source Milk Makeup

Why you’ll love it: Depending on how you apply it, Milk Makeup’s Kush mascara can give either a natural or voluminous look, plus it removes easily and nourishes your lashes while you wear it.

Before I found Kush Mascara, I had been using a different mascara each day, depending on what look I wanted or how my eyelashes’ health seemed.

The first time I put a single layer of this product on, I was impressed by the way they made my eyelashes look smooth and healthy, without even seeming like I had mascara on. I applied three layers, combing out my lashes between each, the next day and was just as impressed with the high volume look I had achieved.

But what was most impressive was the ease with which this mascara came off – I just used water and a cotton pad. Plus, with each removal, my lashes still looked lively and hydrated.

The hemp oil gives Kush mascara both its hydrating component and volumizing effect. Its wide, round applicator brush gives you the option to create a natural, understated look when only applying one layer, while that extra hemp oil in the second or third layers ramp up the volume.

The only downside I’ve experienced is that the mascara can clump, especially when the tube is newer and more full. But it’s easy enough to brush out the clumps with an eyelash brush.

At $24, this is a moderately priced mascara, and it comes in a large enough size that it lasts around four months with daily wear.

Pros: Versatile options, easy to remove, natural look, hydrating, good price

Cons: Can clump

The best CBD face oil

source Herbivore Botanicals

Why you’ll love it: Herbivore’s Emerald facial oil is packed with a blend of moisturizing ingredients that are meant to protect from environmental stressors and hydrate your skin.

For many reviewers, this lightweight facial oil is a one-stop shop for solving typical skin-care woes, including dryness, wrinkles, dullness, and uneven texture. Herbivore’s Emerald Oil is high in moisture and designed to be quickly absorbed into the skin.

It infuses the skin with a combination of cannabis sativa hemp seed oil and olive-derived, moisture-locking squalane, which resulted in a healthy complexion and lifted glow for many shoppers.

The vegan and gluten-free product uses the CBD oil for its deeply moisturizing and nourishing aspects. It also has a blend of potent adaptogens like ashwagandha and turmeric root that give a calming dose of protection and may soothe irritation from environmental stress including pollution, UV rays, lack of sleep, and daily stress.

A few reviewers have noticed that the Herbivore Emerald Oil also smells great without being overpowering. The scent likely stems from the cannabidiol’s terpenes, which are the organic chemical compounds that give the ingredient its unique flavors and aromas.

The oil has earned itself an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Sephora for its great hydrating properties.

Shoppers have said that the oil applies smoothly and absorbs in just a few minutes, leaving smoother, softer skin. While some people have shared that the oil’s consistency is too thin for them, others have said that it has cured their peeling, dry skin.

Pros: Hydrating, light consistency, earthy aroma, absorbs quickly

Cons: Pricey for a small bottle, consistency is too thin for some people

The best CBD body lotion

source Lord Jones

Why you’ll love it: The full-spectrum CBD oil in Lord Jones’ lotion may help with body and muscle pain while hydrating the skin.

Called “life-changing” by some shoppers who swear by it, Lord Jones’ High CBD Formula Body lotion is not just a moisturizing lotion – it is designed to target body aches and pains.

Cannabis wellness brand Lord Jones uses full-spectrum CBD oil in this product, so the ingredient retains its original terpenes and phytocannabinoids, thus powering the lotion with the entire plant and boosting its overall efficacy.

The lotion is intended for muscle and body pain relief for day-to-day ailments like stiffness in joints, menstrual cramps, aching feet from too much walking or post-workout recovery.

In this case, CBD is used in the lotion for its restorative, soothing properties, and mixed with Shea Butter for its natural vitamins and fatty acids that nourish skin, and Menthyl Ethylamido Oxalate to provide a cooling effect that supports blood flow for immediate relief to the affected area. It’s also vegan and gluten-free.

Buyer reviews say that the High CBD Formula Body Lotion reduces pain caused by everything from headaches, body aches, or stiffness to pains resulting from clinical ailments like TMJ and autoimmune disorders.

The lotion has received 4.5 out of 5 stars on Sephora, and 86% percent say they would recommend the product. However, the other 14% say they either experienced no pain-relieving results or found that the benefits they felt weren’t worth the product’s $60 cost.

The lotion comes with either fragrance-free or in a signature fragrance, which some have complained is rather “old-fashioned” and strong.

Pros: Relieves body pain, moisturizing

Cons: Strong scent, pricey, doesn’t work for everyone

The best CBD lip glaze

source Milk Makeup

Why you’ll love it: Milk Makeup’s Kush Lip Glaze hydrates lips and leaves a nice glossy finish behind.

Milk Makeup added a lip glaze to its Kush line of CBD products because of the oil’s hydrating, calming benefits, which make it ideal for dry, harshly chapped lips. This paraben-free glaze is combined with Jojoba Oil and Moringa Butter to add hydrating and soothing elements while keeping the formula non-sticky.

Unlike some chapsticks, the liquid formula of the Kush Lip Glaze is able to not only moisturize, but also lock in hydration to help the skin heal. While the high-shine barrier seems simply like a lip gloss-like effect, it’s actually a barrier that prevents moisture loss.

The lip glaze is also made with shea, cocoa, and mango butter that even the look of the lips’ texture. Some people actually use it as an overnight lip mask, because they still find it too thick for daytime wear. Its Jojoba and olive oils naturally tint the glaze to a green hue, but it will blend in clear.

Some reviewers have noted an irritating herbal smell when applying the glaze, but note that it disappears quickly. While the thick, gloopy texture is noticed by shoppers across the board, just about all of them agree that the smooth, cooling applicator allows the product to go on thin and without signs of stickiness.

The Kush Lip Glaze earned an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Sephora because of how well people notice it smooths, hydrates and conditions lips.

Pros: Moisturizing, conditioning, good applicator, works both in the daytime or as an overnight mask

Cons: Herbal smell, thick consistency, green tint