Car insurance in Illinois isn’t all that expensive, with the average driver paying $836 per year, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

To start shopping for Illinois auto insurance, get quotes from Farmers or USAA – these two companies tend to offer the most affordable coverage at every credit level.

Get quotes from several different insurance companies and compare them. You’ll want to look past the premium, too, and consider the deductible, and coverage types and limits to find the best policy for your money.

Car insurance is fairly affordable for Illinois drivers. In 2016, the average driver paid $836, about $100 less than the US national average, according to the Insurance Information Institute. But, that’s not to say that there aren’t still some ways to save if you’re willing to put in a few minutes of work.

Shopping around for coverage is the best way to make sure you’re getting the best price for you. Your premium, or the amount you’ll pay for auto insurance coverage, depends on several factors, including things like your credit score, the type of car you drive, how many years of driving experience you have, and even where you live in Illinois.

Every company weighs these factors differently, so getting quotes from different companies and comparing them is the best way to find the most affordable policy for you.

Who has the best cheap car insurance in Illinois?

Consumer Reports compiled pricing formula data from each car insurance company in every state. It then calculated which companies had the most affordable premiums based on a single adult driver. Since credit scores are a big factor, Consumer Reports broke down the best insurance companies by credit score. Farmers and USAA came out near the top in at every credit level. Here are the best car insurance companies by credit score to help start your search.

Drivers with good credit (FICO scores between 670 to 739) should try these three companies for their car insurance coverage (average rates are listed):

USAA car insurance: $699 per year

Illinois Farmers car insurance: $776 per year

State Farm Mutual car insurance: $1,112 per year

Drivers with excellent credit (scores above 800 according to FICO) will see some of the best prices for car insurance at these companies, on average:

USAA car insurance: $607 per year

Illinois Farmers car insurance: $632 per year

State Farm Mutual car insurance: $905 per year

Drivers with poor credit (or credit scores between 300 and 579) often pay much more than drivers with better credit for car insurance coverage, on average:

Illinois Farmers car insurance: $1,575 per year

USAA car insurance: $607 per year

American Family car insurance: $2,110 per year

Who gets the best cheap car insurance in Illinois?

As the numbers show above, the better the credit score, the less expensive the coverage, on average. It might be worth working to raise your credit score before you start shopping.

But, there are lots of other factors that go into your car insurance pricing as well. Things like where you live in Illinois, your age, gender, and many more factors can go into the price you’ll pay for coverage. Each company will price your policy differently based on these factors, and that’s why it’s so important to shop around.

Get quotes from several different insurance companies and compare them to find the best coverage for your money. Make sure to look past the premium and consider the coverage types and limits listed on your quotes. Also, look at the deductible, or the amount you’ll pay out of of pocket if anything happens. Generally, the cheaper the policy, the higher the deductible.

Shopping around can help you get the best price for you, even in a state where insurance is relatively affordable like Illinois.