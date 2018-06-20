The 28 best CEOs in Britain, according to the people who work for them

caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The highest-rated CEOs in the UK have been announced by recruitment company Glassdoor.

Employees who chose to take part anonymously reviewed their CEOs on the Glassdoor website.

Winners came from a range of industries, including technology, retail and consulting. Only one woman made the UK’s top 28. But that is partly a reflection of the demographic of major UK companies, which are underrepresented by women in their higher ranks.

Glassdoor’s list includes some huge international names, like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, but also a large number of bosses of smaller, less well-known companies.

Check out the top 28 below.

T24. David Livesey, Connells — 93%

source Connells

What the company does: Estate agency

What staff say: “Friendly team, supportive management, in house training in place, fantastic career progression offered, there is no limit to the amount you can earn it all comes down to you, exciting varied career.” – Area Secretary (Bournemouth, England.)

T24. Richard Hanscott, Yell — 93%

source Richard Hanscott LinkedIn

What the company does: Businesses and services directory

What staff say: “The management team is excellent in the main, and I have met and worked with some truly inspirational people who have helped me to develop and grow into the career I have today. The current upper management team have managed to remain approachable and personable, and this seems to have permeated throughout the company in general, which makes this a really great place to work.” – Yell Digital Account Manager (Birmingham.)

T24. Jane Holbrook, Wagamama — 93%

source Wagamama

What the company does: Fast casual dining

What staff say: “Managers are very approachable, understand any issues staff may have as they’ve all been there before and done the job as long as anybody. The hierarchy of positions mostly goes unnoticed, everyone receives equal respect and gives equal effort.” – Line cook, (Gateshead, UK).

T24. Mahmud Kamani, Boohoo — 93%

source Boohoo

What the company does: Online fashion brand

What staff say: “CEO seems to genuinely care.” – Boohoo Employee (Burnley, England)

T24. Pierre Nanterme, Accenture — 93%

source Accenture

What the company does: Consulting

What staff say: “Senior leadership cares.” – Accenture Consultant (London, England)

T21. Martin Bennett, Homeserve — 94%

source Homeserve

What the company does: Emergency home repairs

What staff say: “CEO welcomes all feedback and even when there is feedback which isn’t positive. They take this on board and they action it and make a change which is brilliant . This is the only company I have worked where the CEO and people above have an absolute open door policy – they will listen, advise and support you in what you need. These people really care about us and their/our business.” – HomeServe UK Customer Service Coach (Walsall, England)

T21. Bill McDermott, SAP — 94%

caption SAP SE CEO Bill McDermott attends the company’s annual results press conference in Walldorf, Germany, January 24, 2017. source Ralph Orlowski/Reuters

What the company does: Enterprise and business software

What staff say: “Evolving positive work culture, great strategy around digital transformation of business, excellent technology, increasingly strong global and UK leadership team.” – SAP Alliance Director (London, England)

T21. Larry Fink, Blackrock — 94%

caption Chairman and CEO of BlackRock Larry Finktalks on stage at the UCLA Anderson Center for Finance & Investments presents R.O.I. ’07 at the Museum of Television & Radio on March 12, 2007 in New York City. source Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images

What the company does: Asset management

What staff say: “Good team culture, individuals are genuinely willing to help you navigate the firm. I have moved teams internally three times and really enjoyed working with everyone in each of these teams.” – BlackRock Relationship Manager (London, England)

T19. Bradley Jacobs, XPO Logistics — 95%

source Screenshot/YouTube

What the company does: Transportation and logistics services

What staff say: “Very flat structures at all levels of management enabling local autonomy where it makes sense, but also tremendously benefiting from scale, size, and diversity of a global player. Management and leadership right up to the highest level is fully in tune with the operations of our business as well as what’s happening in the wider market, very forwarding thinking and brave enabling fast decisions.” – XPO Logistics Head of Procurement, (Northampton, England)

T19. Juergen Maier, Siemens — 95%

source Siemens

What the company does: Technology

What staff say: “Management drives personal and professional development and growth within the organization by including you in projects and opportunities outside BAU functions, giving you exposure to a greater part of the business.” – Siemens Talent Acquisition Consultant (Frimley, England)

T12. Alan Brookes, Arcadis — 96%

source Arcadis

What the company does: Design, engineering and management consulting

What staff say: “Staff and Management are great to work with.” – Arcadis Senior QS (Manchester, England)

T12. Rob Papps, Nando’s — 96%

source Big Hospitality

What the company does: Fast casual dining

What staff say: “I love how Head Office, L&D, Customer Service and management are always trying their best to help Nandocas from every store to enjoy their time at work. The passion starts from the bottom to our CEO.” – Nando’s UK Assistant Manager (Bristol, England)

T12. Warren East, Rolls-Royce — 96%

caption Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce, poses for a portrait in front of a Pegasus airplane engine at the company aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol in Britain December 17, 2015. source REUTERS/Toby Melville

What the company does: Engineering

What staff say: “Fantastic people culture. From senior management to technicians, people are willing to help.” – Rolls-Royce Service Engineer (Derby, England)

T12. Peter Done, Peninsula — 96%

source Peninsula

What the company does: Business support services

What staff say: “Employees are truly happy to come to work here each day and it is clear to see that reasons behind this relate to not only the fantastic rewards on offer, but also because of the constant support provided by the Management team.” – Peninsula Employment Law Consultant (Manchester City Centre, England)

T12. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook — 96%

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

What the company does: Social networking and technology

What staff say: “Fantastic management team, really amazing that even with over 20K employees everyone knows the mission of the company and aligns.” – Facebook Growth Manager (London, England)

T12. Steve Ingham, PageGroup — 96%

source YouTube

What the company does: Recruitment

What staff say: “The leadership team are accessible and on hand to help you with problems and so are aware of your day to day challenges and wins.” – PageGroup Regional Manager (Leeds, England)

T12. Peter Simpson, Anglian Water — 96%

source Anglian Water

What the company does: Water and utilities

What staff say: “Inspiring leadership. The CEO is a genuinely nice man who has worked his way up through the company so understands and values the jobs others are doing.” – Anglian Water Asset Management (Peterborough, England)

T7. Bill Mills, Explore Learning — 97%

source Explore Learning

What the company does: Education services

What staff say: “One of the values at Explore is to have a ‘family feel’ both for members but also between staff, it is this that I love the most. I feel so valued and supported in everything I do, and have been able to progress through the company with several promotions. The CEO and our managing director have always got time to chat with me personally and take a real interest in me as an individual.” – Explore Learning Regional Manager (Peterborough, England)

T7. Peter Redfern, Taylor Wimpey — 97%

source Screenshot/FT/YouTube

What the company does: Housebuilder

What staff say: “Work life balance is in healthy equilibrium and a senior leadership team who lead the way.” – Taylor Wimpey Employee (High Wycombe, England)

T7. Craig Donaldson, Metro Bank — 97%

source Metro Bank

What the company does: Challenger bank

What staff say: “Each time I have raised an issue, I have been blown away by how quickly it gets fixed. I’m sorry but no other bank CEO would respond to a call for help on a Sunday – Craig is a rock star!” – Metro Bank Store Manager (Hemel Hempstead, England)

T7. Oliver Harris, Resource Solutions — 97%

source Resource Solutions

What the company does: Recruitment outsourcing

What staff say: “Management are equally open and approachable and willing to listen to different approaches and process improvement.” – Resource Solutions CMT (London, England)

T7. Phil Loney, Royal London — 97%

source Royal London

What the company does: Financial services and insurance

What staff say: “Fully Supportive CEO & Executive Team, encouraging innovation and flexible working.” – Royal London Employee (London, England)

T3. Andy Ransom, Rentokil Initial — 98%

source YouTube/Merchant Cantos

What the company does: Pest control

What staff say: “I have always found senior management and directors to be very accessible and generous with their time, as well as being very willing to share insight, experience and knowledge. Most of all, I feel like my work is valued, and that my contribution genuinely makes a difference.” – Rentokil Project Manager (Camberley, England)

T3. Tim Kidd, Kantar Worldpanel — 98%

source Kantar Worldpanel

What the company does: Market research

What staff say: “Tim and his people passion cascades through the business. Really successful organisation.” – Kantar Worldpanel Client Manager (Westgate, England)

T3. Marc Benioff, Salesforce — 98%

caption Marc Benioff source YouTube/Salesforce

What the company does: Software and cloud computing

What staff say: “Gym allowance, health insurance, volunteering time, education allowance, working with incredible people and the freedom to innovate, incredible career mobility, and a CEO that really seems to care for his employees.” – Salesforce Engineering (London, England)

T3. Richard Fairbank, Capital One — 98%

source Shaun Heasley/Getty

What the company does: Credit cards

What staff say: “Leadership is insightful and listens to their staff.” – Capital One Software Engineering Manager (Nottingham, England)

T1. Satya Nadella, Microsoft — 99%

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

What the company does: Computing and software

What staff say: “Management is supportive and encouraging.” – Microsoft Customer Success Manager (Reading, England)

T1. Richard Flint, Sky Betting & Gaming

source Youtube/MEPCWellingtonPlace

What the company does: Gambling

What staff say: “Approachable senior management team who always have time for employees regardless of the hierarchy. I feel as comfortable talking to a director as I do my colleagues on the same level as me.” – Sky Betting & Gaming Analyst (Leeds, England)