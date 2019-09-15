New York comes in as the third-most expensive state in the US for car insurance, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Insurance rates vary from person to person, and are calculated with information such as your driving history, your age and gender, and even your credit score.

But, by shopping around, you can find the best deal for your own cheap auto insurance, even in a state where insurance premiums are high like New York.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When you’re shopping for the best cheap car insurance in New York, there are a few factors you’ll want to consider. While the Insurance Information Institute estimates the typical New Yorker will spend $1,301 each year on car insurance premiums, or the amount you pay yearly for insurance, there are ways to get better rates.

By shopping around, you can price compare and see what company has the best cheap auto insurance quotes for you. There’s no ‘one size fits all’ approach to car insurance – everyone’s information and life situation is different, meaning that every insurance company will assess their risk, and price their premiums, differently.

Here are the best cheap auto insurance companies in New York.

Who has the best cheap car insurance in New York?

Consumer Reports compiled information on which companies generally provide the most affordable car insurance in each state, calculated based on each company’s pricing formulas for each state. There are four that generally came up as the best cheap car insurance companies in New York, although the top pick varies by credit score:

Drivers with good credit, or scores 670 to 739 according to FICO, will find that these three are the best for cheap car insurance. Here are their yearly premiums for a single adult driver:

Geico car insurance: $1,057 per year

USAA car insurance: $1,131 per year

Allstate car insurance: $1,340 per year

Drivers with excellent credit scores, which FICO defines as 800 and above will get some of the best rates in New York. These three companies offer the best cheap car insurance for these drivers, listed with the premium for a single adult driver based on Consumer Reports’ data.

USAA car insurance: $1,016 per year

GEICO car insurance: $1,016 per year

Progressive car insurance: $1,047

Drivers with poor credit, or people with scores falling between 300 and 579 according to FICO, will pay more for their car insurance. Here are the rates that three insurance companies would charge a single New York driver with poor credit for a year:

GEICO car insurance: $1,454 per year

Allstate car insurance: $1,489 per year

USAA car insurance: $2,541 per year.

Who gets the best car insurance rates in New York?

As you probably noticed above, people with the best credit get the lowest car insurance premiums. Generally, drivers in more rural areas will also get better rates – someone living in upstate New York will generally pay less than someone in New York City.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to calculating insurance premiums. Insurance companies will also look at factors like your age, gender, and the type of car you’re insuring. Your driving history will also play a part in your insurance costs.

Every insurance company looks at these factors differently. That’s why it’s so important to get quotes from several different insurance companies, and compare them to make sure that you’re getting the best deal.

When you’re comparing, don’t just look at the premium. Look for the limits that are listed with each liability, or type of coverage. The greater the coverage amount, the better the policy. Look for the one with the most coverage that fits your budget.

More personal finance coverage