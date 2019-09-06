source David Slotnick/Business Insider

If you have a Chase credit card or debit card, you could be eligible for Chase Offers.

Chase Offers are cash-back deals for shopping at merchants like Starbucks and New Balance.

I have the Chase Sapphire Reserve, and I currently see offers for cash back at Rosa Mexicano, Sam’s Club, and more than a dozen other brands.

You’re not guaranteed to see Chase Offers attached to your Chase account, but if you have multiple Chase cards, you will likely have offers attached to at least some of your cards.

To use an offer, you just need to click to add it to your account and make a qualifying purchase with your eligible Chase card.

Chase has a diverse lineup of credit cards, including options that earn cash back, more premium cards that earn Ultimate Rewards points, hotel and airline cards, and business credit cards.

If you have a Chase credit card or debit card, you could be eligible for Chase Offers. These deals get you cash back on purchases with a variety of retailers and restaurants once you add the offer to your card. Keep reading to see how it works, and what kind of offers you can expect to find.

What are Chase Offers?

Chase Offers are deals available to select holders of Chase credit and debit cards. These offers get you cash back at a variety of retailers, from Rite Aid to New Balance to Starbucks.

Chase Offers generally get you cash back in the form of a percentage. For example, on my Chase Sapphire Reserve account I currently see an offer for 10% back at restaurant Rosa Mexicano, with a $10 maximum. However, some offers get you a flat cash-back amount, such as $10 back at big-box retailer Sam’s Club.

Each Chase Offer has an expiration date – in your account this will be displayed as how many days you have left to use it. Keep this date in mind, since you won’t be eligible for cash back if you don’t make a purchase in time.

To use a Chase Offer, you need to add it to your card account – you can do so by simply clicking on it. Then, you just make a qualifying purchase while the offer is still valid with your Chase card, and you’ll receive the cash back as a statement credit to your account.

Keep in mind that not every Chase cardholder will see Chase Offers associated with their account. For example, I have five Chase accounts (including both debit and credit), and I only see offers associated with three of them.

Current Chase Offers

Here are some Chase Offers that are currently available. Keep in mind that you may see different deals in your own account. Additionally, some of these offers may no longer be available, though this list will be updated on a regular basis.

Get 5% back at Airbnb, with a maximum of $28 back

Get 10% back on a Casper.com purchase of over $350, with a maximum of $50 back

Get 10% back at Cole Haan, with a maximum of $21 back

Get 10% back at Dunkin’ Donuts, with a maximum of $3 back

Get 10% back at Massage Envy, with a maximum of $8 back

Get 10% back at Maggiano’s, with a maximum of $12 back

Get 10% back at Rite Aid, with a maximum of $4 back

Get $10 back on your Sam’s Club membership purchase when you spend $45 or more

Get 5% back at Starbucks, with a maximum of $3 back

Get $5 back at Stitch Fix

