caption Indiana is one of the most affordable states in the US for car insurance. source Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The best cheap car insurance in Indiana can be found by shopping around, and getting quotes from several different companies.

To start out your search, get quotes from USAA and Progressive if you have good or better credit, and Progressive and American Family if you have poor credit.

Indiana makes the list of the top 10 least expensive states for car insurance in the US, according to the Insurance Information Institute. While car insurance is cheap here, it’s still possible save if you’re willing to do some comparison shopping.

Before committing to a policy or company, you’ll want to shop around and get quotes from four or five companies and compare them. Every insurance company will look at factors like your credit score, driving history, and more, and weigh them differently when pricing your coverage.

In Indiana, there are a few standout companies that offer affordable car insurance. If you’re looking to start your shopping, here are a few good places to start.

Who has the best cheap car insurance in Indiana?

Consumer Reports obtained insurance pricing formulas form every insurance company in every US state. With each company looking at different factors differently and each state having different laws, there are very different answers to which insurance company is best for every scenario and in each state. Here are the best companies for Indiana drivers according to this data, along with the average annual premium for a single adult driver in each state.

Drivers with good credit scores, or FICO scores between 670 and 739, have two options for coverage under $1,000 per year, on average:

USAA car insurance: $877 per year

Progressive car insurance: $989 per year

State Farm car insurance: $1,097 per year

Drivers with excellent credit scores, or FICO scores above 800, will see some of the lowest costs for coverage. Here are the three best companies, along with their rates, on average.

USAA car insurance: $748 per year

Progressive car insurance: $834 per year

State Farm car insurance: $892 per year

Drivers with poor credit scores, or FICO scores below 539, will pay the most for coverage. Here’s how the annual premiums stack up, on average:

Progressive car insurance: $1,611 per year

American Family car insurance: $1,990 per year

Allstate car insurance: $2,007 per year

Who gets the best cheap car insurance in Indiana?

Drivers who get the best cheap car insurance in Indiana are those who have the best credit score, as the numbers show above. Those who have the best driving records, several years of driving experience, and who have a more affordable car to insure will generally pay the least in insurance premiums each year.

Some of those things are quite simply beyond your control, however. Besides working to raise your credit score, one thing you can do is shop around for the best coverage for you. Get quotes from several different companies and compare them. Make sure to look past the premium and look at the coverage types and limits that each insurance company is offering. Also consider the deductible, or the amount you’ll pay out of pocket if you get into an accident.

Once you find a policy with the most coverage and the lowest deductibles and premiums, you’ll have narrowed it down to the best policy for your money.