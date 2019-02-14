10 travel tips from celebrities that could make your next flight better

caption In 2014, Meghan Markle said tea tree oil is her “cure-all” when she travels. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A lot of people have travel hacks and tips, including celebrities.

Margot Robbie has said she uses ginger and immunity-boosting shots to help her combat jet lag.

Even if you can’t hire a private limo or upgrade to first class, there are still ways to make traveling easier and more luxurious. Most celebrities are pretty well-versed in flying around the world, so it’s no surprise that a lot of stars have tips to share when it comes to packing, avoiding jet lag, and staying hydrated while traveling.

Here are 10 celebrities’ tips, tricks, and routines for traveling.

Tracee Ellis Ross said she has a “facial massage ritual” that she does multiple times while onboard a plane.

In 2017, Tracee Ellis Ross shared an Instagram video of her in-flight facial massage. She said she does it before her flight takes off, while her flight is in the air, and before her flight lands.

In a later interview with E!, Ross explained that she massages water into her face during flights.

“I’m really big on hydration. I do [facial massages] whenever I put moisturizer on, period,” she said in the video. “When I’m flying, you know how dry it is in the airplane … so I make sure I drink a lot of water and I spritz [my skin] with a water spray bottle as much as possible and I hydrate.”

Lily Aldridge said she brings scarves with her when she travels and uses them in two ways.

In 2016, Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge told Travel + Leisure that she brings scarves with her when she travels because they serve multiple purposes.

“[I bring] really comfortable scarves because I like to get cozy on the plane since they can get so cold,” she told the publication. She also said scarves are a great “two-for-one” travel item because they can also be used as a sarong, a piece of fabric worn wrapped around one’s waist.

Meghan Markle has said she “can’t live without” tea tree oil when she travels.

In 2014, Meghan Markle told Allure she brings tea tree oil with her when she travels.

“It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all,” the duchess and former actress told the publication. “It’s inexpensive, it’s small enough to carry, and I bring it with me all the time.”

Molly Sims said she starts preparing to be in a new time zone before her flight.

“A couple nights before I fly, I start getting adjusted to the time zone,” model Molly Sims wrote on her personal blog in 2014. “If I’m flying east, I go to bed early and stay up late when headed west.”

According to Very Well Health, adjusting your pre-flight sleep schedule based on your destination could help your circadian rhythms (internal body clocks) adapt to upcoming time zone changes. Doing so may also make your jet lag more manageable.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley said she packs a wardrobe that follows one color palette when she travels.

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley told Vogue UK in 2016 that she packs only navy-blue, white, gray, and black clothing items when she travels so that every piece matches. Having all of your travel outfits follow one color scheme could make packing and styling clothing a lot easier.

” … Basically, it meant that everything worked together,” she told the publication. She said since all of the pieces were “interchangeable and versatile.” Huntington-Whiteley compared packing using a color scheme to traveling with “a uniform as opposed to just different things.”

Actress Margot Robbie said she uses ginger to help her combat jet lag.

“I use Aesop Ginger Flight Therapy on my temples and wrists. It’s meant to help with jet lag – I don’t know if it does but I like the smell of it so I do it anyway,” the actress told Coveteur in 2016. To combat jet lag, she said she also gets immune-booster shots with ginger and turmeric.

Although applying forms ginger to your skin hasn’t been proven to be widely effective at combating jet lag, consuming ginger could help. USA Today reported that consuming ginger root in the form of ginger tea could help individuals deal with jet lag. Plus, some studies have shown that ginger can effectively reduce nausea, so this plant could come in handy if flying makes you a bit queasy.

Ashley Graham said she sprays rosewater on her face when traveling.

Model Ashley Graham told Refinery29 in 2016 that rosewater is always in her bag. “I put [rosewater] in a travel spray. It locks in moisture, it sets your makeup, it’s great for an airplane … It keeps your skin nice and glowy.”

And you may want to add it to your travel routine as well. According to Healthline, rosewater can help hydrate your skin by improving your skin’s barrier, which can help reduce water loss.

Khloe Kardashian said she makes it her goal to drink a liter of water during a flight.

Khloe Kardashian told Health in 2017 that she challenges herself to drink an entire liter of water during a flight. She said it’s all about staying moisturized and hydrated and she tries to finish the entire bottle before she lands.

Kardashian also told the publication that she applies cuticle oil to as soon as she gets on the plane to keep the skin on her hands hydrated. And, like Graham, she said she spritzes her face with rosewater to lock in her skin’s moisture.

Jennifer Aniston said she drinks water and brings a packed salad with her when she flies.

When asked which snacks and drinks she has on an airplane in 2005, Aniston told Yahoo Health she drinks water or the occasional Bloody Mary. She also told the publication she brings a packed salad with her when she flies just in case the airline doesn’t have anything she wants.

Bringing a packed salad or any pre-prepared meal can be useful for those who have dietary restrictions that cannot be accommodated by their airline or who aren’t sure they will want to eat the food on the in-flight menu. Just make sure whichever meal you pack follows the carry-on guidelines for your airline.

Jessica Alba said she always has compression socks when she travels.

Jessica Alba told Travel + Leisure she’s a big fan of socks that keep circulation flowing. “I read that pregnant women can get blood clots when they’re traveling – when they’re in a place for too long – so that opened my mind to circulation socks. I always have them now [when I travel].”

And pregnant women aren’t the only individuals who could potentially benefit from wearing these accessories. Circulation socks, or compression socks, are designed to help with blood flow in your legs. In addition to reducing your risk of developing blood clots in-air, the socks can also prevent your legs from getting tired or feeling achy.

Notably, they’re not as beneficial if they’re worn incorrectly so you might want to consult with your doctor before deciding which pair to purchase since they come in different strengths and sizes.