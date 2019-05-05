10 amazing Android games you can play for $5 or less

caption “Evoland 2” uses a variety of art styles during its 20-hour campaign. source Playdigious

More people than ever are using Android-powered phones and tablets to play video games.

Mobile games generated $61.3 billion in revenue during 2018, thanks to games like “Fortnite” which increasingly high quality play on smartphones.

Whether you’re just looking for something to play on your commute, or want a game you can spend hours playing, we’ve found some of the best Android games you can grab for less than $5.

While some mobile games use a “freemium” pay structure to encourage players to spend extra money on microtransactions, the overall quality of games offered on Android devices has been steadily increasing overall.

While there are a wide range of smartphones and tablets running Google’s Android operating system, the latest devices from popular smartphone-makers like Samsung, Google, and LG have the strength to render impressive 3D graphics. With a mix of great-looking traditional games and unique titles designed specifically to be played on smartphones, Android users can access an impressive collection of games on Google Play.

As Android phones get more powerful, games from other platforms are making their way to the Google Play Store, too. However, this list focuses more on great games that were specifically designed or optimized for mobile. While games like “NBA 2K19” can still be plenty of fun on Android, the game looks and plays better on console, and I don’t want to recommend a game that offers a subpar experience on your smartphone.

Whether you’re just looking for a game to spend 20 hours on, or just need something to play on short rides, here are 10 of the best Android games you can find for less than $5.

“Reigns: Game of Thrones” ($3.99)

“Reigns: Game of Thrones” is a strategy game that lets players rule Westeros from the Iron Throne as one of nine rulers. Much like the show, the ruler’s decision-making skills are constantly put to the test, and mismanaging the kingdom could lead to death – or worse.

Find “Reigns: Game of Thrones” in the Google Play Store.

“Chameleon Run” ($1.99)

Chameleon Run comes from the genre of auto-running games like “Temple Run.” Players must time their jumps and swap between colors to navigate a series of challenging courses. The catchy music alone is good enough to warrant spending $2 on this gem.

Find it in the Google Play Store.

“Monument Valley I & II” ($3.99 and $4.99)

“Monument Valley” is a beautiful puzzle game filled with colorful 3D backgrounds and well-designed mazes. The story unfolds around a silent princess as the player guides her through each new area.

You can find “Monument Valley” and “Monument Valley 2” as separate listings in the Google Play Store.

“Evoland 2” ($7.99, $1 sale price)

“Evoland 2” blends 2D and 3D art styles and incorporates gameplay from multiple genres. Differnet levels pay homage to fighting games, arcade shooters, beat ’em ups, and retro roleplaying games, among others. The nostalgic spirit at the heart of “Evoland 2” will keep you engaged through the game’s 20-hour campaign.

Find “Evoland 2” in the Google Play Store.

“Fortnite” (Free)

“Fortnite” is the world’s most popular game, and it looks nearly as good on smartphones as it does on consoles and PCs. In the free battle-royale mode, 100 players fight to survive on a remote island. The game also has tons of extra content that changes every week, like a limited time event based on “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Fortnite” isn’t available in the Google Play Store, but you can download from the official Eic Games website.

“Lara Croft GO” ($1)

“Lara Croft GO” is a puzzle game inspired by “Tomb Raider.” Players guide Lara through a cleverly-designed maze of obstacles and enemies in search of hidden treasure. The game was popular enough to spawn a pair of sequels based other popular video game franchises, “Hitman GO,” and “Deus EX GO.”

Find “Lara Croft GO” in the Google Play Store.

“Florence” ($2.99)

“Florence” is an award-winning, hand-drawn romance game that plays like a storybook. As the player completes small mini-games, the relationship at the center of the game flourishes.

Find “Florence” in the Google Play Store.

“Brawl Stars” (Free)

“Brawl Stars” is a multiplayer battle arena game from the creators of “Clash of Clans” and “Clash Royale.” Players pick unique characters and use a variety of weapons to duke it out across a variety of modes. As you play, you’ll unlock trophies that will give you access to new characters.

Find “Brawl Stars” in the Google Play Store.

“Horizon Chase – World Tour” (Free Demo, $2.99 for full game)

“Horizon Chase – World Tour” is an arcade-style racing game inspired by classics like “OutRun” and “Daytona USA.” “Horizon Chase” embraces a 16-bit aesthetics with its visuals and chiptune soundtrack. The full game has more than 20 cars, nearly 100 racetracks, and multiplayer support. You can try five tracks for free before buying.

Find “Horizon Chase – World Tour” in the Google Play Store.

“PUBG Mobile” (Free)

Like “Fortnite,” “PUBG Mobile” pits up to 100 players against each other in a battle royal deathmatch. However, “PUBG Mobile” is designed to be much more realistic, both in its graphical style and gameplay. Gamers who are used to traditional shooters like “Call of Duty” and “Counterstrike” should find themselves right at home with “PUBG Mobile.”

Find “PUBG Mobile”in the Google Play Store.