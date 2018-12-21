The 13 most lavish, over-the-top celebrity weddings of 2018

2018 was filled with more than 80 celebrity weddings. Some couples had star-studded guest lists, and others brought their pets along to take part in the occasion.

Couples like model Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard and “Younger” star Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers opted for low-key weddings at courthouses. But others went all out and had their weddings on islands, in European castles, and at palaces.

From Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, here are the most lavish celebrity weddings of the year.

Kat Von D and Leafar Seyer had a gothic-themed wedding.

caption Kat Von D and Leafar Seyer revealed their engagement on February 14, 2018. source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The beauty and tattoo guru married Seyer in February (days after getting engaged) and had a formal ceremony in June. Guests were asked to adhere to an all-black dress code and gathered at the Beverly Hills Hotel, which was transformed to fit the “en vida y en muerte” (“in life and death”) theme. The venue was filled with red decor from the floor to the ceiling, including crimson curtains, furniture, goblets to drink from, a grand piano. The bride opted for a red dress designed by Adolfo Sanchez, complete with a lace veil, a long train, and red horns on her head. The couple also had a bright red vegan wedding cake shaped like a castle, with a bridge, a small digital screen displaying a photo of them, and gold trim. For the party favors, Von D and the musician teamed up to create a “one-of-a-kind black lipstick with large flecks of gold glitter” through the Kat Von D makeup line.

“Dancing With the Stars” pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber blended their cultures together for a stunning wedding in March.

caption They got engaged during an episode of “Dancing With the Stars” in October 2016. source Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Slater is British while Farber was born in Russia and moved to Australia at a young age.

“There’s a big difference between Russian weddings and English weddings, and even American weddings,” Slater told The Knot. “We wanted good food. Food is what everybody talks about it at a wedding, and we’re foodies ourselves … We wanted European-style cold meats, cold seafood towers. We had a lot of seafood, a lot of shrimp, a lot of oysters.”

As for the wedding cake, it consisted of chocolate, vanilla bean, carrot cake, almond cake, and banana cake. There was an ice sculpture with their initials on it, too.

They were also joined at Bella Blanca in North Hollywood by plenty of celebrities who have appeared on “DWTS,” including Joey Fatone, Derek Hough, Alfonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough, Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, Drew Scott, and Cheryl Burke.

Slater and Farber’s first dance was a medley of three songs, including Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” Although the singer couldn’t make it to the wedding, he recorded a message for them.

“Sasha surprised me,” Slater told The Knot. “We’ve met him before and he’s super sweet. He filmed us a video to say congratulations to wish us well in the marriage as well. I had no idea that he recorded that.”

According to Us Weekly, the pair gave guests scented candles from Greenleaf and tequila from Casamigos. Bridesmaids reportedly got fuchsia clutch handbags from Gigi New York and groomsmen received tan leather wallets from the same brand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel was a highlight of the year.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their engagement on November 27, 2017. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Markle’s long-sleeve white dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, had tons of personal details, like a five-meter-long silk tulle veil featuring unique embroidered flowers representing all of the Commonwealth countries.

“Ms. Markle wanted to express her gratitude for the opportunity to support the work of the Commonwealth by incorporating references to its members into the design of her wedding dress,” the palace stated.

The bride also wore Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, which was lent to her by Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry wore a full Blues and Royals military uniform rather than a tux or suit, reportedly to pay tribute to his past military service and out of respect to his regimen.

Even the small flower bouquet has a special meaning. The flowers were taken from Kensington Palace’s private garden and included Forget-Me-Nots, which were Princess Diana’s favorite flower.

There were also locally-sourced white peonies, white garden roses, and additional floral arrangements designed by Philippa Craddock, which lined the exterior of St. George’s chapel.

Plenty of celebrities made their way to the ceremony, like Oprah Winfrey, Markle’s “Suits” co-star Patrick Adams, “Pretty Little Liars” star Troian Bellisario, Priyanka Chopra, singer James Blunt, actress Abigail Spencer, Tom Hardy, David and Victoria Beckham, and George and Amal Clooney. Elton John also performed at the lunchtime reception, which was held at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.

“Pretty Little Liars” star Sasha Pieterse married her longtime love Hudson Sheaffer at an actual castle.

caption Sasha Pieterse and Hudson Sheaffer got engaged in December 2015. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sandals

In late May, the couple exchanged vows at the gorgeous Leslie Estate, which is a castle in Glaslough, Ireland.

Pieterse wore an off-the-shoulder, custom-made dress from Christian Siriano. She accessorized with a necklace from XIV Karats and bracelets from Zadig & Voltaire.

“We had the most magical day in Ireland. Our wedding was beyond our wildest dreams,” the couple told People.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter had a destination wedding.

caption Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter got engaged on May 4, 2016. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for VH1

It took place at Nihi Sumba, which is a resort on Sumba Island that’s off the coast of Indonesia.

“Brody and I really wanted to have a Sumbanese priest perform a traditional blessing during our wedding ceremony,” Carter wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple standing near a horse. “In order for them to do this, they required a horse and a water buffalo to be present at the wedding.”

The table at the reception was also placed in the same exact spot where Jenner proposed to Carter.

According to People, there were four days of events, including horse racing.

Barron Hilton and Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff got married at a luxury resort in St. Bart’s.

caption Barron Hilton and Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff’s engagement was revealed in October 2017. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The wedding took place at a beachfront property called Villa la Plage, which can cost up to $52,070 a week. The venue even had a lit-up outdoor dance floor, which was perfect for Paris Hilton’s DJing.

There were also outdoor swings, perfect for photo ops, right by the bar.

Read more: Paris Hilton’s brother Barron married a German royal descendant in St. Barts – and it was completely over-the-top

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie had a star-studded wedding at a castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The bride wore an elegant lace gown with long sleeves and the groom wore a tuxedo with a cream-colored vest and tails. Following the private ceremony, the pair emerged with wide smiles.

The location, Wardhill Castle, also holds a special significance, since Leslie’s family reportedly owns the estate.

Harington and Leslie also drove off to the reception in a vintage vehicle, which was adorned with paper hearts that spelled out the phrase “just married.”

Their “GoT” co-stars showed up dressed to the nines, including Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Richard Madden, Peter Dinklage, John Bradley, Joe Dempsie, Conleth Hill, and Liam Cunningham.

Read more: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are officially married – see the best photos from their stunning wedding day

The Food Network’s Katie Lee and Ryan Biegel had a picturesque Italian wedding.

caption Katie Lee and Ryan Biegel revealed their engagement in March 2018. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Food Network

They got married at a restaurant and hotel in Amalfi Coast known as Lo Scoglio.

“Lo Scoglio is a very special to us,” the couple told Vogue. “It’s where we fell in love, and we were the first couple to be married there.”

Biegel’s brother officiated the ceremony and the couple wrote their own vows.

“Among other things, I promised to make him pasta every Sunday,” Lee told Vogue. “He promised me a daily foot massage.”

For their first dance, the couple chose Aretha Franklin’s rendition of “You Send Me.” It was featured in Nancy Meyers’ rom-com “The Holiday.”

“We both love Nancy Meyers movies and ‘The Holiday’ is one of our very favorites,” Lee told People. “In fact, when we got engaged, Ryan played the soundtrack to [Meyers’] ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ while he proposed!”

“Pretty Little Liars” star Janel Parrish and Chris Long had a Hawaiian wedding.

caption Janel Parrish and Chris Long got engaged in October 2017. source Janel Parrish/Instagram

The celebration took place at Kualoa Ranch, Hawaii, which fans might recognize as the location where “Jurassic Park” was filmed. Parrish wore an Inbal Dror gown, her bridesmaids wore dresses in varying shades of purple, and Long opted for a forest green suit (since that’s his favorite color).

Brendan Robinson, who played Lucas on “Pretty Little Liars,” and executive producer I. Marlene King also supported the actress on her wedding day.

According to Us Weekly, an original song that Parrish wrote for Long played as they walked down the aisle after exchanging vows.

The couple also went with a small, simple cake and had bar menus made from acrylic cards with pressed flowers from Abby Co. Design.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk topped their celebrity-filled engagement party with an elegant wedding in September.

caption Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk confirmed their engagement in January 2018. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Baby2Baby and Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

The actress gave fans a glimpse of the big day with an album on Goop that features more than 40 photos.

One of Paltrow’s favorite chefs, Francis Mallmann, flew 5,000 miles from Santiago, Chile to Amagansett, located in East Hampton, New York for the event. He cooked one of his signature dishes, a 12-hour grilled pineapple.

Mario Carbone also cooked for the couple, which was a “full-circle moment” since Paltrow and Falchuk had their first date at one of the chef’s restaurants.

The assortment of flowers that added to the atmosphere didn’t go to waste, either. They were given to Repeat Roses, which recycles flowers from special events. Paltrow and Falchuk’s floral pieces were donated to local hospitals and medical centers.

Regarding what kind of wedding cake to serve, the pair reached a compromise by serving 45 carrot cakes (Paltrow’s selection) and 45 chocolate and vanilla cakes (Falchuk’s choice).

TV personality Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro had a swanky ceremony in Greece.

caption Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro got engaged in March 2016. source Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The couple previously had a televised New Year’s Eve wedding, but went to Akovos, Greece to have a more traditional celebration.

“I’ve been planning this for maybe a month but really been planning this for a long time in my heart because I always wanted to return to Greece and do our wedding here,” Menounos said on Instagram. “Greece means so much to us and our village and our roots and I’m so beyond thankful to all of our friends who put this together.”

Menounos arrived to the church in a carriage that was mobbed by people. The bride and groom were also treated to a multi-layer berry cake, and yellow-colored drinks, while lemons were utilized for most of the decor.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were beaming at their royal wedding in October.

They exchanged vows at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, which had fall-colored floral arrangements (comprised of roses, hydrangeas, dahlias, and berries) lining the entrance. The pieces were designed by celebrity florist Rob Van Helden and locally-sourced from Windsor Great Park.

Even their five-tier wedding cake had floral pieces that fit the autumn theme.

Princess Eugenie chose not to wear a veil with her outfit, and her ballgown-style dress featured floral embroidery and a flowing train. The dress also had a low-back design that showcased her scar from a scoliosis correctional surgery.

Aside from the royal family, plenty of celebrities were in attendance, like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Cara Delevigne, and Ellie Goulding.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas didn’t hold back for their weddings, which took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

caption Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in July 2018. source Altaf Qadri/ApImages

The stars shared plenty of photos and videos from their pre-wedding parties, which included an epic pre-wedding song and dance party with Jonas and his family. Even Sophie Turner, who is Chopra’s future-sister-in-law, got on the stage to bust a few moves.

The couple tied the knot during two extravagant ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace. The venue sits on 26 acres of land, is home to both a five-star hotel and museum, and has 347 rooms, making it one of the largest private residences in the world.

They had a Christian service for Jonas’ faith and a Hindu service to honor Chopra’s background.

For the Western ceremony, the actress wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren gown that included a high-neck, floral and scroll motifs, and a 75-foot-long veil. Jonas’ suit included a subtle nod to Chopra, with a small piece of Chopra’s lace wedding dress embroidered with the Urdu words “My Jaan” (which translate to “My Life”) in the inner lapel, as reported by People.

At the Hindu wedding the next day, Chopra wore a custom-made red dress by an Indian designer named Sabyasach, which took 110 embroiderers a total of 3,720 hours to make. At the request of the bride, Jonas’ name and those of Chopra’s parents – her late father, Ashok, and her mother, Madhu – were sewn into the skirt’s waistband in Hindi.

The couple also cut into a seven-tier cake using a knife that was shaped like a sword. The cake, which had a chandelier in it plus windows and gold columns, was inspired by the appearance of their wedding venue.

