Who has the best cheap car insurance in Alaska?

caption Drivers in Alaska already see affordable premiums, but you can save even more on your car insurance policy by shopping around. source Westend61/Getty Images

Car insurance in Alaska isn’t incredibly expensive, and the typical Alaskan driver will pay less than the average American each year in auto insurance premiums.

Insurance rates are calculated on many individual factors, including age, where you live, and your driving history, so there’s no one company that will be the most affordable for everyone. It will pay to shop around.

USAA and State Farm tend to offer the best rates in Alaska for those with good or better credit, while USAA and GEICO are best for drivers with poor credit.

Car insurance isn’t incredibly expensive in Alaska if you know where to look. In fact, Alaskans generally pay about $76 less per year for auto insurance than the national average according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Car insurance and its yearly prices, also called a premium, can vary greatly based on personal factors like your driving history, age, gender, and where you live. And while sometimes insurance is based on things you can’t control, you do have the power to shop around and make sure you’re getting the best price for you.

When it comes to who offers Alaskans the best and cheapest policies, there are a few clear winners.

Who offers the best cheap car insurance in Alaska?

Consumer Reports compiled the scoring algorithms used by insurance companies in every state, and looked at the average each company would charge a single adult driver. Here are the costs they found for each credit level.

Alaskan drivers with good credit, or FICO scores between 670 and 739, can expect to see the best average rates from USAA and State Farm.

USAA car insurance: $985 per year

State Farm car insurance: $1,212 per year

GEICO car insurance: $1,730 per year

Drivers with a FICO score of 800 or above, or excellent credit, will generally be offered the lowest average premiums.

USAA car insurance: $920 per year

State Farm car insurance: $1,008 per year

Progressive car insurance: $1,415 per year

Alaskan drivers with poor credit and FICO scores between 300 and 579 will generally pay the most in premiums, on average, though USAA and GEICO offer the lowest rates.

USAA car insurance: $1,549 per year

GEICO car insurance: $1,585 per year

Progressive car insurance: $2,150 per year

Who gets the cheapest car insurance in Alaska?

Generally, drivers who see the cheapest car insurance premiums are those with the best credit histories, driving records, and who live in less-trafficked areas.

Car insurance premiums are calculated based on several factors, including factors like your age, gender, marital status, and even the car you drive. Every car insurance company looks at these factors and prices your premium differently.

But the driver who will get the cheapest car insurance in Alaska will also be the one who shops around. By getting quotes from several different companies, you can make sure you’re getting the best policy for your budget. Look for the most coverage for your money, and don’t just compare the premiums – look at the coverage types, coverage limits, and even the deductible you’ll have to pay if you’re in an accident.

Car insurance policies for Alaskan drivers aren’t incredibly expensive, but you could still save by shopping around and comparing quotes.