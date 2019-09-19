caption Alabama residents will pay less than the national average for car insurance each year. source Shutterstock/Andriy Blokhin

Car insurance in Alabama typically costs around $769 per year, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Insurance is priced based on many factors, including your credit score, driving history, and where you live, among other factors.

But, by shopping around, it’s possible to save on your car insurance. Get quotes from several different car insurance companies and compare their quotes to find the best deal for you.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Alabama residents have car insurance costs well below the US national average. Car insurance in Alabama typically costs about $769 per year, according to the Insurance Information Institute, while the typical American pays around $935 in car insurance premiums per year.

Factors like where you live, your driving history, and even your credit score can all affect the premium you see reflected on a car insurance quote. To get the best deal on car insurance, you’ll have to shop around and get quotes from several different companies. Then, you’ll want to compare the coverages to get the best insurance policy for your money.

Who has the best cheap car insurance in Alabama?

Consumer Reports compiled data from car insurance companies across the US, and found what each company would charge for a single adult driver in each state at varying credit levels. Here are the companies it found were the cheapest in Alabama for each credit level.

Drivers with good credit, or with a FICO score between 670 and 739, will see decent premiums from GEICO and USAA. Here are the average yearly premiums for a single adult driver as reported by Consumer Reports:

GEICO car insurance: $687 per year

USAA car insurance: $732 per year

Progressive car insurance: $1,328 per year

But, drivers with excellent credit, or a FICO score above 800, will see the lowest costs of car insurance. For a single adult, you could pay an average price between $554 and $1,064 per year according to Consumer Reports.

USAA car insurance: $554 per year

GEICO car insurance: $581 per year

Allstate car insurance: $1,064 per year.

Drivers with poor credit scores, or with FICO scores between 300 and 579, will find that their best rates come from either GEICO or Allstate. A single adult driver with poor credit will see high car insurance premiums – here’s how much it could cost, on average:

GEICO car insurance: $1,015 per year

Allstate car insurance: $1,978 per year

USAA car insurance: $2,136 per year

Who gets the best car insurance rates in Alabama?

In general, those who see the best premiums on car insurance are drivers with good credit histories and good driving records. However, other factors like the type of car you drive, where you live in Alabama, your gender, age, and even marital status could have an effect on what you pay.

But there’s one other thing that you can do to get the best rate: Shop around. Even within the same credit level, the differences between one company and another can be huge, highlighting the importance of getting more than one quote. Every insurance company assess your risk and prices your policy differently, so you’ll want to see what several different companies will offer you.

Once you have several quotes, you’ll want to compare them. Don’t just look at the premiums – look for the most coverage for your money, and consider the types and amounts of coverage each policy provides. Also consider the deductible, or the amount you’ll have to pay for out of pocket if you get into an accident. Generally, the cheaper the plan, the higher the deductible.

More personal finance coverage