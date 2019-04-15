The wildest looks celebrities have worn to Coachella 2019 so far

- source
- Splash News
- Celebrities are pulling out all the stops for Coachella this year.
- Famous attendees like Kendall Jenner and Cardi B showed up in on-trend ensembles.
- Artists like Janelle Monáe and J Balvin hit the stage in head-turning looks.
Coachella may be famous for its iconic performances from artists like Beyoncé and Eminem, but it’s become equally well-known for bringing out some of the most fashionable celebrities.
From ethereal flower crowns to trendy athleisure, famous festival-goers like Rihanna and Vanessa Hudgens have been known to pull out all the stops when it comes to dressing for the annual music festival held in Indio, California. This year, the festival takes place from April 12 to April 21.
Here are the wildest looks your favorite celebrities have worn to Coachella so far this year.
Kendall Jenner attended the Revolve Festival in a bright-blue off-the-shoulder minidress with eye-catching accessories.
She paired the dress with long gloves that were adorned with a neon-green crescent moon print. A pair of lime-green boots completed the look.
Read more: 36 photos that show how Kendall Jenner’s style has changed over the years
Winnie Harlow attended the REVOLVE Festival in a head-turning neon-green ensemble.
Her bright-pink hair added an extra pop of color to her look.
Cardi B and Offset showed off their couple style at the Revolve Festival.
Cardi’s multicolored ensemble stole the show, while Offset was at her side in a black-and-white outfit with metallic sneakers.
Shay Mitchell wore a black bodysuit with a sheer skirt overlay.
She completed the look with black ankle boots and metallic accessories.
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne wore a money-inspired ensemble to the NYLON Midnight Garden Party.
She went for a “no pants” look in an oversized shirt, which she paired with neon-green sheer sock-heels.
Jayne completed the look with multiple money-inspired bows in her hair.
Ashlee Simpson arrived in a flowing gold dress for the NYLON Midnight Garden Party.
She paired the belted dress with black boots and eye-catching gold earrings.
Victoria Justice paired denim shorts with a sheer top and knee-length black boots.
She completed the edgy look with a black cowboy-style hat.
Hennessy Carolina turned heads in a pink cow print ensemble.
She paired her outfit with a matching cowboy hat.
Janelle Monáe brought her signature style to the Coachella stage.
Her red and black ensemble featured angular shoulder pads and sheer, fishnet stockings.
Bad Bunny hit the stage in a multicolored Louis Vuitton suit.
He paired the head-turning suit with black boots and a pair of shield visor sunglasses.
Rosalia and J Balvin performed together in colorful ensembles.
Rosalia went with a fuchsia Louis Vuitton tracksuit, while Balvin was at her side in a tie-dye T-shirt and pants.