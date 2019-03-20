10 iconic recipes from celebrity chefs that you need to try

caption Celebrity chef Ina Garten is known for her roast chicken recipe. source NBC NewsWire / Contributor

Celebrity chefs often have a signature dish that they become synonymous with.

David Chang, founder of the New York City-based restaurant Momofuku, is well-known for his pork buns.

Gordon Ramsay has mastered the hard-to-make beef Wellington.

If you’ve ever spent a weekend binge-watching “Chopped” or “Top Chef,” then you’ve probably been impressed with a celebrity chef’s dish. You may have even wondered whether you can recreate the dishes in your own kitchen. Luckily, in most cases, you can.

INSIDER rounded up 10 iconic celebrity chef recipes that you can make at home.

More than 60 years after publishing “Mastering The Art of French Cooking,” Julia Child’s beef bourguignon is still a showstopper.

caption Julia Child’s boeuf bourguignon is particularly rich thanks to the addition of bacon and butter. source Matt Ryall/Flickr/Attribution 2.0/Creative Commons

Arguably the first-ever celebrity chef, Julia Child introduced American readers and viewers to traditional French cooking with her book, “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” Her versions of these Gallic staples still hold up as impressive dinner-party fare but one dish stands out as Child’s most iconic: her take on beef bourguignon.

Child’s beef bourguignon uses bacon and bacon fat to give it a particularly rich taste. It also includes vegetables such as onions, mushrooms, and carrots and a hearty dose of full-bodied wine.

Read the full recipe here and watch Julia Child herself make the recipe here.

Marcella Hazan’s tomato sauce counts among the best and it’s simple to make.

caption Marcella Hazan’s sauce only uses four ingredients. source KalitAntye/ Shutterstock

Italian-born chef Marcella Hazan burst onto the culinary scene in the early 1970s with “The Classic Italian Cook Book,” a volume that did for Italian dishes what Julia Child’s books did for French cooking.

Many of her recipes have become major sources of inspiration for what we now know as Italian-American cuisine, but one stands out in particular: her tomato sauce. Made with only tomatoes, butter, onion, and salt, the sauce takes only 15 minutes to prepare and 45 minutes to cook.

Find the full recipe here.

Gordon Ramsay became a legend for his updated takes on old-school British fare, particularly his famous beef Wellington recipe.

caption A beef Wellington dish prepared by television personality and chef Gordon Ramsay is displayed. source Ethan Miller / Staff

American TV viewers know Gordon Ramsay best for his sharp wit and brutal put-downs on shows like “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares,” but he first rose to international prominence as a chef and restaurateur specializing in modernized versions of UK staples. His recipe for beef Wellington, a classic comfort dish, however, is likely his most famous.

Ramsay’s recipe calls for beef filets, Parma ham, and puff pastry, and includes a rich, red wine sauce enriched with beef trimmings and shallots.

See here for the full recipe.

Wolfgang Puck has tapped into his Austrian heritage with his pork schnitzel recipe.

caption Wolfgang Puck’s pork schnitzel (not pictured) is paired with a potato salad. source vxla/Flickr

Although Wolfgang Puck became a food-world superstar thanks to the California cuisine he prepared at his flagship Los Angeles restaurant Spago. This chef hails from Austria and seems to channel the country when penning recipes for his award-winning cookbooks.

One particularly famous Austrian recipe is Puck’s crispy pork schnitzel paired with a warm, vinegar-dressed potato salad.

To replicate Puck’s schnitzel, you’ll need pork, eggs, and breadcrumbs. As for the potato salad, make sure you have a lot of fingerling potatoes and garlic.

Find the full recipe here.

Meghan Markle is a fan of Ina Garten’s roast chicken recipe.

caption Ina Garten’s chicken uses lemon and garlic. source iStock

Fans of “Barefoot Contessa” will attest that Ina Garten knows a thing or two about delicious food. Therefore, it stands to reason that her “engagement chicken” recipe is beyond excellent.

Apparently, Garten’s roast chicken may have played an important role in the courtship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Considering Markle has previously said she’s a fan of Garten’s roast chicken, it’s possible this was the roast chicken recipe she was whipping up the night Harry proposed.

Garten’s recipe calls for chicken, garlic, lemon, onions, and a variety of herbs and bakes for approximately 90 minutes.

See the full recipe here.

Marcus Samuelsson’s hit restaurant Red Rooster focuses on fried chicken with a kick.

caption Chef Marcus Samuelsson places his coconut fried chicken on a bed of collard greens and gravy during a presentation at the Macy’s South Coast Plaza. source MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Contributor

After honing his craft in some of the most acclaimed fine-dining kitchens in New York City, Chef Marcus Samuelsson opened the smash-hit restaurant Red Rooster in Harlem, New York. Locals and visitors alike swarm the spot every night for a taste of Samuelsson’s famous fried chicken. He makes this dish his own by adding a spice blend with some international flair.

What makes Samuelsson’s chicken stand out among the rest is his use of berbere spice, hot smoked paprika, and coconut milk in addition to the typical buttermilk.

Find the full recipe here.

Chloe Coscarelli’s veggie burgers are flavorful enough to appease vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

caption The classic burger with air-baked fries is pictured at Chloe. source Boston Globe / Contributor

Chef Chloe Coscarelli, founder of New York City’s popular By Chloe restaurant, made a name for herself with vegan takes on fast-food classics like burgers, fries, and shakes. Therefore, it’s not surprising that Coscarelli’s veggie burger recipe is a tough one to beat. Coscarelli’s double drive-thru veggie burgers pack a powerful flavor punch, and they’re surprisingly easy to recreate for yourself.

The key to the success of her veggie burger might be its “special sauce” – a concoction of tofu, ketchup, mustard, agave, and garlic.

For the patty itself, Coscarelli relies on rice, lentils, walnuts, and flour.

The full recipe can be found here.

Chef David Chang of the Momofuku restaurants in New York City is famous for his steamed pork buns.

caption David Chang’s pork buns have become a staple at his many restaurants. source Rene Johnston / Contributor

Soft, savory, and delicious, bao buns are a staple of Chinese cuisine. Pillowy steamed buns wrapped around roasted pork belly and garnished with pickled veggies … that’s an undeniably beautiful combination, as Chef David Chang well knows. In 2010, when the celebrity chef was asked if pork belly buns were responsible for his success, he told The Guardian, “Oh, yes. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for pork belly.”

Although a significant kitchen undertaking, Chang’s pork belly buns could be worth the effort. The recipe takes time – the pork belly is rubbed with salt and sugar before resting in the refrigerator for six to 24 hours.

It’s then roasted, added to a freshly made steamed bun, and topped with pickled cucumber, scallions, and hoisin sauce.

Find the full recipe here.

Emeril Lagasse is known for coining the famous “Bam!” catchphrase on his cooking show and for mastering gumbo.

caption Emeril Lagasse’s gumbo (not pictured) is made with a variety of vegetables. source Aimee M Lee/Shutterstock

Emeril Lagasse – a Massachusetts native of Portuguese heritage – found his chef identity while cooking in New Orleans, Louisiana. Therefore, his repertoire of recipes includes numerous variations on traditional bayou favorites.

Though also known for his classic chicken-and-andouille-sausage gumbo, it’s Lagasse’s duck and wild mushroom sausage gumbo that’s become iconic at his New Orleans, Lousiana-based restaurant, Emeril’s New Orleans.

Using an entire duck, Lagasse’s gumbo is by no means easy to make. The recipe calls for 20 ingredients including eight herbs and vegetables such as onion, bell peppers, celery, and mushrooms. All in all, the recipe takes six hours to complete.

Find the full recipe here.

Celebrity chef and “Chopped” judge Aarón Sanchez enriches his mole sauce with toasted spices.

caption Sanchez’s mole sauce (not pictured) uses red wine-soaked fruit. source iStock

A key ingredient in Mexico’s Oaxacan and Pueblan cuisines, mole sauce can be paired with a multitude of proteins, like chicken, beef, lamb, or even tofu. It’s a rich condiment made with chocolate, cinnamon, and different varieties of chilies.

Chef Aarón Sanchez gives his mole an extra shade of personality by toasting dried spices like fennel, Mexican oregano, and peppercorn, bringing a heightened level of warmth and nuance to the sauce.

Sanchez also soaks prunes, apricots, and raisins in red wine to give his dish a particularly rich flavor.

Find the full recipe here.