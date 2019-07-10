Amazon’s Prime Day sale includes early deals on celebrity products from Kristen Bell, Kobe Bryant, and Marshmello

source This Bar Saves Lives

Unless you live under a rock, you are well aware that Amazon Prime Day is about to kick off on July 15-16. The two-day event, exclusively for Prime Members, only happens once a year and the deals often rival the ones we see on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Even if you aren’t a Prime member (which honestly, you should be because Amazon keeps adding more membership benefits) you can sign up for a free one-month trial and take advantage of all the best deals of Prime Day 2019.

This year, Amazon is collaborating with a bunch of celebrities – JoJo Siwa, Jaden and Will Smith, Hilary Duff, Mark Wahlberg, Kristen Bell and Kobe Bryant to name a few – in order to introduce new and exclusive products and deals. The best part is, you don’t have to wait until Prime Day to start shopping. All of these exclusives and deals are already live and available to purchase on Amazon.

Here’s a rundown of best celebrity deals of Prime Day 2019.

Kristen Bell – This Bar Saves Lives

source This Bar Saves Lives

Mother-of-two Kristen Bell is a cofounder of This Bar Saves Lives, a snack-bar company that is in the business of doing good. The delicious snack bars are gluten-free, non-GMO, and kosher. And every time you make a purchase, you send life-saving food to a child in need.

Now through Amazon Prime Day, Prime members can stock up on the bars for up to 20% off.

Read our full review of This Bar Saves Live.

Mark Wahlberg – Performance Inspired

source Performance Inspired

Mark Wahlberg is one of the most physically fit stars in Hollywood, so it isn’t surprising that he has his own line of performance products. The actor teamed up with 25-year industry veteran Tom Dowd to create an affordable line of all-natural whey protein powders, sports-nutrition bars, and training supplements that help people perform at their highest level.

Now through Prime Day, you can get fueled up with Performance Inspired nutrition products at up to 20%.

Will and Jaden Smith – JUST Water

source JUST Water

Jaden Smith and his family, including his famous father Will, founded their own water company back in 2012. JUST Water is committed to changing the way consumer goods are created, sourced, and packaged, bottling their responsibly sourced H2O in plant-based cartons. The line includes 100% spring water in two sizes as well as JUST Infused, the same core spring water flavored with organic fruit essences.

Right now, Prime member can enjoy JUST Water products up to 25% off.

Kobe Bryant – Art of Sport

source Art of Sport

NBA superstar Kobe Bryan clearly knows a thing or two about getting your sweat on – so he might be the perfect person to talk deodorant. Founded in partnership with Bryant and a bunch of other world-class athletes, Art of Sport makes premium body-care products with better formulas, more botanicals, energizing scents, and no unnecessary chemicals to keep all athletes at the top of their game.

Products include Deodorant with matcha, Shampoo and Conditioner with coconut oil, Body Wash with tea-tree oil, Body Scrub Bar with activated charcoal, Recovery Cream with arnica and eucalyptus, and SPF 50 sunscreen.

Prime members can currently enjoy 20% off on over 20 products from the collection.

Read our full review of Art of Sport.

Zac Brown – DemerBox

source DemerBox

After discovering the DemerBox on Amazon in early 2017, Zac Brown gave it a test of his own, taking it on a spearfishing trip to Belize, and liked it so much he invested in the startup. This Prime Day, Prime members can get DemerBox’s newest speaker, the DB2, for $279 – 20% off.

Hilary Duff – Cubcoats

source Cubcoats

Cubcoats are totally adorable, two-in-one hoodies that transform into plush animals that any kid would be obsessed with. They make for the perfect travel companion, as they can be used as a pillow, or just a discreet, safety-blanket alternative. Another cool tidbit of info is that each cub has a special strength, encouraging self-esteem and positive friendships.

Mother-of-two Hilary Duff is helping the company launch four all-new Cubcoats, exclusive for Prime members this Amazon Prime Day – Dayo the Dinosaur, Uki the Unicorn, Light Fury Dragon, and Toothless Dragon.

Prime members can enjoy 30% off on select Cubcoats.

Marshmello – Stuffed Puffs

source Marshmello

Who better to introduce a delectable Prime Day deal involving marshmallows than the famously masked, chart-topping artist Marshmello? Stuffed Puffs are basically upside down – or should we say inside out – s’mores. Real chocolate sits inside the middle of a marshmallow, so it basically melts in the middle when roasting over the fire. Genius, right?

Since s’mores season is in full-swing, there is no better time to order a bunch of Stuffed Puffs at 20% off than now through Prime Day.

JoJo Siwa – 24 new JoJo Siwa products

source JoJo Siwa

Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa is all the rage these days. The 16-year-old dancer, singer, actress and YouTube personality is launching 24 new JoJo-themed products exclusively for Prime members for Amazon for Prime Day.

The collection includes JoJo roller skates, launching in two designs and adjustable to fit your growing Siwanator, a brand-new aluminum scooter with neon rainbow bow, and her newest apparel line of fashion tops, hoodies, and dresses, as well as a bundle of her iconic bows.

Rhett & Link – Mythical

source Amazon

American comedy duo and BFFs Rhett & Link founded Mythical, an entertainment company and lifestyle brand. The company’s flagship comedy talk show, Good Mythical Morning, is in its 16th season and has over 15 million subscribers, 100 million monthly views, and nearly 6 billion lifetime views on YouTube.

One of their product lines is a grooming collection that comprises hair pomade, lip balm, and beard oil. The line is available for up to 20% off this Prime Day.