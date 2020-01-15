19 of the best maternity outfits celebrities have worn

caption Blake Lively attends the “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” premiere on May 2, 2019. source Mark Sagliocco/Stringer/Getty Images

Pauletta Washington rocked a yellow maternity dress on the red carpet in 1991.

caption Denzel and Pauletta Washington attend a red-carpet event in 1991. source Laura Luongo/Getty Images

Her off-the-shoulder dress had a sparkling neckline, which perfectly matched her gold kitten heels and short necklace.

Jada Pinkett Smith put a ’90s spin on classic pregnancy attire.

caption Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards on March 10, 1998. source Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Her red-carpet look included a strapless black dress, velvet boots, and a long-sleeved jacket made from silk.

In 2007, Jennifer Lopez glowed in a white, floor-length gown.

caption Jennifer Lopez attends a Condé Nast event on December 2, 2007. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Her flowing dress had a single strap placed across her shoulder, as well as a pleated skirt.

Angelina Jolie looked stunning in green the following year.

caption Angelina Jolie attends the “Kung Fu Panda” premiere on May 15, 2008. source Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Jolie wore a classic red-carpet gown, which featured a floor-length skirt, V-shaped neckline, and thin straps.

M.I.A. opted for a maternity minidress while attending the 2009 Grammy Awards.

caption M.I.A. attends the Grammy Awards in California on February 8, 2009. source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Her blue-and-purple dress had rolled up sleeves and layers of fabric underneath its skirt. She completed the look with a yellow undershirt and bright-blue sneakers.

Hours before announcing her pregnancy, Beyoncé cradled her baby bump on the red carpet.

caption Beyoncé attends the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 28, 2011. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Her single-sleeved orange gown was designed by Lanvin. She later switched into a sparkling purple suit for a performance during MTV’s Video Music Awards, and announced her pregnancy to the world by rubbing her belly onstage.

Kim Kardashian West chose a long-sleeved, floral-print gown for the 2013 Met Gala.

caption Kim Kardashian West attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2013. source Larry Busacca/Getty images

Though she looked stunning in the Givenchy maternity dress – which also had a thigh-high slit – many people weren’t fans of the look. Some even turned the outfit into a meme, which made Kardashian West cry, according to the television star.

Kerry Washington experimented with cutouts at the 2016 Emmy Awards.

caption Kerry Washington attends the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

She donned a strapless black gown from Brandon Maxwell. It had two angled cutouts across the waist, and also featured a thin cape, which draped across Washington’s back down to the floor.

In 2016, Chrissy Teigen walked the Oscars red carpet in a floral maternity gown from Marchesa.

caption Chrissy Teigen attends the Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 28, 2016. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Her updo hairstyle helped show-off the dress, which had sheer sleeves, a floor-length skirt, a short train, and a V-shaped neckline.

Anne Hathaway went with a shapeless, bedazzled dress for the event’s after-party.

caption Anne Hathaway attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 28, 2016. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She looked radiant in the strapless Naeem Khan gown, which was covered by a sheer overlay. The outer garment also had short sleeves, and was covered from top to bottom with gold sequins.

Beyoncé won two Grammy awards in a red maternity dress while pregnant with twins, Rumi and Sir.

caption Beyoncé attends the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

From its ruffled shoulders to its skirt train, Beyoncé’s long-sleeved gown was covered in red sparkles. The dress, designed by Peter Dundas, also had a square-shaped neckline that showcased her long jewel necklace.

Eva Longoria donned a more casual look at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in 2018.

caption Eva Longoria attends the Costume Designers Guild Awards on February 20, 2018. source Tommaso Boddi/Stringer/Getty Images

She wore the silk maternity dress under a long coat made from another shiny material, and completed the look with see-through sandals.

Cardi B wore a showstopping Moschino ensemble to the 2018 Met Gala.

caption Cardi B attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018. source Kevin Tachman/Getty Images

Her maternity gown was covered in jewels, from its scoop-style neckline to the bottom of its skirt. The dress also had a thigh-high slit, and was complimented by bedazzled gloves, an oversized headpiece, and a silk train attached to the waist.

Hilary Duff went for a more casual maternity style that year.

caption Hilary Duff attends a Jif event in New York City on August 27, 2018. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

While in New York, she paired a red-and-blue minidress with velvet pink pumps. Duff also wore delicate jewelry, and let her hair hang loose around her face.

Though she wasn’t in the movie, Blake Lively stole the show at the “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” premiere.

Her yellow sequined midi dress was designed by Retrofête, and had a daring slit on the right side of its skirt. A matching belt was also tied loosely above her baby bump.

Krysten Ritter rocked a red ruffled dress at a screening of “Jessica Jones” in May 2019.

caption Krysten Ritter attends a screening of “Jessica Jones” in Hollywood on May 28, 2019. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her Rodarte x Universal Standard dress had a sweetheart neckline, ruched sleeves, and a ruffled skirt. She completed the look with shiny red pumps that had straps across each ankle.

Anne Hathaway walked the red carpet in August 2019 wearing a fuchsia maternity dress with daring cutouts.

caption Anne Hathaway attends “Sea Wall / A Life” on Broadway in August 2019. source Cindy Ord/Stringer/Getty Images

Her sleeveless, high-neck dress was designed by Brandon Maxwell, who incorporated a nod to Hathaway’s pregnancy in the fabric, adding a white tag that read “Anne + 1” inside her dress.

One of Ashley Graham’s first maternity looks was a form-fitting dress made from red latex.

caption Ashley Graham attends the Fashion Media Awards in September 2019 in New York. source Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

According to an Instagram post from the model, her dress was designed by Vex Clothing. To complete her look, Graham also wore silver sandals and styled her hair in a high ponytail.

Christina Milian showcased her baby bump in a neon minidress last September.

caption Christina Milian visits Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California, on September 21, 2019. source Ari Perilstein/Stringer/Getty Images

Her long-sleeved, high-neck dress matched her rainbow heels perfectly. Milian also wore her hair in a high ponytail, which placed more emphasis on her stunning maternity look.