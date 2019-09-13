The 28 best celebrity looks you may have missed at New York Fashion Week 2019

Each year in September, stars from around the world flock to New York City for one of fashion’s biggest annual events.

During New York Fashion Week (NYFW), designers showcase their styles for the upcoming spring and summer season. But the many celebrities and A-listers lining the seats at their runway shows make fashion statements of their own.

Many of this year’s celebrity NYFW looks offered a preview of what trends to expect during the current fall and winter season. Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, and model Chanel Iman all wore black ensembles featuring a pop of neon chartreuse, while stars like Zendaya, Emily Blunt, Bella Hadid, and Kate Hudson leaned into structured blazers and pantsuits.

Keep reading to get inspired by some of the best celebrity looks from NYFW 2019.

Kendall Jenner, who wasn’t walking the runway at this year’s fashion week, wore a color-blocked ensemble as she sat in the front row at Longchamp’s fashion show.

Kendall Jenner told Vogue in an interview that she decided to sit out modeling in this year’s NYFW, saying: “It’s a lot more mellow to just [attend], but I won’t lie, today I was missing it.”

Jenner, the highest-paid model in the world and a member of the famed Kardashian-Jenner family, has been vocal about her personal struggles with anxiety and the pressures of living a high-profile life.

Zendaya looked sleek with a structured vest and black trousers at the Vera Wang runway show.

The “Euphoria” actress looked elegant in her minimalist ensemble, proving that well-fitting, structured pieces can go a long way.

When Zendaya wasn’t attending NYFW events as a guest, she was on the runway at the Tommy x Zendaya show, presenting her collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.

Singer H.E.R. exuded confidence in pinstripes and platform sneakers.

The musician completed the ’90s-inspired look with a pair of hoop earrings and sunglasses.

The Hadid sisters made a statement in monochromatic metallics at the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya runway show.

When model sensations and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid weren’t strutting the runways during NYFW, they made fashion statements as fashion show attendees. At the Tommy x Zendaya runway show, the sisters turned heads in coordinating silver and grey ensembles.

While attending Oscar de la Renta’s runway show, Lucy Hale dressed up a plain black blouse with pointed-toe shoes and mustard-colored trousers.

Hale’s white shoes pick up on the stripe that runs down the side of her trousers.

Rapper Big Sean arrived to Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty runway show wearing a sharp white and green jacket.

caption Big Sean arriving at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty runway show. source Splash News

The rapper made a classy statement with the unique jacket and kept the rest of the outfit casual with minimalist sneakers and pants.

Chanel Iman glowed in a silky neon suit at the Savage X Fenty show.

The hoop earrings and layered necklaces add a simple but sophisticated touch to the colorful ensemble.

Iskra Lawrence rocked neutrals at the Savage X Fenty runway show.

The model’s wide-legged culottes and crocodile-printed handbag are very on-trend right now.

Ashley Graham was also at the Savage X Fenty show, and she showcased her baby bump in a sheer black look with a touch of neon — which seems to be a popular color combination this season.

Model Ashley Graham announced her pregnancy in August and has since been rocking her baby bump in public and on Instagram. Throughout NYFW, Graham wore no shortage of stylish looks.

Ansel Elgort rocked an all-black look with shades to match at the Tom Ford show.

The “The Goldfinch” actor’s look proved that a black-on-black outfit truly never goes out of style.

Kate Hudson wore a bedazzled blazer and trousers with tons of glitzy jewelry to Michael Kors’ runway show.

Actress and Fabletics entrepreneur Kate Hudson wore a tailored suit with a fun touch – sleeves covered in gems.

Victoria Justice rocked a sequined, animal-printed blazer and spiky heels for an edgy look at the Alice + Olivia show.

caption Victoria Justice at the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Fashion Presentation. source Splash News

The actress and former Nickelodeon star finished off her playful look with a belt and minimal accessories.

Lily Collins wore a long dress with a stunning bedazzled skirt at the Harper’s Bazaar celebration of ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld during New York Fashion Week.

caption Lily Collins at the Harper’s Bazaar celebration of ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld.’ source Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

The actress had her long hair pulled back in an elegant ponytail, which kept all the attention on her gorgeous sheer gown.

Kehlani looked flawless in a voluminous, feathery dress at the Harper’s Bazaar event.

caption Kehlani at the Harper’s Bazaar celebration of ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld.’ source Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Kehlani let the voluminous Michael Cinco dress do the talking, forgoing loud accessories or jewelry.

Model Barbara Palvin wore an elegant black gown with intricate lace detailing.

caption Barbara Palvin at the Harper’s Bazaar celebration of ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld.’ source Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Her simple but elegant ensemble was complimented by her high ponytail and red lipstick.

Model and actor Shaun Ross was a show-stopper at the Harper’s Bazaar event with a classy all-yellow look.

caption Shaun Ross at the Harper’s Bazaar celebration of ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld.’ source Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Shaun Ross went all out with this unconventional look, complete with matching boots and sheer, glove-like sleeves.

Heidi Klum made an entrance at the Harper’s Bazaar event in an elegant red dress, complete with matching shoes and a dramatic train.

caption Heidi Klum at the Harper’s Bazaar celebration of ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld.’ source Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Attending New York Fashion Week events is nothing new for Heidi Klum, who hosted “Project Runway,” the fashion competition reality TV series, for 16 seasons. On the show, designers competed to show their designs at a runway show during NYFW, and the winner would launch their own line.

At the Harper’s Bazaar event during NYFW 2019, Klum dazzled in an elegant red gown.

Janelle Monae turned heads with her memorable fringe dress and glitzy shoes.

caption Janelle Monae at the Harper’s Bazaar celebration of ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld.’ source Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

“Hidden Figures” actress and musician Janelle Monae looked glamorous in her black and silver look.

Adrianna Lima caught the light in a mermaid-like gown at the Harper’s Bazaar event.

caption Adrianna Lima at the Harper’s Bazaar celebration of ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld.’ source Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

A fabric cutout added a fun element to the supermodel’s head-to-toe glittery getup.

Shailene Woodley’s outfit was a nod to a bygone era but was made modern with a sleek black and white palette.

The actress sported a structured dress with poofy sleeves and a wide-brimmed hat, an unconventional but memorable look from the evening.

Emily Blunt rocked a slick hairstyle, hoop earrings, and a gorgeously tailored suit while attending the Tory Burch runway show.

caption Emily Blunt at the Tory Burch runway show. source Splash News

The “Mary Poppins” and “A Quiet Place” actress looked ready for fall in a rust-colored pantsuit. She also carried a tiny handbag, an example of one of the current season’s most viral trends.

Singer Cody Simpson sported a futuristic athletic ensemble for the Baja East fashion show.

caption Cody Simpson arrives at the Baja East runway show. source Splash News

The Australian musician looked sleek in a shiny, sporty jacket that elevated his whole ensemble.

Nesta Cooper looked modern in mixed patterns at Prabal Gurung’s fashion show.

The actress’ cool-girl look was made even more chic with the fanny pack slung over her shoulder and pointed-toe shoes.

Emma Roberts matched the whimsical tone of the Kate Spade brand with a black and white patterned dress and coordinating handbag.

caption Actress Emma Roberts at the Kate Spade runway show. source Splash News

The stockings are a perfect addition to Roberts’ playful outfit.

Vanessa Hudgens made shorts and a bra-top look fashion-week approved with a statement jacket and tiny handbag.

caption Vanessa Hudgens arriving at the Carolina Herrera runway show. source Splash News

The former “High School Musical” star added a splash of color with her pink metallic purse, but otherwise kept her look fairly monochromatic.

Karlie Kloss turned heads in a one-shoulder red dress at the Carolina Herrera fashion show.

The supermodel and creator of Kode With Klossy looked breezy in her belted gown.

Model Lily Aldridge’s white-on-white look caught the light as she entered the Ralph Lauren runway show.

From the square-toed heels to her glossy dress and blazer, Aldridge’s glowing ensemble put the “no white after Labor Day” rule in the dust.