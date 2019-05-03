The best Chase cards you can sign up for now

Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network if you apply for a credit card, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Chase is a big player in the credit card rewards and benefits space. Regardless of which card you choose, you’ll gain access to plenty of perks and benefits. We break down which card is best for different people’s needs.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve is the best Chase card you can have with its generous sign-up bonus, travel rewards, and points system.

Credit card rewards points and frequent flyer miles can be incredibly useful, no matter what kinds of points you earn or what you eventually choose to do with them. While there are a few different types of points, you benefit regardless of which kind your card earns by collecting a rebate on your everyday spending – as long as you practice financial discipline and pay off your statement in full each month.

Aside from rewards, a lot of credit cards come with perks, benefits, and complimentary services that can be extraordinarily useful and valuable. Think airport lounge access, roadside assistance, free primary rental car insurance, purchase protections, and more.

Over the past few years, Chase has become a powerhouse in the credit card rewards and benefits space, growing its Ultimate Rewards program with the lucrative Sapphire Preferred card, and then launching the premium Sapphire Reserve in 2016 with a massive introductory sign-up bonus of 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points.

While that bonus has since dropped, the card remains a powerhouse of value, and the Ultimate Rewards program is fiercely competitive, with a ton of different ways to redeem points and a number of different cards available with varied benefits

If you’re looking for a new Chase card to boost your stores of Ultimate Rewards points, or you’re interested in getting access to new benefits or perks, it might be worth opening a new Chase card – just make sure that you know how opening a new card for the sign-up bonus or benefits can affect your credit.

Take a look below at our choices of the best available Chase cards, including our overall winner, the Chase Sapphire Reserve.

Keep in mind that, unless it’s otherwise noted in the card description, we’re focusing on benefits, perks, and rewards that make these cards great options, not things like interest rates and late fees, which can far outweigh the value of any rewards.

When you’re working to earn credit-card rewards, it’s important to practice financial discipline, like paying your balances off in full each month, making payments on time, and not spending more than you can afford to pay back – or spending more than you would otherwise. Basically, with a few rare exceptions, you should treat your credit card like a debit card.

The best Chase card overall

Why you’ll love it: The Chase Sapphire Reserve makes it easy to earn rewards for travel and more with a great sign-up bonus and a lucrative points-earning scheme.

Sign-up Bonus: 50,000 points (after spending $4,000 in the first three months)

Not only is the Sapphire Reserve our favorite Chase card – it’s our pick for the best rewards credit card overall.

The best Chase card with a lower annual fee

Why you’ll love it: Chase Sapphire Preferred has a lower annual fee than the Sapphire Reserve and it’s easy to rack up points.

Sign-up Bonus: 60,000 points (after spending $4,000 in the first three months)

The Reserve’s older sibling, the Sapphire Preferred offers a number of similar features, and an even higher sign-up bonus, for a lower annual fee. The card earns two times the Ultimate Rewards points instead of the Reserve’s three times the points on dining and travel, and one times the points on everything else.

Points are worth a lower 1.25¢ on travel booked through Chase, but can still be transferred to frequent flyer and hotel loyalty programs. There’s no annual travel credit, but there’s still car rental primary coverage, as well as slightly less-generous trip delay coverage and purchase protection. The annual fee is a more manageable $95, and it’s waived the first year.

While the Sapphire Preferred was the all-around best card for a long time, the Sapphire Reserve has made it a harder choice. While the Preferred earns fewer points on bonus spending categories than the Reserve, and the value of the points on travel booked through Chase is less.

The no-hassle travel credit on the Sapphire Reserve makes the annual fee on that card effectively $150 (accounting for the $300 you get back through the credit), so – depending on your spending habits – it can be worth paying more up front for the Sapphire Reserve.

Pros: Good sign-up bonus, transferable points, travel perks, lower annual fee than the Sapphire Reserve card (and it’s waived the first year)

Cons: Lower point value when purchasing travel through Chase, no annual travel credit, earns points more slowly than the Sapphire Reserve

The best Chase card for everyday spending

Why you’ll love it: Chase Freedom Unlimited helps you earn points for normal purchases and get cash back with no annual fee.

Sign-up Bonus: Double rewards for your first year: 3% cash back (or 3x points per dollar spent) for your first year with the card on up to $20,000 of spend

If you already have the Sapphire Reserve or the Preferred and are saving your points for something, the Freedom Unlimited can give your balance a nice boost. While Chase markets the card as “cash back,” it actually earns Ultimate Rewards points that you can redeem for cash (1 point = 1¢).

If you have a premium card like the Sapphire Reserve, you can pool your points from the two cards. The Freedom Unlimited earns 1.5 points per dollar spent, so paired with a Sapphire Reserve, it’s a great card to use for purchases that aren’t made on travel expenses or dining.

The card used to offer a 15,000 point (or $150) sign-up bonus, but recently replaced that with something new. Now, for your first year, you’ll earn double rewards on up to $20,000 of spend. If you spend more than $10,000 in those first 12 months, you’ll come out on top compared to the old bonus.

Best of all, the card has no annual fee and often has 0% APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. After that, there’s a 17.24%-25.99% variable APR. If you have a major purchase ahead of you, that introductory offer can be useful.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited is a fantastic all-around card. However, to get the most value when it’s time to spend your points, you need the Sapphire Reserve or Preferred card, too, so you can pool your points. Otherwise, points are only worth 1¢ each no matter how you use them and they can’t be transferred to airline or hotel partners.

Pros: Decent sign-up bonus, earn points on regular purchases, no annual fee, zero percent APR for first 15 months (and a 17.24%-25.99% variable APR after that)

Cons: One point only equals one cent for cash back, to get a better value you’ll need to pair it with a premium Sapphire card

The best Chase card for small businesses, freelancers, and side-gigs

Why you’ll love it: The Chase Ink Business Preferred helps small business owners rack up points quickly, and combine them with points earned on their personal cards.

Sign-up Bonus: 80,000 points (after spending $5,000 in the first three months)

The Ink Preferred is an excellent rewards credit card – the bad news is that it’s only available for small business owners. The good news is that a lot of things you might not expect actually count as small businesses, including freelancing, side gigs, and even selling things on eBay.

The card, which has a $95 annual fee, earns 3x points per dollar on the first $150,000 you spend each cardmember year in a few categories, including travel, shipping, internet/cable/phone, and advertising on social media sites or with search engines, such as Google Ads. Purchases after you reach $150,000, or in any other category, earn 1x point per dollar. Unless you operate a small business that’s on the larger side, chances are you won’t hit that cap.

Like with the Sapphire Preferred, you’ll get a 25% bonus when using points earned with the Ink Preferred to book travel directly with Chase. Of course, if you pool them on your Sapphire Reserve card, that bonus will be 50% instead.

The card comes with a handful of other perks, many of which overlap with the Sapphire Preferred and Reserve, such as trip cancellation/interruption insurance, primary car rental loss/damage coverage, and various purchase protections. It also comes with cell phone insurance when you use the card to pay your phone bill, offering up to $600 for each covered claim.

Pros: Useful bonus categories, cell phone insurance, ability to transfer points

Cons: Caps on bonus earning which larger small businesses may reach quickly

The best Chase card for bonuses

Why you’ll love it: The Chase Freedom offers 5% cash back or 5x points on up to $1,500 of spending in a different spending category each quarter, helping you boost your point stash.

Just like the Freedom Unlimited, the regular Chase Freedom card is marketed as cash back, but actually earns Ultimate Rewards points that you can exchange for cash (1 point = 1¢). You can combine them with Ultimate Rewards earned from a different card, which gives you the option to get a bonus when redeeming them for travel or transfer them to travel partners.

The regular Freedom’s key feature is that it earns 1% cash back (or 1x point per dollar spent) across the board, except for a rotating quarterly bonus category that earns 5% (or 5x points). In the past, the quarterly category has included things like Amazon, pharmacies, Lyft, restaurants, “entertainment” like movie theaters and concert tickets, and purchases made through Apple or Android Pay.

Otherwise, the Freedom is pretty similar to the Freedom Unlimited. It doesn’t have an annual fee, and there’s an introductory 0% APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (with a 16.74%-25.49% variable APR).

Pros: Decent sign-up bonus, for a no-fee card, great earning rate on quarterly bonus categories, zero percent APR for first 15 months (and a 16.74%-25.49% variable APR after that)

Cons: One point only equals one cent for cash back, to get a better value you’ll need to pair it with a Sapphire card