The 35 best CEOs in the world, according to Harvard Business Review

caption Harvard Business Review ranked Jeff Bezos as the No. 1 CEO in its 2014 list; in 2019, Bezos has fallen off the ranking completely. source Katherine Taylor/Reuters

Harvard Business Review (HBR) published its annual list of the top 100 CEOs globally – notably, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is missing entirely.

Bezos took the number one spot in HBR’s 2014 ranking, and has remained on the list until this year. HBR attributes his sudden disappearance to a change in ranking methodology.

HBR says it ranks CEOs based on financial performance as well as environmental, social, and governance measures (called “ESG,” collectively). Whereas ESG comprised 20% of the total CEO score in years past, it became more important in 2019. ESG now comprises 30% of the total CEO score, which proved fatal for Bezos.

According to HBR, Amazon has a low ESG score; it cites Sustainanalytics, which attributes the low score to “risks created by working conditions and employment policies, data security, and antitrust issues.”

Some CEOs included on the list have stepped down from their roles this year, including Mark Parker from Nike and Anders Runevad from Vestas.

HBR acknowledged that women CEOs are “underrepresented” on the ranking, with just four women on the list this year. It says this number is illustrative of how few women are in the c-suite and is not indicative of performance.

Check out the top 35 below.

35. Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, Symrise

source Paulo Whitaker/Reuters

Sector: Materials

CEO since: 2009

Country: Germany

34. Richard Fairbank, Capital One

source Shaun Heasley/Getty

Sector: Financial services

CEO since: 1994

Country: US

33. Hisashi Ietsugu, Sysmex

source Sysmex

Sector: Healthcare

CEO since: 1996

Country: Japan

32. Chuck Robbins, Cisco Systems

source Business Insider

Sector: Information technology

CEO since: 2015

Country: US

31. Martin Bouygues, Bouygues

source Thomson Reuters

Sector: Industrials

CEO since: 1989

Country: France

30. Gilles Andrier, Givaudan

source Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Sector: Materials

CEO since: 2005

Country: Switzerland

29. Debra Cafaro, Ventas

source Courtesy of Ventas

Sector: Real estate

CEO since: 1999

Country: US

28. Alfred Chan, Hong Kong and China Gas

source Dickson Lee/Getty Images

Sector: Utilities

CEO since: 1997

Country: Hong Kong

27. Xavier Huillard, Vinci

source Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Sector: Industrials

CEO since: 2006

Country: France

26. Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices

source AMD

Sector: Information technology

CEO since: 2014

Country: US

25. Gregory Goodman, Goodman

source May Tse/Getty Images

Sector: Real estate

CEO since: 1995

Country: Australia

24. Laurence Fink, BlackRock

source Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images

Sector: Asset management

CEO since: 1988

Country of company: US

23. Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase

source Brian Snyder/Reuters

Sector: Banking

CEO since: 2005

Country: US

22. Simon Borrows, 3i

caption 3i logo. Simon Borrows not pictured. source Yui Mok/Getty Images

Sector: Financial services

CEO since: 2012

Country: UK

21. Jacques Aschenbroch, Valeo

source Reuters

Sector: Automotive

CEO since: 2009

Country: France

20. Mark Parker, Nike

Sector: Sporting goods

CEO since: 2006

Country: US

19. Jean-Paul Agon, L’Oréal

source Carlos Barria/Reuters

Sector: Consumer goods

CEO since: 2006

Country: France

18. Benoît Potier, Air Liquide

Sector: Materials

CEO since: 1997

Country: France

17. Hamid Moghadam, Prologis

source Reuters

Sector: Real estate

CEO since: 1997

Country: US

16. Nancy McKinstry, Wolters Kluwer

source Simon Newman/Reuters

Sector: Commercial services

CEO since: 2003

Country: Netherlands

15. Bernard Charles, Dassault Systémes

source Reuters

Sector: Information technology

CEO since: 1995

Country: France

14. Anders Runevad, Vestas

source Jacques Demarthon/Getty Images

Sector: Industrials

CEO since: 2013

Country: Denmark

13. Elmar Degenhart, Continental

source Thomson Reuters

Sector: Automotive parts

CEO since: 2009

Country: Germany

12. Michael Mussallem, Edwards Lifesciences

source Reuters

Sector: Healthcare

CEO since: 2000

Country: US

11. Erik Engstrom, RELX

Sector: Commercial services

CEO since: 2009

Country: UK

10. Bernard Arnault, LVMH

Sector: Luxury consumer goods

CEO since: 1989

Country: France

9. Satya Nadella, Microsoft

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sector: Information technology

CEO since: 2014

Country: US

8. Johan Thijs, KBC

source Reuters

Sector: Banking

CEO since: 2012

Country: Belgium

7. Ajay Banga, Mastercard

source Taylor Hill / Stringer / Getty Images

Sector: Payments

CEO since: 2010

Country: US

6. Shantanu Narayen, Adobe Systems

source Rick Wilking/Reuters

Sector: Information technology

CEO since: 2007

Country: US

5. Ignacio Galán, Iberdrola

source Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Sector: Utilities

CEO since: 2001

Country: Spain

4. Richard Templeton, Texas Instruments

source Texas Instruments

Sector: Information technology

CEO since: 2004

Country: US

3. Francois-Henri Pinault, Kering

Sector: Luxury consumer goods

CEO since: 2005

Country: France

2. Marc Benioff, Salesforce

source Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Sector: Information technology

CEO since: 2001

Country: US

1. Jensen Huang, Nvidia

source Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Sector: Information technology

CEO since: 1993

Country: US