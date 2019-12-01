Who has the best cheap car insurance in Missouri?

caption Kansas City, Missouri. source Pixelchrome Inc/Getty Images

Missouri residents pay much less than the national average for car insurance, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t save when shopping around.

Drivers in Missouri can find the best coverage from USAA, AAA and Farmers with good credit, and AAA and American Family for drivers with poor credit.

Car insurance isn’t all that expensive in Missouri – in fact, premiums average $791 per year, well below the US national average of $935 per year according to the Insurance Information Institute. Even though it’s affordable, there’s still one big way to save: shopping around.

Car insurance companies price your premium based on a variety of factors. Everything from your age, years of driving experience, and even your marital status can affect your insurance premium. One of the biggest factors is your credit score. That said, it’s important to get quotes from many different insurance companies and compare them to get the best deal for you before deciding.

If you’re looking to save on car insurance in Missouri, here are a few companies that offer competitive rates in this state to help start the search.

Consumer Reports compiled pricing formulas from every insurance company in all 50 states. According to its data, credit scores play a big role in the cost of car insurance coverage. Here are the three most affordable car insurance companies in Missouri, along with the average cost of coverage for a single adult driver.

Drivers with good credit, or FICO scores between 670 and 739, will see the best coverage costs from these three companies, on average:

USAA car insurance: $802 per year

AAA car insurance: $910 per year

Farmers car insurance: $1,009 per year

Drivers with excellent FICO scores above 800 will pay the least for coverage, on average.

USAA car insurance: $580 per year

AAA car insurance: $683 per year

Farmers car insurance: $840 per year

Drivers with poor credit, or credit scores below 539, will pay the most for coverage, on average.

AAA car insurance: $1,466 per year

American Family car insurance: $1,850 per year

State Farm car insurance: $2,068 per year

Who gets the best cheap car insurance in Missouri?

As the numbers show above, drivers with the best credit score will see the best price on car insurance. Raising your credit score could be one way to save. But, insurance companies price your premium based on several different factors, and it might pay to compare your coverage.

If you’re willing to shop around you could save some money by comparing the quotes offered to you. Get four or five quotes, and look at the different coverage types and limits. You’ll also want to look at the deductible, or the amount that you’ll be responsible for out-of-pocket if you get into an accident.

Once you’ve found the policy with the most coverage and the lowest deductibles and premium, you’ve found the best policy for you.