Car insurance in Georgia is typically slightly more expensive than what the average American pays, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Car insurance costs can vary greatly by many factors, including your age, gender, and even where in Georgia you live.

USAA, GEICO, and Georgia Farm Bureau generally offer the best cheap auto insurance in Georgia for all credit levels, according to Consumer Reports data.

But, the person who gets the best cheap car insurance in Georgia is the person who shops around.

Car insurance in Georgia is still fairly affordable, as the Insurance Information Institute reports that the average Georgia resident paid about $966 for car insurance in 2016. That’s just slightly more than the national average of $935 per year.

There are a lot of factors that can change auto insurance premiums, or the amount you’ll pay to maintain coverage. Things like your age, gender, the type of car you drive, and even where you live in the state can have a big impact. Every company will look at these factors, and several more, very differently, and will make everyone’s quote just a little bit different.

As it is in every state, the best way to get a good deal on car insurance is always to shop around. It’s important to make sure that you’re getting the best deal for you, so you’ll want to get several quotes from different companies and compare them.

Who has the best cheap car insurance in Georgia?

Consumer Reports compiled data from all auto insurance companies in every state, and looked at how their algorithms price premiums. It worked out the average premium for a single driver with three different credit types in Georgia, and found that these three companies had the best rates for each credit category.

For those with good credit (670 to 739, according to FICO), along with the average premium for a single adult driver:

USAA car insurance: $845 per year

GEICO car insurance: $1,010 per year

Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual car insurance: $1,422 per year

Here are the companies that offer the best cheap car insurance for drivers with excellent credit (or FICO scores greater than 800) and the average premium for a single adult driver, based on Consumer Reports’ data.

USAA car insurance: $738 per year

GEICO car insurance: $955 per year

Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual car insurance: $1,422 per year

Drivers with poor credit scores, or credit scores below 579, are likely to pay the most for car insurance. In Georgia, Consumer Reports suggests that these are the three most affordable companies for low-credit drivers, listed with the average premium for a single adult driver.

Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual car insurance: $1,422 per year

USAA car insurance: $1,495 per year

GEICO car insurance: $1,550 per year

Who gets the best car insurance rates in Georgia?

The person who gets the best car insurance rate in Georgia is going to be someone who has a great credit score, according to Consumer Reports’ calculations above.

While it might be worth working to raise your credit score before getting your car insurance, it’s also a good idea to shop around to see who offers the best rate for you.

You’ll want to get several quotes, and compare them to see which offers the best premiums and more. You’ll also have to look past the premium to find the best coverage – consider the different coverage types and each of their respective limits, and what the deductible will be that you’ll have to pay out of pocket if you get into an accident.

Shopping around can help you to find the best rate for your specific situation, and might help you save a few dollars in the process, too.