Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Soap & Glory / Business Insider

Cellulite creams may help reduce the appearance of dimpled, lumpy skin on the thighs, hips, abdomen, buttocks, and other areas.

Clarins Body Fit Anti-Cellulite Contouring Expert is our top pick because it dries quickly, smells great, and along with the power of massage, it may reduce the appearance of stubborn cellulite pockets.

It’s important to note that not every cream will work for everyone, and your results may vary.

Cellulite is a cosmetic skin condition in which the skin on the thighs, hips, abdomen, or other parts of the body has a dimpled, lumpy appearance. It is caused by a buildup of fat underneath the skin and it’s often the result of hormones, pregnancy, genetics, weight gain, poor diet, and/or an unhealthy lifestyle. While cellulite can affect men, it is far more common in women as it affects 80% to 90% of them.

There are a number of creams on the market that aim to minimize the appearance of cellulite. Regardless of whether you are bothered by the cellulite on your thighs, hips, abdomen, buttocks, or another part of your body, our list of the best cellulite creams may help you out.

Most of these products contain ingredients such as caffeine, retinol, vitamin C, fistein, peptides, and l-carnitine that have all been proven to assist with cellulite reduction.

We have researched hundreds of shopper and expert reviews and tested the best cellulite creams on the market to come up with best of the best. It’s important to note that not every cream will work for everyone, and your results may vary. Your dermatologist might also have helpful recommendations on which cream to pick for your skin.

Here are the best cellulite creams you can buy:

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best cellulite cream overall

source Clarins

Why you’ll love it: Clarins’ Body Fit Anti-Cellulite Contouring Expert cream aims to give you firm, silky soft skin with key ingredients that target cellulite.

Clarins Body Fit Anti-Cellulite Contouring Expert is lightweight, dries quickly, smells amazing, and is packed with essential ingredients like caffeine, menthol, cydonia oblonga leaf extract, and corylus avellana seed oil.

For optimal results, we recommend you take the time to follow the Clarins’ exclusive Self-Massage Body Contouring Method listed on the product label and massage the cream thoroughly into your problem areas.

The cream also promotes lymphatic drainage and increases blood circulation. Some 71 out of the 78 Macy’s shoppers who reviewed this cellulite cream gave it 5 stars.

“I absolutely love this product for the immediate difference it gave me. I tried it on one side of my hips and compared it to the other side. The cellulite was noticeably less and I am so thrilled with my purchase. I’m still using it and already feel a huge difference in just a few weeks. One of my favorite products by far I have ever purchased in any cosmetic line,” says one Macy’s shopper.

In Cosmopolitan’s article titled “9 Ways You Can Actually Minimize the Appearance of Cellulite,” the author recommends this cream as well.

It’s important to note that not every cream will work for everyone, and your results may vary.

Pros: Lightweight, great scent, fast drying, moisturizing

Cons: Expensive

The best cellulite cream for fast results

source Soap & Glory

Why you’ll love it: If you have an upcoming beach vacation or special occasion coming up, Soap & Glory Sit Tight aims to quickly reduce the appearance of cellulite.

The Soap & Glory Sit Tight is specifically formulated to firm the skin on your hips, bum, and thighs quickly. It contains powerful ingredients such as sweet almond oil, glycerin, and olive oil that aims to help smooth and moisturize the skin as well as sweet orange oil that works to revitalize and tone the skin.

When it comes to fragrance, the Soap & Glory Sit Tight smells like a heavenly blend of aromatic essential oils including lemongrass, petitgrain, lime, eucalyptus, lime, and palamarose. Using this product is a breeze. All you have to do is spin the massage roller head to the open setting and press the roller balls against the skin to squeeze the gel out and massage it across your problem areas.

Don’t be alarmed if you feel a slight warming and tingling sensation after application, as this is completely normal.

In an independent user trial of 54 people, skin felt firmer and looked better in only 14 days. Some 50 out of the 92 Ulta shoppers who reviewed Soap & Glory Sit Tight gave it 5 star ratings.

“I’ve been using this product twice a day for only three days and I love it already. In that short amount of time, I’ve seen wonderful results. My tights and abdomen look tighter and toned,” says one Ulta shopper.

StyleCraze also praised Soap & Glory Sit Tight and included it on its list of the “Top 10 15 Anti-Cellulite Creams You Can Try” for its ability to tighten the skin fast.

It’s important to note that not every cream will work for everyone, and your results may vary.

Pros: Fast results, great scent, affordable

Cons: Takes some time to dry, burning sensation

The best cellulite cream for the buttocks

source Sol de Janeiro

Why you’ll love it: The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream features powerful nourishing ingredients such as guarana, cupuacu butter, acai, and coconut oil that aim to reduce the appearance of cellulite.

The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream comes in an 8.1-ounce bottle and aims to tighten up the buttocks, thighs, and other areas of the body to reduce the appearance of cellulite. For best results, massage the cream in a circular motion onto any areas with cellulite.

The guarana found in the cream contains five times the caffeine of coffee and is ideal for boosting energy, supporting natural circulation, and smoothing the skin.

The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream also is also formulated with acai, which is an antioxidant powerhouse that can help your skin appear firmer. We have no doubts you’ll love the cream’s vanilla coconut scent that’ll make you feel like you’re at the beach every time you use it.

Of the 3,812 reviews on Sephora, 2,450 are 5 stars. “Bottoms down (pun intended), this cream absolutely works. I noticed a reduced orange peel effect (cellulite) immediately, from the first application. It’s as if I have my 20 something bum back on my almost 40 frame,” says one Sephora shopper.

“Nothing you apply topically can rival a few sweat-filled hours in the gym. But if exercise isn’t your thing, or you’re cool with your booty, but just want to get softer, smoother skin, then definitely try the original Bum Bum Cream,” said Marie Claire in its article titled, “Why Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream Keeps Selling Out in Minutes.”

It’s important to note that not every cream will work for everyone, and your results may vary.

Pros: Great scent, moisturizing, tones and tightens the skin, creates a subtle grow

Cons: On the pricey side

The best cellulite cream for sensitive skin

source Botanic Tree

Why you’ll love it: The Botanic Tree HydroXCell Anti Cellulite Cream may minimize cellulite without irritating sensitive skin.

Made of 100% organic extracts such as organic caffeine, organic gingko biloba, organic shea butter, fistetin, and coconut oil, Botanic Tree HydroXCell Anti Cellulite Cream is the ultimate cellulite solution for anyone with sensitive skin.

It comes in a 3.4-ounce container and features ingredients that aim to smooth your skin’s surface, strengthen your skin’s natural collagen fibers, and improve your skin’s resilience against damage.

The cream’s directions state that it should be applied generously and liberally on any cellulite areas of your skin throughout the day and regular exfoliation can enhance product absorption. Botanic Tree discovered that after two months of use, 92% of its customers enjoyed a decrease in cellulite.

Out of the 135 Amazon reviews, Botanic Tree HydroXCell Anti Cellulite Cream received 91 positive remarks. Elle mentioned Botanic Tree HydroXCell Anti Cellulite Cream in its article titled “10 Top-Rated Cellulite Creams Amazon Reviewers Can’t Shut Up About” for its incredible reviews.

It’s important to note that not every cream will work for everyone, and your results may vary.

Pros: Made of 100% organic ingredients, fast absorbing, good for sensitive skin

Cons: Small tube

The best cellulite cream to buy on a budget

source Aveeno

Why you’ll love it: Aveeno Positively Ageless Anti-Aging Firming Lotion‘s non-greasy formula is a drugstore steal that aims to make your skin feel smoother and softer while firming up cellulite pockets.

If you’re looking for long-lasting moisture as well as skin that appears firmer and more elastic, the Aveeno Positively Ageless Anti-Aging Firming Lotion aims to help with its great ingredient list and affordable price tag.

It comes in an 8-ounce container and features potent ingredients such as mushroom complex and wheat protein, which help expedite the skin’s natural renewal process and are not always found in other more expensive products.

In a clinical study, 100% of women who used this product showed visible improvement in their skin in only two weeks, do you shouldn’t have to wait long to see results.

It’s no surprise the Aveeno Positively Ageless Anti-Aging Firming Lotion earned a high rating of 4.5 on Ulta. “This is a great firming lotion. I’m happy I purchased two,” says an Ulta shopper.

The cream also landed a spot on TotalBeauty’s list of the “7 Best Body Firming Products.” It’s important to note that not every cream will work for everyone, and your results may vary.

Pros: Budget-friendly, available at drugstores, non-greasy

Cons: Takes a while to absorb