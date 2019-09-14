Florida is the fifth-most expensive state in the US for car insurance, according to the Institute for Insurance Information. Typical Floridians will spend $1,259.55 each year on premiums.

Insurance rates are determined on an individual basis, so factors like your credit score, age, and where you live in Florida will all impact the car insurance rates you see.

However, USAA, State Farm Mutual, and Geico generally offer Floridians the best cheap auto insurance.

To choose the best car insurance policy for your own needs, make sure to shop around. Compare the coverage limits and deductible requirements in addition to the premium.

But auto insurance rates vary by person. By doing your research, raising your credit score, and comparison shopping, you could save on your car insurance rates in Florida.

There are many factors that go into the yearly price, also called a premium, that you see on your policy quote. Every company will look at your information (like driving history, credit score, and age) differently, so everyone’s premium will be different. No one company that will be the best for every Florida resident, and that’s why it’s so important to shop around and get multiple quotes before choosing a car insurance policy.

Who has the best cheap car insurance in Florida?

Florida residents have lots of companies to choose from when it comes to cheap auto insurance. However, every company and every person will get different rates based on those factors we looked at above.

Consumer Reports compiled information on which companies generally provide the most affordable car insurance in each state, calculated based on each company’s pricing formulas for each state. There are three that generally came up as the best cheap car insurance companies in Florida, although the top pick varies by credit score:

For those with good credit (670 to 739 according to FICO), along with the average premium for a single adult driver.

USAA car insurance: $1,031 per year

State Farm Mutual car insurance: $1,535 per year

Geico car insurance: $1,704 per year

Drivers with excellent credit (800-plus according to FICO) will save on car insurance. Here are the companies that offer the best cheap car insurance for drivers with excellent credit, and the premium for a single adult driver based on Consumer Reports’ data.

USAA car insurance: $788 per year

State Farm Mutual car insurance: $1,313 per year

GEICO car insurance: $1,495 per year

Those with poor credit (300 to 579 according to FICO) will pay more for their car insurance. On average, USAA is no longer the cheapest for poor credit drivers – rather, GEICO takes the top spot. Here are the best cheap car insurance options in Florida for drivers with poor credit, along with Consumer Reports data for a single adult.

GEICO car insurance: $2,300 per year

State Farm Mutual car insurance: $2,610 per year

USAA car insurance: $2,885 per year.

Who gets the best cheap car insurance in Florida?

Those who get the best rates are generally those with excellent credit, and those who live in less trafficked areas.

The amount of coverage you choose will also influence the premium. Policies with greater coverage have bigger premiums, and the cheapest insurance policy isn’t always the best. Cheaper policies tend to carry larger deductibles, or higher amounts that you’ll pay out of pocket if you get into an accident. When you get your policy quote, look at the deductible, and the limits that come with each liability type. The best policy is usually the one with the highest limits and fits your budget.

Lastly, many personal factors influence prices. The car you drive, your driving record, age, gender, and even your marital and homeowner status can greatly impact premiums. Each company will price your premium differently based on these factors. Shop around and insurance quotes from several companies to be sure you’re getting the best price.

And one factor that makes insurance premiums high in Florida:

Florida has the second-most uninsured drivers in the US

Firstly, Florida has the second-most uninsured drivers in the US, with 23.8% of Florida residents driving without insurance, according to the Federal Insurance Office. This drives prices up for everyone.

