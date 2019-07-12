The 21 best celebrity photobombs, from red carpets to awards ceremonies

caption Oscar Isaac snuck up behind his “Star Wars” costar Adam Driver. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities aren’t always aloof and stoic during press events.

Some of the best photos come when celebrities goof around with their famous pals and stage hilarious photobombs.

Here are 21 of the funniest examples.

A good photobomb can make a nice photo even better. But when celebrities get into the game, it has that extra bit of hilarity.

Whether they are popping up behind costars or friends, a lot of celebrities enjoy worming their way into photos from movie premieres to award ceremonies.

Take a look at 21 of the funniest examples below.

Brad Pitt leaped in front of Margot Robbie at the photo call for their film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Oscar Isaac snuck up behind Adam Driver and pretended to punch him in the back.

caption They attended the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiere. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch jumped up behind U2 and some others at the Academy Awards in 2014.

caption Cumberbatch was nominated for an Oscar the following year. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Jared Leto loves to photobomb. Here he is behind Anne Hathaway at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

caption Leto won an Oscar for his supporting role in “Dallas Buyers Club” source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And here he is at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party behind producer James W. Skotchdopole and friends.

caption There he goes. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And here he is popping up behind Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger at the 2015 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

But sometimes, Leto gets bested. Lupita Nyong’o popped up behind him at the 2014 Oscars.

caption She won for her supporting role in “12 Years a Slave.” source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Rami Malek snuck up behind Portia Doubleday in 2016.

caption Malek and Doubleday co-starred in the USA series “Mr. Robot.” source Mike Windle/Getty Images

Malek was also the victim of a photobomb by Chris Hardwick at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2016.

Paul Rudd snuck behind Heidi Klum at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards.

Cara Delevingne made a face behind Sienna Miller at the PUNK Met Gala in 2013.

caption Delevingne is an acclaimed model and actress. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Huffington Post

Matt Damon snuck between Justin Timberlake and Casey Affleck at the 2017 Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon.

Susan Sarandon snuck up on the “Straight Outta Compton” cast at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

caption The cast included Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Neil Brown Jr., Aldis Hodge, and O’Shea Jackson Jr. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

“Star Trek” fan Patton Oswalt photobombed Chris Pine at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

caption Oswalt was making a Vulcan salute for the “Star Trek” actor. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

George Clooney snuck up behind Steven Spielberg, Jessica Seinfeld, and Jerry Seinfeld at the 2013 USC Shoah Foundation Gala.

caption The gala honors individuals with the Ambassadors for Humanity Award. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images for the USC Shoah Foundation Institute

Aaron Paul popped up behind Bryan Cranston at the 2013 Emmy Awards.

caption Paul and Cranston co-starred in AMC’s “Breaking Bad.” source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson was excited about sitting behind Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

caption De Rossi and DeGeneres have been married since 2008. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

January Jones and Kiernan Shipka were photobombed by Jon Hamm at the AMC Holiday Party in 2014.

Seth Green made a shocked face behind TIm Gunn as he took a photo at the 2014 Emmy Awards.

Elaine Hendrix made a face behind Kirsten Dunst at the second season premiere of “Fargo” in 2015.

Justin Timberlake made some moves behind Jessica Biel at the 2017 Oscars.