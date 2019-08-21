While some parents might not think a changing pad is a necessity, you’ll likely find that you want to place your baby on something soft and secure for diaper changes.

The Summer Infant Contour Changing Pad is our top pick for an affordable yet durable changing pad. It securely fits most changing tables and dresser tops.

When it comes to changing your baby, there are a few items you need to make it safe and secure, and a changing pad is one of these essentials. Changing pads come in different shapes, but generally, they resemble rectangular foam mattresses with deep sides. You attach them to a changing table or dresser or place them on the bed or floor when changing your baby’s diaper. You then secure your baby or toddler on the pad.

While some parents might not think a changing pad is a necessity, you’ll likely find that you want to place your baby on something soft and secure for diaper changes. Also, changing diapers can become messy, so you’ll want something that can catch accidents and clean up in seconds.

Like all things baby, changing pads come in different sizes, materials, and price ranges. When buying changing pads or covers, it’s essential to keep size in mind. Measure your furniture and also check to see if the cover is the same size as the pad. While sizing between brands can be similar, you’ll make sure you buy the right size. Some changing pads are water-resistant but still need a cover. Others are waterproof and don’t require protection.

When I considered changing pads for this guide, I evaluated each one based on material, design, ease of cleaning, and cost. I analyzed hundreds of reviews, spoke to other moms, and used my personal experience to select the best changing pads.

Here are the best changing pads you can buy:

The best changing pad overall

The Summer Infant Contour Changing Pad is our top pick for an affordable yet durable changing pad. It securely fits most changing tables and dresser tops.

When it comes to choosing a high-quality, secure changing pad, the Summer Infant Contour Changing Pad is our top pick. At under $20, it delivers across the board.

The pad has walled sides and a safety belt (with a quick-release buckle) to prevent rolling and falls. In addition, there is a security strap and non-slip bottom to keep it stable on furniture. I attached mine to a dresser top, and since the pad measures 32 inches by 16 inches by 3.5 inches, it will fit safely on most changing tables.

The Summer Infant Contour Changing Pad has a double-layered, chlorine-free vinyl cover that is waterproof and a polyurethane form core. While this pad can be used without a cover, some Amazon reviewers note that tiny holes can form in the vinyl, making it difficult to clean. You’ll want to consider purchasing machine washable liners to avoid this issue. I covered mine with the Summer Infant Ultra Plush Changing Pad Cover and always kept a few on hand for accidents.

My love for the Summer Infant Contour Changing Pad is backed by thousands of positive reviews online. It’s the No. 1 bestseller in Changing Pad Covers on Amazon with over 5,000 reviews for an overall 4.6 out of 5 stars. Babylist named it an affordable basic, and The Bump called it the best contour changing pad.

Pros: Budget-friendly, fits most changing tables, secures to furniture

Cons: Tiny holes in cover may collect germs

The best portable changing pad

The Skip Hop Pronto Portable Changing Mat is ultra-convenient, easy to clean, and great for travel.

This is something I’ve seen on numerous baby registries and for good reason. Whenever you take your baby out of the house, chances are a diaper change will be needed somewhere along the way.

The Skip Hop Pronto Signature Portable Changing Mat is built for diaper changes on the go. When folded up into a clutch, it measures 11.75 inches by 8.25 inches by 4 inches and has a carry strap as well as a clip that can be attached to a stroller or purse. Or you can slip this mat into a larger diaper bag or tote. It’s also convenient to simply keep in your car for emergencies.

Unfolded, the mat measures 23.5 inches by 21.75 inches. It includes a cushioned area at top to ensure a baby’s head is supported when changing on harder surfaces. To remove the pad, simply unzip it from the clutch portion. You can wipe the polyester material clean with a damp cloth, let it air-dry, then fold it back up.

This is more than a changing pad though. The Skip Hop Pronto doubles as a mini diaper bag with an interior mesh pocket that comfortably holds four diapers plus cream and wipes (plastic wipe holder included). If you choose to remove the changing pad, you’ll have more more room to carry additional items.

The quality of the bag is excellent too. I used mine for a few years between two babies, and it held up nicely. One Amazon reviewer says she purchased it as a gift for her husband since there are usually no changing stations in men’s restrooms.

Pros: Complete changing station, removable pad, multiple carrying options

Cons: A bit bulky

The best 4-sided changing pad

The LA Baby Waterproof 4-Sided Cocoon Style Changing Pad offers extra security and comfort.

Anytime you change a baby on top of a piece of furniture, you run the risk of an accidental roll-off. The LA Baby 4-Sided Cocoon Style Changing pad has deep 4-inch sides and a safety harness to keep wiggly babies comfortably and safely in place during diaper changes. Designed for babies 1 month and older (the deep sides are not safe for newborns), this pad measures 30 inches by 16 inches by 4 inches and can be easily mounted to most standard-size changing tables and dresser tops.

While this pad has a non-skid bottom, some Amazon reviewers note that it still slides quite a bit on smooth surfaces. It’s recommended that you secure it to whatever piece of furniture it is placed atop using the two attached tabs and provided screws. You will need to insert the screws into the back of your changing table or dresser, which may not be ideal for some users.

The nontoxic vinyl cover is waterproof and can be cleaned with soap and water. You can also purchase pad covers if you want an added layer of softness.

New York Magazine also named LA Baby the best four-sided changing pad, and Amazon reviewers give this pad 4.4 stars overall, based on 377 reviews.

Pros: Four-sided for added security, easy to clean, fits most changing tables

Cons: Unsecure bottom

The best organic changing pad

The Naturepedic 4-Sided Contoured Changing Pad With Organic Cotton is a nontoxic, hypoallergenic option that provides comfort and safety.

If you’re looking for a changing pad made with organic cotton and without chemicals like flame retardants, the Naturepedic 4-Sided Contoured Changing Pad is our top pick. It has the Global Organic Textile Standard seal of approval and Green Guard certification. These certifications guarantee you’re buying a nontoxic changing pad made with certified organic cotton.

The pad measures 31.5 inches by 16.5 inches by 4 inches and consists of three parts: an organic cotton covering with a coating of 100% food-grade polyethylene to provide waterproofing, an organic cotton filling, and a support layer of closed air pockets also made from 100% food-grade polyethylene. That’s it – nothing more. This makes it an ideal choice for babies with sensitive skin or allergies.

The Naturepedic 4-Sided Contoured Changing Pad will fit standard changing tables. Like the other pads featured in this guide, it has safety features to keep baby secure while diapering, including a safety belt with a quick-release buckle and two snap screws to secure the pad to a changing table or dresser. The pad can be easily unsnapped and removed if you’d like to free up space on the top of your dresser or changing table.

The pad can be cleaned with a wet cloth and mild soap, and most reviewers say it is easy to clean. While it is waterproof, many parents want the convenience and added assurance of a cover, and Burt’s Bees makes one that fits well. If you plan to use it without a cover, rest assured it will be gentle on your baby’s skin. The Bump says it “is luxuriously soft and comfortable.”

Amazon reviewers are generally happy with this changing pad as well – overall, it has 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Pros: Certified organic cotton, nontoxic, four-sided

Cons: Mattress may sag in the middle, no non-slip material on bottom, expensive

The best easy-to-clean changing pad

The Keekaroo Peanut Changer is super easy to clean, limits bacteria growth, and withstands a lot of wear and tear.

One essential consideration in purchasing a changing pad is how easy is it to clean. On average, you can change 8 to 14 diapers per day for a newborn. The possibility of a mid-change blowout is real, so if you’re looking for a changing pad that makes it easy to sop up messes, you’ll love the Keekaroo Peanut Changer.

This changing pad has a peanut-shaped design that measures 32 inches by 17 inches by 4 inches. It comfortably cradles a baby and secures them with a quick-release buckle belt. Designed for hospitals, it is made from soft yet resilient polyurethane that is nontoxic.

The changing pad’s outer shell is waterproof and can’t be penetrated by fluids, making it harder for bacteria and mold to grow and ultimately adding to the pad’s longevity. On top of that, you don’t need to secure it to a changing table or dresser because it’s slip-proof.

When you purchase a Keekaroo Peanut Changer, it comes with a five-year limited warranty and carries the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) approval for safety.

The Peanut Changer has 4.6 out of 5 stars overall on Amazon with 87% positive reviews. Very Well Family named it “Best for Dresser,” and Babylist included it on their list of the best changing tables and pads of 2019.

Pros: Easy to clean, durable, five-year limited warranty, available in four colors

Cons: Expensive, may stain