16 celebrities who have turned to TikTok while self-isolating from the coronavirus

- source
- jasonderulo / TikTok
- People around the world are trying to find the joy in staying inside as governments and the World Health Organization recommend social distancing and self-isolation during the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
- Celebrities are no different, and many have turned to TikTok to share their creativity.
- Justin and Hayley Bieber, Jason Derulo, and Millie Bobby Brown are just some of the A-listers who have been uploading TikTok dances, games, and skits to keep their audiences entertained.
- Here are the best ones so far.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas built an intricate Harry Potter Lego set.
@joejonas
.
The Biebers are mastering TikTok dances in their PJs.
@justinbieber
Too lit
Courtney Cox attempted the 'Why Is Everything Chrome?' challenge, and confused her 'Friends' costar Matthew Perry in the process.
Read more: Courteney Cox posted a TikTok dance challenge because she's bored of quarantining, and Matthew Perry is baffled
Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens had different takes on their 'High School Musical' reunion.
Kristin Chenoweth has been sanitizing everything, playing with her dog, and screaming in the street.
@kristinchenoweth
Sanitize the sanitation! Cü ##makeadrink ##wishmeluck ##fyp ##highnotes ##soprano ##highnotechallenge##kristinchenoweth##jackdaniels##lysol
Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Tommy Dorfman, and Ashley Benson reenacted a classic scene from 'Ru Paul's Drag Race.'
@tommy.dorfman
GIRL @ashleybenson ##rupaulsdragrace@carajocelyndelevingne ##viral ##quarantine
Jason Derulo has been (questionably) cooking, dancing, and playing some quarantine party games.
@jasonderulo
Quarantine party tricks ##wishmeluck##makeadrink ##fyp ##foryoupage
Jimmy Fallon wrote a 'Wash Your Hands' song.
@jimmyfallon
Ciara got her whole family involved in this video...
@ciara l Something New feat. Ty Dolla $ign - Wiz Khalifa
...As did LeBron James.
Read more: LeBron James is clearly super bored during his coronavirus quarantine, and he is now learning trending TikTok dances to pass the time
Ellie Goulding drank wine and danced in style.
@elliegoulding
Can't touch this * ##hiteverybeat##tiktok ##trend##viral ##thinkimgettingthisnow##happyathome
Shay Mitchell showed what it's like to receive care packages from friends.
@shaymitchell
Getting the candy from a distance
Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly danced to a very apt song.
@gordonramsayofficial
Not sure this is a recipe I can get behind@tillyramsay.....##happyathome##lifeathome ##fyp ##recipes
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall just said what everyone else is thinking.
@jadethirlwall
everyone asking how my day is during isolation ##travelswithmyfather##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp
Millie Bobby Brown effortlessly pulled off a tricky dance.
@milliebobbybrown
y
Terry Crews gave us all some hope while stressing the importance of good hygiene.
@terrycrews
I T S C O R O N A T I M E. ##iwillsurvive##washyourhands##xyzbca ##xyzcba ##xyzbca @beepboop123456789##safehands